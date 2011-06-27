  1. Home
Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Measurements
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Length202.2 in.
Width75.5 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green
  • Carmine Red
