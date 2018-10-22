  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10

2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe

What's new

  • No longer offers manual transmission but largely carries over unchanged
  • Part of the first ATS generation introduced for 2013 (coupe introduced in 2015)

Pros & Cons

  • Takes quick turns and curves with ease, an ace handling machine
  • Offers a wide spectrum of power and performance potential
  • Clunky tech interface is better than before, but needlessly complicated
  • The back seat and trunk are small compared to competitors'
  • Turbo four-cylinder engine is noisy and not that fuel-efficient
  • Many interior controls and ergonomics are more clever than functional
Which ATS Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

The base and Luxury ATS Coupe trims come well-appointed, but we think it's worth the stretch to the Premium Luxury trim and its six-cylinder engine. It's nearly as fuel-efficient as the turbo four-cylinder, but it performs better and sounds better. Drivers who are more performance- or track-inclined may want to step up to the Premium Performance trim for its high-performance suspension, tires and limited-slip differential, but for most buyers, Premium Luxury will do the job.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

Eye-catching design, crisp handling and cutting-edge tech features make the 2019 Cadillac ATS a standout among today's crop of small luxury coupes. Tight cabin space and a small trunk limit its daily practicality, but overall the ATS is one of today's most distinctive luxury coupes.

The ATS Coupe is more than just a good-looking two-door Caddy, though. Lightweight mass, a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder or V6 engines, and two available suspension setups give the ATS the kind of performance chops typically reserved for Europe's established luxury sport coupes. But with comfortable seats, a quiet ride and sleek design, the ATS doesn't forsake its everyday road-going manners.

There are quirks. The ATS sacrifices some function with its tidy cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. The four-cylinder sounds raspy and coarse under exertion; we'd recommend buyers consider the optional V6. The CUE touchscreen tech interface has improved considerably since its debut, but we still find it awkward to operate simple infotainment functions with soft-touch sliders and convoluted menus.

Success in this crowded, competitive segment is a tall order, but the ATS Coupe is a legitimate contender for shoppers considering sport-luxury coupes such as the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the BMW 2 Series and 4 Series, and the Audi A5.

Cadillac ATS Coupe models

The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a four-passenger compact luxury coupe offered in four trim levels: base, Luxury, Premium Luxury and Premium Performance. The base comes reasonably well equipped, and the Luxury and the Premium Luxury add progressively more luxury- and safety-oriented features. The Premium Performance trim, with its sport-tuned suspension and tires, among other features, is best suited to enthusiast drivers.

Base and Luxury trims come with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (272 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, but only with the automatic transmission. Premium Luxury and Premium Performance models come with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (335 hp, 285 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional on Premium Luxury; Premium Performance trims are rear-wheel-drive only.

Key standard features for base trims include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, power-adjustable front seats, and faux leather upholstery. Tech features include the revamped CUE interface with 8-inch touchscreen display, OnStar services with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a Bose sound system, satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, wireless device charging, three USB ports and an auxiliary audio input.

The Luxury trim adds adaptive xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, additional front seat power adjustments, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and driver-seat memory settings. Options include an upgraded version of CUE bundled with navigation and a 110-volt household-style power outlet. The Safety and Security package adds driver assistance features such as forward collision alert, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high beams and rain-sensing wipers, and the Safety Alert Seat, which vibrates the driver seat to warn of lane drift, potential collisions or other hazards.

The Premium Luxury trim adds unique 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, adaptive high beams, rain-sensing wipers, and the Safety and Security package driver assistance features.

The Premium Performance trim includes all the previously mentioned features, plus high-performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, a head-up display and a power-adjustable steering column.

Many standard features on the upper trims are optional on lower trims. The Driver Assist package, available on the Premium Luxury and Premium Performance trims, adds the head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and advanced safety technologies including forward and rearward collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. Wireless device charging is also available as a stand-alone option.

The Track Performance package, available only on the Premium Performance trim, adds a heavy-duty engine-cooling fan and upgraded brake pads. All rear-wheel-drive Base, Luxury and Premium Luxury trims can add the V-Sport Performance Suspension Upgrade package, which adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and high-performance tires.

Cadillac's Teen Driver features are also standard. They allow owners to limit certain functions when younger drivers are behind the wheel, such as muting audio until front seat occupants fasten seat belts or preventing drivers from disabling safety systems such as traction control. Teen Driver can also capture data — including distance driven, maximum speed, overspeed warnings and hard braking events — and generate a "report card" for owners to review with younger drivers.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac ATS Sedan (3.6.L 6-cyl | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort7.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.5
Technology6.5

Driving

8.0
Luxury sport coupes have long been dominated by BMW and Mercedes. But Cadillac has quietly closed the gap, especially in terms of dynamics. The ATS Coupe 3.6 is competitive on the test track and around town compared to its rivals, and it isn't even the range-topping ATS-V version.

