Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,835
|$26,654
|$29,490
|Clean
|$22,835
|$25,540
|$28,256
|Average
|$20,834
|$23,311
|$25,788
|Rough
|$18,834
|$21,083
|$23,321
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,835
|$25,874
|$28,930
|Clean
|$21,877
|$24,793
|$27,719
|Average
|$19,960
|$22,629
|$25,298
|Rough
|$18,044
|$20,466
|$22,877
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,493
|$19,108
|$21,736
|Clean
|$15,801
|$18,310
|$20,827
|Average
|$14,417
|$16,712
|$19,008
|Rough
|$13,032
|$15,115
|$17,189
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,544
|$27,325
|$30,123
|Clean
|$23,514
|$26,182
|$28,862
|Average
|$21,454
|$23,898
|$26,342
|Rough
|$19,394
|$21,614
|$23,821
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,449
|$19,902
|$22,368
|Clean
|$16,717
|$19,070
|$21,432
|Average
|$15,252
|$17,406
|$19,560
|Rough
|$13,788
|$15,742
|$17,688
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,761
|$24,648
|$27,552
|Clean
|$20,848
|$23,617
|$26,399
|Average
|$19,021
|$21,557
|$24,094
|Rough
|$17,195
|$19,496
|$21,788
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,916
|$23,192
|$26,482
|Clean
|$19,081
|$22,222
|$25,374
|Average
|$17,409
|$20,283
|$23,158
|Rough
|$15,737
|$18,344
|$20,942
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,117
|$21,096
|$24,089
|Clean
|$17,356
|$20,214
|$23,081
|Average
|$15,836
|$18,451
|$21,065
|Rough
|$14,315
|$16,687
|$19,049
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,932
|$29,909
|$32,906
|Clean
|$25,802
|$28,659
|$31,529
|Average
|$23,541
|$26,159
|$28,776
|Rough
|$21,281
|$23,658
|$26,022