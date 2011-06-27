  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac STS
  4. Used 2010 Cadillac STS
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Cadillac STS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 STS
5(86%)4(0%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Write a review
See all STSES for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,781 - $10,080
Used STS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A smooth and powerful sports sedan

X, 01/17/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

Being a long time BMW owner, I did not pay any attention to this Cadillac until I test drove all the major mid-luxury cars in the same course in the GM test drive event. BMW naturally emerged as the winner because I was used with it. But what a surprise, the Caddy STS was as good as the Bimmer 5! It handled in good composure; was fast and smooth. It felt a bit lighter and easier to drive than the BMW (for daily commute). I'd say this car is an athlete in suits. I can zoom pass many muscle cars without making a sound. It's very smooth and quiet. I got 25 mpg in city driving; quite remarkable for a car this powerful. The Bose audio system is the best I've heard in any cars.

Report Abuse

Outstanding Car

Jim, 09/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought a Diamond White Platinum Series STS. It is an outstanding car: exceedingly comfortable; quick response; OUTSTANDING fuel economy (city 21 -highway 25+ at 80MPH!). Superb seating and sound system. Overly complicated navigation system as I do not find it to be intuitive  I liked Chryslers system much better. Voice Recognition software is problematic - but I'm learning to deal with it - ticks me off though. The CTS navigation software is used in the STS, which results in technical glitches. So far Cadillac has not fixed this issue. Styling is strikingly stunning  it gets a LOT of looks. Road handling is outstanding. I feel very safe driving Im very happy to drive this car.

Report Abuse

Solid Value

Jeff NYC, 01/05/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I originally wanted the performance of the 8 cyl.Northstar but with $3.00 gas, I settled for the 302hp DI 6 cylinder. I generally don't like anything with less than 8 cylinders but this STS motor is remarkable. It accelerates like an 8, sounds good and delivers exceptional gas mileage. I thought the trip computer was broken when I averaged 31mpg on a 300 mile highway trip but it was true. The sport gears work well if you want drive aggressively and so far I have had no maintenance issues.The handling is good for 4100lb luxury car but I must admit that I lean towards more agile cars that have suspension treatmentlike the V-series.STS price (after the deal) is alot less than E350 and 530.

Report Abuse

Disappointed

Martin, 05/25/2010
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

I heard such a lot of good things about this car. But, Summary: very nice looking car. Good quality. Awfully complicated controls and navigation system ( what where they thinking !) try to change the hour on the clock. It will take you time and studying the manual! Heavy - it gives you the impression you are in an electric train. If you push it hard it responds. But you are better off with a v8, clearly. It has a ridiculously small gas tank. What were they thinking !). Seats are very hard. Lights are not very good. Great music system not an agile car ( again, needs a v8, also)

Report Abuse

LADY RICKI

Ted, 01/03/2016
V8 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car needs 2 new tires 2 have 33,300 mi. & 2 have 19,000 two cause some road noise because of having flat spots caused from setting on dealer lot too long. The car is a 2010 purchased new in Aug. 2011 Dealer replaced two and should have replaced all 4 at the same time only fixed half the problem. Otherwise the car is in perfect condition was serviced at dealership and( I HAVE EVERY SERVICE BILL IN GLOVE BOX)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all STSES for sale

Related Used 2010 Cadillac STS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles