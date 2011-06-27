Used 2016 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews

XTS Anthony Lupino , 05/26/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful This car is the best car that I have owned. The car rides quietly, runs great and looks great. Did I say that it produced in North America not Asia. Service just down the road with plenty of GM dealers to take care of every need. The quality of the car for the cost is excellent you will not be disappointed with the xts take a look. I've had the car for one year and it had proven to be excellent on the road in upstate New York's winter wonderland. With snows on all four wheels it will go through almost any snowy conditions. The XTS now has 27,000 miles on it and is running very well. Only routine maintenance has been preformed on the car and it is included in the price of the car so there are no out of pocket expenses in caring for this vehicle. We have taken the XTS on several long trips to the Carolina's and it gets over 30 miles per gallon while on the freeways and it is very comfortable to drive long distances. The xts has 37000 miles on it and was recently in for service for rear axle service. Was loaned a new Cadillac to drive during the service. Received excellent service from the dealer warranty is excellent. Oil changes are included with this car another great feature. Very happy with the vehicle and all of the features it offers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Feel Young Again Drive a Cadillac XTS Regina Corvin , 09/28/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Love my car. I am enjoying the ride, the music, talking on the phone, the seat adjustments are perfect, the backup camera is best thing ever, easy to park, the radio super, car locks excellent, Only negative seats to narrow and not plush enough. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Problems with the GM 6 speed transmissions J B , 01/09/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Buyers should be aware that Cadillac has problems with the transmissions. I read online that other owners have had problems after 100,000 miles. Mine is already hard shifting! Dealer claims nothing is wrong. Took it to a two third party transmission shops and both said that they are aware of transmission problems with the GM 6 speed transmissions. Buyer beware. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Life with our XTS Cadillac is a beautiful thing. big dawg , 09/23/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Look for what you get for the money. The XTS has a elegant appearance, it is large and comfortable thru out. Performance is every good, just drive one and note the fine brakes, steering and ride. The warranty is excellent and Cadillac dealers are not difficult to fined. If you can't fined a Cadillac service center there are GM dealerships everywhere. This car has a lot to love. Why buy a German car that cost twice as much? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value