This is a great car as far as acceleration and handling goes. Plus, in my opinion, it's a great looking car and has a reasonably comfortable interior. The back seat is unsuitable for adult passengers but I didn't buy a coupe for four people to ride in. I do think the workmanship is very good. There are two major problems. I do not have the cue system and as I'm not much for high tech things, this is fine with me. However most controls are via a touch screen. Especially annoying are the controls for the heating/a.c. system. They should have added a few knobs instead of having to look over at the screen and touch the appropriate arrow. My biggest complaint, and you don't hear much about this, are the run flat tires which cause the ride, when hitting any type of bump, to be extremely harsh. I so disliked the run flats that I recently changed them out to non run flats and the ride is tremendously improved. Maybe I can only do 70 around that turn instead of 73 but that's okay with me. I put a repair kit in the trunk which includes a compressor and sealant and I also have Cadillac and AAA road side service so I am not overly concerned about a flat. Also, when you ride on a run flat with no air in it, you can than throw the tire away as the sidewall has been compromised. Oh, one other thing. The engine has the stop/start system but in 2016 there is a disable button which I engage every time I start the car. On the 2017's you cannot disable the stop/start feature. All in all, I like the car a lot but it took me getting rid of the run flats to say that.

