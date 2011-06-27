  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent handling
  • fun-to-drive character
  • cutting-edge interior design.
  • Distracting to operate touchscreen interface
  • small trunk and backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Cadillac ATS is an enjoyable entry-level sport luxury coupe worthy of comparison with more established German rivals. Although not a class leader, the ATS is a solid choice, especially if you want to drive something a little different from the norm.

Vehicle overview

Any doubts that Cadillac intends to earn its place among sport-luxury cars are laid to rest with the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe. For this new model, Cadillac lops off two doors from the ATS sedan and offers nearly identical features and performance in a sharp, two-door package.

The ATS coupe offers another entry point for buyers who believe sedans lack style, regardless of practicality. And make no mistake: The ATS coupe isn't the most practical of carriages. Compared to the sedan, the coupe's sleek, tapering roof line looks fantastic, but it costs an inch of front seat headroom and slightly more than 1.5 inches in back. Shoulder room also is pinched. The coupe's overall interior volume is 7 cubic feet less than the sedan, and that backseat -- small even in the sedan -- shrinks even more in the coupe and reduces accommodations from the sedan's three to just two occupants. Both models share a skimpy trunk.

For those considering a coupe, however, those probably are minor sacrifices in return for sumptuous style. For the ATS coupe, Cadillac resisted the more extreme styling measures of the old CTS coupe and its thick rear haunches and aggressively sloped rear window. The ATS coupe is rather more modest, with an elegant, elongated door line and a compact rear end that, while compromising trunk space, also gives it a coherent and athletic stance. The offset dual-exhaust pipes don't hurt either.

The ATS coupe isn't all show, however. It gets the two best engines from the sedan: a turbocharged four-cylinder and a beefier V6. The new two-door ATS also offers a six-speed manual transmission, although it's only available with the four-cylinder. Both engines deliver a satisfying blend of power and efficiency, even if the turbo-4 does sound a little coarse under hard orders. And like the sedan, the ATS coupe is one of the best-handling cars in in its class, on par with the best of its German and Japanese rivals.

It all adds up to a package that puts Cadillac right in the mix with recent sedan-based coupes like Audi's A5 and S5 and BMW's 4 Series. BMW has dominated this class for years thanks to a lineup of overachieving engines and excellent driving dynamics, while the Audis deliver similar gusto with rich technology features and standard all-wheel drive. We're also quite fond of BMW's new smaller 2 Series coupe. Among this stellar group, the 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe doesn't really set any new benchmarks, but overall we think it's a strong contender.

2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe models

The 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe is a four-passenger, luxury-oriented coupe offered in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Performance and Premium.

The base trim is available only for four-cylinder models. Standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, run-flat tires, heated mirrors, automatic headlights, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats, premium vinyl upholstery ("leatherette"), a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a seven-speaker Bose sound system with satellite radio, an iPod/USB interface and an auxiliary phone jack.

Optional on the base ATS coupe is a portable device charging tray and the Cadillac User Experience (CUE) audio and entertainment system (includes 8-inch color display, three USB ports and an upgraded 12-speaker surround-sound system).

Selecting the base 2015 ATS coupe with all-wheel drive includes heated front seats, which also can be ordered for the base car with rear-wheel drive. Going for the base, rear-wheel-drive ATS coupe with the V6 engine means you also have access to the Safety and Security package, which includes rear-seat side airbags, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, automatic wipers and Cadillac's Safety Alert driver seat.

First up the ladder from the base ATS coupe is the Luxury trim; it adds adaptive xenon headlights, auto-dimming side mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start (automatic transmission models only), leather seating, a 12-way power driver seat with memory function, a 10-way power passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, the CUE system and 4G LTE high-speed data connectivity that also enables the car to become a Wi-Fi hotspot. Single options available when you choose the Luxury trim include a navigation system and the premium 12-speaker surround-sound system.

The Performance trim includes all the base and Luxury content, along with polished 18-inch wheels, illuminated exterior door handles, dual exhaust outlets, a Driver Awareness package (Cadillac's ingenious Safety Alert Seat, automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, rear-seat side airbags, and forward-collision, rear cross-traffic and lane-departure warning systems) and aluminum-trimmed pedals.

