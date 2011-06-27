  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XTS
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac XTS
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Cadillac XTS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,835$26,654$29,490
Clean$22,835$25,540$28,256
Average$20,834$23,311$25,788
Rough$18,834$21,083$23,321
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,835$25,874$28,930
Clean$21,877$24,793$27,719
Average$19,960$22,629$25,298
Rough$18,044$20,466$22,877
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,493$19,108$21,736
Clean$15,801$18,310$20,827
Average$14,417$16,712$19,008
Rough$13,032$15,115$17,189
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,544$27,325$30,123
Clean$23,514$26,182$28,862
Average$21,454$23,898$26,342
Rough$19,394$21,614$23,821
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,449$19,902$22,368
Clean$16,717$19,070$21,432
Average$15,252$17,406$19,560
Rough$13,788$15,742$17,688
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,761$24,648$27,552
Clean$20,848$23,617$26,399
Average$19,021$21,557$24,094
Rough$17,195$19,496$21,788
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,916$23,192$26,482
Clean$19,081$22,222$25,374
Average$17,409$20,283$23,158
Rough$15,737$18,344$20,942
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,117$21,096$24,089
Clean$17,356$20,214$23,081
Average$15,836$18,451$21,065
Rough$14,315$16,687$19,049
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2016 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,932$29,909$32,906
Clean$25,802$28,659$31,529
Average$23,541$26,159$28,776
Rough$21,281$23,658$26,022
Sell my 2016 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,310 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,310 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,801 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,310 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Cadillac XTS ranges from $13,032 to $21,736, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.