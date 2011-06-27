Used 1991 Cadillac Eldorado Consumer Reviews
Fanatic.
The car has been an up and down for me, but overall amazing. When i first got the car EVERYTHING broke on me. Power steering pump, all new pulleys, new muffler, stereo shot out, new starter, and new ignition. But not because of the quality, but someone decided to leave it sit for 6 years without even turning it on. So it sat for way too long but now runs wonderful. I love every bit of this car, its extremely peppy. I have the touring coupe (1 of 900) and it is awesome.
1991 Touring Coupe
I bought this car from a private owner (2nd) he used it it travel from SC to IL once or twice a year. I used it the same way, from SC to NY a few times a year. It gets 27 mpg for me. It has lots of power, is fun to drive, and handles great.
Cadillac is Cadillac
I love this car. I bought it 2 months ago but I love every bit of it. Its pearl white and its an amazing car that commands respect. So far every car mechanic who have seen it asked which year it was and if I'm passing through a small street, opposing cars park on the side giving me a way to go, EVERYTIME! Of course its an 18 years old car that needs to be taken care of but its a pure classic car and it's worth it! I hate to see all these people taking a classic car and turning it into an auto-clown by installing 22" rims, etc, and that's why I'm keeping it classic.
Good car, but get a warranty.
This car has been extremely well taken care of, even though bought used at a dealership, it was evident that the previous owner loved it. I have had it a little over two years, and while most of those were problem free, I do ned to note that the aftermarket extended warranty I paid for at the dealership paid itself off.
I love it - I hate it
Have always loved the styling of the Cadillacs of this era, it's longer hood, shorter rear and wide stance give it a distinctive feature not found often anymore. It offers decent ride quality, good gas mileage for a full size car, excellent power from the 4.9L engine <extremely ample power from a stand still>. The tranny is probably the smoothest tranny I have ever had the pleasure to experience, whether it is cruising or mashing the throttle to pass on the highway. Fuel economy is 17MPG where I drive city/highway, but more highway would yield up to 24MPG from what I have seen - thanks to the OD.
