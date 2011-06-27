Estimated values
2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,709
|$7,817
|$9,184
|Clean
|$5,224
|$7,154
|$8,401
|Average
|$4,254
|$5,827
|$6,834
|Rough
|$3,283
|$4,501
|$5,267
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac STS V6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,468
|$8,806
|$10,324
|Clean
|$5,919
|$8,059
|$9,443
|Average
|$4,819
|$6,565
|$7,682
|Rough
|$3,720
|$5,070
|$5,921
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac STS V6 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,247
|$8,765
|$9,756
|Clean
|$6,631
|$8,021
|$8,923
|Average
|$5,400
|$6,534
|$7,259
|Rough
|$4,168
|$5,047
|$5,595
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac STS V8 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,344
|$8,312
|$9,590
|Clean
|$5,805
|$7,606
|$8,772
|Average
|$4,727
|$6,196
|$7,136
|Rough
|$3,649
|$4,786
|$5,500
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac STS V8 Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,215
|$11,770
|$13,432
|Clean
|$8,432
|$10,771
|$12,286
|Average
|$6,866
|$8,774
|$9,995
|Rough
|$5,300
|$6,777
|$7,703