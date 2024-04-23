The stakes are high whenever a company decides to update its best-selling model, and Porsche is no exception. The Macan has been a bit hit for the automaker; last year, Porsche sold more Macans in the U.S. than Panameras, 718 Boxsters, 718 Caymans and 911s combined — plus about 6,000 more units than the Cayenne SUV, as well.

For the Macan's next chapter, it's going electric. But hold on, there will also still be a gas version. You read that right — the Macan EV and the gas versions will be sold alongside each other, though Porsche has reserved two trim levels exclusively for the EV: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

We drove a prototype of the Macan Turbo on an unofficial highway range test, but we finally got our chance to get behind the wheel of the real deal — plus a Macan 4 — in France. And finally, we get to tell you how the electrified Macans drive, because we've been sitting on this secret since December: They're phenomenal.