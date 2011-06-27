Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews
Great Ride
Finest car I've owned. Travel alot w/ 25 mpg. Great power off the line and @80mph. Still looks new. Have only done the scheduled maint. A great ride.
Love My Car!
I've owned and loved this 1993 Eldorado since it was new. It's difficult to let it go! The quality of the leather, paint, etc. is remarkable. It has no rust and no tears. This car isn't nickel-&-diming me to death! It runs great under all conditions with great V8 pick-up and with astonishingly economical gas and service, when needed. This is a solid car for your loved ones...I've always felt "safe" in this sporty but full size wheel-base auto. Find the right one for you and you will have many years of reliabible luxury transport!
Sexy Ride
This definately has been the most reliable car we have ever owned. No mechanical failures or problems in 13 years. We have enjoyed all the luxuries of most every other newer cars all this time. Now with the advent of Nav systems and other toys it is time for us to get a new one. Hate to dispose of this sleek black beauty. If I had garage room I wouldn't.
My 5th Cadillac
I travel quite a lot with my business. The car is an excellant piece of machienery. I will most certainly our another. It drives wonderfully and gets great fuel mileage. I would highly recommend owning a car like this. Even for the age, the car looks new. This is a car that you wouldnt be ashamed for being seen in.