Stepping up to the Premium trim includes all of the above and adds unique 18-inch wheels, a navigation system, a color head-up display and a power-adjustable steering column. Rear-wheel-drive ATS Premium models also come with run-flat performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers and a limited rear-slip differential.

Many of the features that are standard on the upper trim levels are optional on the lower trims. A few other option packages are also available. The Driver Assist package includes the features from the Awareness package and adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, a collision mitigation system with brake assist (which activates in both front and rear collision situations), rear cross-traffic alert and the color head-up display.

The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, while the Track Performance package, available only on V6 models, adds an engine oil cooler and upgraded brake pads. Other options include various wheel selections and a sunroof.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a new model.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine for the 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It can be paired with a six-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

Optional is a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 321 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. This engine is only offered with the six-speed automatic transmission.

Rear-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available with either engine, but matched only to the automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy for the turbo four-cylinder and automatic is 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway). ATS coupes with the V6 engine have a combined rating of 22 mpg (18/28). There are only slight variations in EPA ratings according to whether you choose rear-wheel drive or AWD and the automatic or manual transmission.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe include antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, traction control, stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Optional safety items mostly are available in optional packages. The Safety and Security package is available only for the ATS coupe with the Luxury trim and combines the content of the Driver Awareness package and the Advance Security package. The Driver Awareness package is standard for the ATS coupe Performance and Premium models and includes forward collision alert, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, automatic wipers, automatic belt-tightening and rear-seat side airbags.

The Driver Assist package is standard for the top-level ATS Premium trim and incorporates adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and collision mitigation with brake assist. The Driver Awareness and Driver Assist packages include Cadillac's Safety Alert seat that issues a vibrating alert when sensors detect errant lane drift or an obstacle alongside.

Note that the collision mitigation system that's part of the Driver Assist package will automatically apply the brakes in both low-speed forward and rearward potential collision situations -- an unusual feature in this price range.

Driving

The 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a quite impressive all-around performer. The new coupe model brings the same poised ride, sure-footed handling and excellent response from the steering and brakes that's made the ATS sedan one of our top choices if sharp driving responses are one of your top priorities. Regardless of which engine you choose, the ATS Coupe's driving dynamics are equal to and perhaps better than some of its German competitors.

The turbo four-cylinder provides quick acceleration in keeping with a compact Cadillac's athletic personality, but of the two we'd opt for the V6. This is mostly because the four-cylinder tends to get raspy under hard acceleration, lacking the refined song of rival engines.

Interior

Inside, the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe offers a variety of high-quality materials, including tasteful wood and metallic accents, and the cabin feels solidly put together. There are only a few places that use substandard-looking plastics, the area surrounding the power window switches being one.

The available CUE infotainment interface -- standard for all but the base model ATS Coupe -- features large icons and operates like a smartphone or tablet, with tapping, swiping, flicking and pinching gestures. Furthermore, "haptic" feedback lets you know when you've pressed a virtual button by pulsing when you touch it. It's a great idea in theory, but CUE can be slow to respond (and occasionally fail to respond to your touch at all) and some features, such as the slide bar for volume adjustment, can be much more troublesome to input fine adjustments than conventional controls. On the upside, the ATS has a robust voice recognition interface, so if you get tired of fiddling with CUE's fussy touchscreen, initiating the commands by voice is fairly painless.

Up front, most drivers will find a comfortable driving position, and in our experience, the front seats provide ample support on longer drives. Oddly, the optional sport seats don't provide much more lateral support than the standard seats, even with the addition of power-adjustable bolsters. Compared to other entry-level luxury coupes, the ATS Coupe's backseat is pretty small. If you're considering a coupe in the first place, it's probably not a deal breaker, but know that taller adults will find headroom, shoulder room and hiproom in noticeably short supply. The trunk is similarly confining at just 10.4 cubic feet of capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my ATS
Eddie T Theo,06/02/2018
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Previously owned two Cadillac CTS and put over 100,000 miles on both of them. After just a couple of months, I love my ATS Coupe - smaller size, performance, style, comfort, technology - it’s the complete package.
Wife's new toy
Samuel I. Ramzy,11/09/2017
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
It's a great deal at a great price.
Beautiful inside and out
JaNeen Hedquist,10/24/2015
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Do not plan on "great" luxury service that should accompany this vehicle.....the dealership where I purchased this from actually chastised me for being 45 minutes late to drop off my car and pick up a loaner...treated me very poorly then the service and body shop guys did not want to speak with me, while I was always very nice to them. Once the sales manager got involved and said I would go thru him directly, I said thanks but no thanks and went to a competing Cadillac dealership who treated me much better. But GM service for luxury vehicles is still not up to par as their competitors are, such as Lexus. Sadly, this will be my last GM vehicle and I will be going back to either Lexus or Audi.
2015 Cadillac ATS COUPE premium 3.6
Etaganap,05/20/2018
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Rate harsh. Possibly due to run flat tires. Difficulty not a ride I have expected from a luxury brand.
Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Since its launch in 2012, the ATS sedan has earned praise for the way it caresses corners, but its styling is by no means extroverted. The lower, wider stance of the new 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe goes a long way toward elevating its looks to match its energetic dynamics.