Acceleration

8.0
The ATS can pull hard, or with grace, from a stop, covering 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds. Thrust tapers off somewhat at this point, but its passing power is plentiful. Tires will light up if provoked. Optional Sport Exhaust gives the ATS a bit more credit under full load than it deserves.

Braking

9.0
Consider the $1,200 Slotted Rotor and Performance Brake Pad package to give brakes a sports car feel and performance — good initial bite and heat resistance for consistency. Yet they remain mild-mannered for city life, not too grabby and requiring little effort. It stops from 60 mph in 109 feet.

Steering

7.0
On the heavy and vague side in routine driving. Very accurate and responds quickly without being darty. Sport mode adds heft, but no better sense of what the tires are up to. The finish on the wheel itself is too smooth, and it slides through hands a bit more easily than we'd like.

Handling

8.0
Well-balanced and nimble on the road or track. On the skidpad, the chassis is neutral and can be steered with the throttle only. Trustworthy, predictable and controllable. Competitive mode loosens electronic stability control, translating to confidence during hard driving.

Drivability

8.0
The ATS is easy to pilot around town. The automatic transmission shifts smoothly in most cases, though gear changes come a bit slower than expected in manual mode. Auto stop-start is noticeable but not too abrupt. A tight turning circle and small proportions make for favorable city driving.

Comfort

7.0
The downside to the ATS coupe's focus on handling and performance is a stiff ride that comes at the expense of comfort. Despite their firmness, the all-important front seats are supportive over the long haul. The car is on the loud side, however.

Seat comfort

8.0
At first, the driver's seat feels firm, bordering on uncomfortable. After a while, its stiffness grows unexpectedly supportive. The side bolsters on the seat bottom are wide and accommodating. Adjustable torso supports are small and can be annoying on canyon roads. The rear buckets require short legs.

Ride comfort

7.0
This is a firm sports car ride. Comfort depends on the road surface. Find one with the wrong rhythm of small bumps and it will buck you about considerably. Some bigger bumps will lift you from the seat. Other sport-tuned rides share these qualities, so ride quality is not an immediate deal-breaker.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Cadillac is capable of building a quiet cabin. It just didn't for the ATS. This cabin is the kind of loud where front passengers have to consciously raise their voices to communicate with backseat passengers. Road noise is the biggest culprit, though the wind and engine do contribute.

Climate control

7.5
Soft-touch buttons make for climate controls that definitely aren't as easy to use as others. Once engaged, however, the dual-zone system works well enough that you can set the temperature and forget about it. Both front seats are heated.

Interior

6.0
The ATS coupe offers the driver and front passenger a roomy place to sit. But the wants and needs of the styling department have resulted in controls that are unnecessarily difficult to use and a rear seat that's largely useless for anyone older than grade school.

Ease of use

5.5
Everything the driver needs to access is placed logically and easily reachable. The major concern is the center stack controls. They're smooth, slick and polished, but there is no way to tell what's what by feel. That takes the driver's attention from the road. And that is never a good thing.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doors open wide, enhancing front seat access. Automatic seat controls operate with commendable speed to move the front seat forward and grant entry to the back seat, but it's still a narrow squeeze. Rear passenger entry requires both front occupants to scoot their seats forward. Not the best in its class.

Driving position

8.0
The steering wheel tilts and telescopes with considerable range. Side mirrors, despite their small size, also adapt well to suit driver height. The driver seat has enough adjustability that most will find an acceptable coddling position. It's easy to set up this cockpit the way you like it.

Roominess

6.0
Much like competitive two-door coupes, the ATS cannot be considered roomy. The interior dimensions are sporty-snug for all passengers. Up front you'll be rubbing elbows. Still, there's room enough for a 6-footer to fit with minimal compromise. The back seats are best for kids and people you don't like.

Visibility

5.5
The sideview mirrors are very narrow. They are arguably too small, though we were able to find a position to provide adequate visibility. Otherwise sightlines are clear to the front and sides, but a bit limited to the rear due to the high parcel shelf. The standard rearview camera helps.

Quality

6.0
Despite recent advances, the Cadillac ATS still lacks the solid quality feel found in its BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi peers. It would help if the hard plastic interior materials, shift paddles that feel like plasticware, lame gauges and slippery steering wheel were upgraded.

Utility

6.5
Sporty luxury coupes aren't known for convenience, but the Cadillac ATS forces even more sacrifices due to its lack of cargo and storage space. It can handle most typical day-to-day duties, but other coupes are better suited to weekend getaways and long trips.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets, cupholders and the center armrest bin are smaller than some others in this class. A smartphone bin with its own USB port is hidden behind the climate control panel. But this feels more gimmicky than useful.

