More about the 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe

The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe is worth a look for shoppers in the market for something a bit different in a compact luxury two-door model. Built to compete with its well-known upscale German rivals, the ATS matches them in performance and features while offering its own special brand of sharply creased design. While the angular style might not appeal to everyone, those who buy into the slab-sided, muscular look will find themselves driving a car that won't be mistaken for anything else on the road. For 2019, the standard powerplant remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. An available 3.6-liter V6 kicks up horsepower to 335 and torque to 285 lb-ft. The standard transmission for both engines is an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is optional with either engine. The best fuel economy comes with the rear-wheel-drive 2.0-liter turbo engine coupled to the automatic transmission, which is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). Opting for the V6 and all-wheel drive reduces the rating to 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway). The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe boasts the comfortable, well-equipped interior buyers expect in this market segment. Premium materials abound, even in the base model, and options such as leather seating, exotic woods and carbon fiber allow for a variety of incremental steps up in luxury. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, power front seats, and the CUE system with an 8-inch touchscreen display. Up front, there's more than enough room for the driver and passenger to stretch out, but those in the rear compartment might find the quarters a tad cramped. On the road is where the ATS Coupe really shines. Shoppers hoping for the stereotypical plush Cadillac ride might be disappointed, but those looking for a modern performance coupe will appreciate the tight handling and firm ride provided by the sport suspension. Acceleration with the turbocharged-four is more than adequate, although some drivers will likely prefer the smoother power delivery of the V6. Even the entry-level ATS Coupe is extremely well equipped, while the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims offer more of pretty much everything. And the Luxury Performance model adds such goodies as adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential and a head-up display. Whatever your preference, Edmunds can help you find the 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe that best meets your needs.

2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Overview

The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe is offered in the following submodels: ATS Coupe. Available styles include Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