The ATS coupe also presents a pleasing mixture of powertrains and equipment packages via two engines, automatic and manual transmissions, rear- or all-wheel drive and four levels of trim. It's a formidable addition to the lineup that can go toe to toe with any of its German rivals.

2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe

What's the Big Deal About a Two-Door ATS?
Calling the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe simply a two-door version of the ATS is selling it short. Although its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and optional 3.6-liter V6 are the same power plants available in the ATS sedan and the coupe's chassis is much the same, the sheet metal of the ATS coupe is almost all-new, with the hood and headlights essentially the only carried-over exterior parts.

Cadillac made a big effort to visually lower and widen the two-door ATS, giving it a meaty look that the sedan lacks. The 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe is 1.4 inches wider and an inch lower than the sedan and it's quite noticeable. Maybe even more striking is the 0.8-inch increase in track, the distance between the wheels on the same axle.

With fender flares sensuously stretched over that spread-out rubber, the ATS coupe instantly imparts the impression of being more hunkered down: not as drastically bullfrogged as its direct rival, the BMW 4 Series, mind you, but enough to alter its sedan sibling's taller stance.

Why Else Should I Want Two Fewer Doors?
In its most basic format (2.0-liter turbo engine and rear-wheel drive) the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe weighs 3,411 pounds, 38 pounds heavier than the similarly configured four-door ATS.

This is notable for two reasons. First, coupes sometimes are laughably heavier than their sedan counterparts, for reasons that are suspiciously murky to those outside of automotive engineering.

More importantly, the ATS coupe is claimed to be the lightest car in the segment. For those down to the nitty-gritty of choosing between the overtly sporty cars in this segment, the ATS coupe's light weight is a virtue worth noting.

2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe

Does the ATS Coupe Have the "Go" To Match Its Looks?
Yes, we think so.

The ATS sedan's standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder base engine didn't even make the cut for two-door duty, so "base" power for the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers a chesty 272 horses and 295 pound-feet of torque. The torque figure, in fact, marks a hike of 13 percent over the engine's 2014 rating (the ATS sedan gets the same upgrade).

It translates to a 0-60-mph gallop of 5.6 seconds, according to Cadillac, which is enough to top the BMW 428i by a tenth of a second. And our initial test-drives affirm the 2.0-liter's exceptional midrange shove. With either the six-speed manual or six-speed automatic, this engine's overall power is more than adequate.

You can get your very own clutch pedal only with the 2.0-liter and rear-wheel drive. Cadillac is leaving the minuscule manual-transmission, all-wheel-drive market to the Europeans.

Cadillac offers the trusty 3.6-liter V6 as the upgrade engine for the 2015 ATS Coupe, here fronting 321 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque. It, too, can drive just the coupe's rear wheels or all four wheels if you opt for the AWD system. The latter is a very flexible system that can transfer as much as 100 percent of available power to the front axle if conditions merit.

2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe

What Kind of Fuel Economy Does It Promise?
The rear-drive, four-cylinder ATS coupe with the automatic transmission is the most fuel-efficient of the bunch. It gets EPA ratings of 21 city/30 highway mpg.

The same car with the V6 earns EPA ratings of 18 city/28 highway. Opting for AWD with the four-cylinder ATS coupe bumps the numbers down to 20 city/29 highway mpg, while the V6 AWD goes down slightly to 18 city/26 highway. The rare four-cylinder, manual-transmission rear-drive ATS coupe cuts the middle with ratings of 19 city/30 highway.