Cargo space

6.5
Trunk space is smaller than average, with only 10.4 cubic feet of capacity and an awkward shape. Trunk liftover height is on the high side, and the broad rear wheelwells pinch the space. There is an average-size pass-through when the rear seatbacks are folded down.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Each rear seat has two LATCH anchors and one upper tether. But access is tight, so flexibility is a must for any child seat installation. Steeply sloped seat bottoms may cause trouble depending upon the type of child seat. Generally speaking, it is no worse than any other coupe in the segment.

Technology

6.5
The Cadillac CUE touchscreen is as advanced as any of its peers. But its soft-touch sliders and less-than-intuitive menus offer something to be desired. Fortunately, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and a Wi-Fi hotspot are standard.

Smartphone integration

8.0
There are enough USB ports to handle all your devices, but pairing your phone and accessing the Wi-Fi hotspot require some digging into menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard and far easier to use.

Voice control

7.5
The standard voice controls are fairly reasonable, but the big payoff comes when you pair a smartphone and access Siri or Google Voice commands by pressing the same button for longer.

    Safety

    Our experts' favorite ATS Coupe safety features:

    Safety Alert Seat
    Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the driver seat cushion to alert to potential collisions or unsafe maneuvers.
    Lane Departure Warning/Intervention
    Alerts driver when the car drifts lanes without turn signal engaged. The car can initiate assist to nudge car back into lane.
    Forward Collision Alert
    Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and can initiate braking if necessary.

    Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. the competition

    Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. BMW 4 Series

    The 4 Series (which is simply a renamed 3 Series coupe) has been the benchmark for luxury sport coupes for as long as anyone has kept records. It's simply the one to match or surpass to be taken seriously in this class. The BMW expertly combines power, handling, ride comfort and technology into a car that satisfies no matter the road conditions. The ATS Coupe measures up well against its rival on the spec sheet and on a handling course, but it falls short in its overall comfort, utility and refinement. A good effort, but just not quite enough.

    Compare Cadillac ATS Coupe & BMW 4 Series features

    Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. Audi A5

    The ATS Coupe and A5 start on very equal footing. Like Cadillac, Audi has fought to earn its credibility among its established European rivals. In terms of handling, the A5 takes on a winding road with the same gusto as the ATS and delivers similar satisfaction. The Audi edges out the Cadillac with its technology features, which are some of the slickest we've seen in the class. The A5 is really only hamstrung by its lack of a six-cylinder engine. Its turbo four-cylinder engine is outstanding, but it tends to lack the midrange punch or top-end strength of a six-cylinder.

    Compare Cadillac ATS Coupe & Audi A5 features

    Cadillac ATS Coupe vs. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    When it comes to luxury, Mercedes-Benz still reigns supreme. Whether it's the flagship S-Class or the sport-luxury C-Class, Mercedes does comfort right. Sometimes that has come at the expense of performance, but not with the C300, which recently received upgrades boosting power to 255 horsepower and enhancements to driver safety aids. The ATS still lags behind the Benz in overall refinement and technology features, but it stacks up well against its German peer in dynamic performance.

    Compare Cadillac ATS Coupe & Mercedes-Benz C-Class features

    The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe is worth a look for shoppers in the market for something a bit different in a compact luxury two-door model. Built to compete with its well-known upscale German rivals, the ATS matches them in performance and features while offering its own special brand of sharply creased design. While the angular style might not appeal to everyone, those who buy into the slab-sided, muscular look will find themselves driving a car that won't be mistaken for anything else on the road.

    For 2019, the standard powerplant remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 272 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. An available 3.6-liter V6 kicks up horsepower to 335 and torque to 285 lb-ft. The standard transmission for both engines is an eight-speed automatic. All-wheel drive is optional with either engine.

    The best fuel economy comes with the rear-wheel-drive 2.0-liter turbo engine coupled to the automatic transmission, which is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). Opting for the V6 and all-wheel drive reduces the rating to 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway).

    The 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe boasts the comfortable, well-equipped interior buyers expect in this market segment. Premium materials abound, even in the base model, and options such as leather seating, exotic woods and carbon fiber allow for a variety of incremental steps up in luxury. Standard features include dual-zone climate control, power front seats, and the CUE system with an 8-inch touchscreen display. Up front, there's more than enough room for the driver and passenger to stretch out, but those in the rear compartment might find the quarters a tad cramped.

    On the road is where the ATS Coupe really shines. Shoppers hoping for the stereotypical plush Cadillac ride might be disappointed, but those looking for a modern performance coupe will appreciate the tight handling and firm ride provided by the sport suspension. Acceleration with the turbocharged-four is more than adequate, although some drivers will likely prefer the smoother power delivery of the V6.

    Even the entry-level ATS Coupe is extremely well equipped, while the Luxury and Premium Luxury trims offer more of pretty much everything. And the Luxury Performance model adds such goodies as adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip rear differential and a head-up display. Whatever your preference, Edmunds can help you find the 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe that best meets your needs.