How Does It Handle for a Coupe?
The ATS sedan delivers impressive handling, and it carries over to fine effect with the new ATS coupe. Cadillac's engineers swear every gram of weight had to justify its existence in this palpably solid structure. It suffuses the ATS coupe with a profoundly confident, yet supple grip on the road. From behind the wheel, it feels as though the ATS treats corners like business partners instead of obstacles to be overcome.

Dave Leone, Cadillac's executive chief engineer, says his team devoted considerable resources to the car's electrically assisted power steering, and it shows. The steering adds effort naturally and consistently, coming as close to delivering actual "feel" as just about any electric-assist system on the market.

It also doesn't hurt that the 2015 Cadillac CTS Coupe has an almost 50/50 front/rear weight distribution that is the starting point for a balanced performance car. If that's not enough for you, there's the optional Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers and FE3 sport suspension that further improve on this car's already sharp handling.

2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe

What Kind of Technology Features Does It Offer?
The ATS coupe is one of the first production cars to have standard wireless charging capability for smartphones. The technology currently supports Powermat-branded wireless charging accessories (at the moment, almost all phones require an adapter) and future phones embedded with chips that incorporate wireless-charge hardware. The ATS coupe has a "tech cave" for all this behind a motorized panel on the center stack's faceplate. Stick your phone in there and it's connected, charging and hidden.

The 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe also is at the forefront of GM's charge to imbue most of its vehicles with 4G LTE cellular connectivity. Supplied by AT&T, the connection is significantly faster than the prior OnStar link and allows the car to serve as a mobile hotspot for as many as seven Internet-connected devices. Cadillac says data plans will start for as little as $5 per month, though we doubt seven devices will get too far on what comes out of that fire hose.

Inside, the ATS coupe is impressively put together and the materials are mostly good to look at and touch. Particularly so for the $1,295 semi-aniline leather upholstery and high-line trim packages, where the wood accents spectacularly represent genuine wood, mostly because they are.

With a wheelbase and other primary dimensions little changed from the sedan, Cadillac insists rear-seat legroom (33.5 inches) is the same as in the sedan. Maybe so, but good luck back there. The sedan's skimpy trunk capacity of 10.4 cubic feet also carries over.

How Safe Is It?
There's all the expected standard equipment: stability control, back-up camera, eight airbags.

Go for the ATS Coupe Performance and Premium trims and you get access to (as standard): lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, forward-collision alert, Cadillac's inspired safety alert seat, automatic high-beam control and rain-sensing wipers.

The big guns come out with the optional Driver Assist package, which incorporates all of the above plus front and rear auto-braking, full-range adaptive cruise control, blind-spot and cross-traffic alert, automatic collision preparation, auto seatbelt tightening and a full-color head-up display.

The ATS coupe has not been crash-tested but the ATS sedan received a five-star rating in testing by NHTSA.

What Coupes Does It Compete Against?
Audi A5: Muscular, straightforward looks and Audi's impeccable interior are backed by the legendary Quattro all-wheel drive, but it's four-cylinder or nothing for this surprisingly austere model range. If you want all-wheel drive, though, the buy-in price is cheaper than Cadillac's.

BMW 4 Series: Splitting off the former 3 Series coupe into a new 4 Series line at first seemed like madness but now seems logical given the 4 Series' distinctive execution. A sturdy turbocharged four-cylinder and BMW's luscious inline six-cylinder are the highlights, while the rest closely mirrors what the ATS coupe offers. Still the most performance-oriented compact luxury coupe.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Standard power is a bit thin, with 1.8 liters of turbocharged four-cylinder making just 201 hp, but this entry point to the brand nonetheless remains a substantial car. Note: Sedan model is all-new for 2015, but the coupe is a carryover.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
Cadillac's infused enough extra gravity into the staid ATS sedan to make the 2015 ATS Coupe visually distinctive while staying on the classy course. Coupes are about individuality, and the ATS coupe's well-finished interior and wide range of configurations makes it a car that you really can make your own.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
It doesn't offer the most all-out performance in the class, so if you're looking for pure speed, BMW's inline-6 435i ultimately has more outright rip. We also continue to have reservations about Cadillac's CUE infotainment interface, which has good intentions but often is quirky, frustrating...and distracting.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Overview

The Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe is offered in the following submodels: ATS Coupe. Available styles include Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

