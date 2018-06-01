Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 27,229 miles
$24,508$6,494 Below Market
North Bay Buick GMC - Great Neck / New York
***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** ***COUPE*** ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE*** ***LUXURY PACKAGE*** ***NAVIGATION*** ***SUNROOF*** ***SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE*** Fully reconditioned and all maintenence up to date. New tires rear brakes,oil changed,new wipers,new cabin and air filter and wheel alignment. Our cars are CERTIFIED, not PRE-CERTIFIED, the Certified warranty, which includes roadside assistance and free courtesy transportation, is not an extra charge, runs through 04/20/2024 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) and is already included in the sale price. We have no additional prep or delivery fees either. Internet sales price includes a $2000.00 dealer incentive for financing at least 50% of the sales price through one of our 3rd party lenders. Every certified car gets the North Bay Advantage which includes changing your oil and giving you free NYS inspections at our service department for as long as you own the car .. No games played here. More people buy their certified Cadillacs from us, than any other dealer on Long Island for a reason. If you can t make it in to the dealership to see the car, let us know and we may be able to schedule a showing at your home. Our cars are priced very aggressively and sell very fast, please call to make sure car is available before coming .We ship to all the lower 48 states.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF1RX3J0111333
Stock: 9529P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 21,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,375$2,573 Below Market
Lockhart Cadillac of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and continuously assessing its potential impact on our operations. We are extending pick up and drop off abilities.We are still open and now are providing valet pickup and drop off for our sales and service departments for customers of the dealership. Stay home, and we'll come to you! We are committed to our customers health and safety.Certified. Stellar Black Metallic 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVTHome Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!.22/30 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle History * Roadside AssistanceHere at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF1RX8J0137149
Stock: 20K467A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe20,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,994$3,280 Below Market
Jeff Schmitt Cadillac - Beavercreek / Ohio
Ask how your next vehicle could be FREE! Black Raven 2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty **ONE OWNER**, ATS 2.0L Turbo, 2D Coupe, 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, All-Weather Mat Protection Package (LPO), Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Sunroof, Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Premium All-Weather Floor Mats, Standard Equipment Group 1SD, Wireless Charging. 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX1J0159139
Stock: 47700D
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 25,133 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,999$1,561 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4687 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX1J0182226
Stock: C305601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 11,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,777$1,302 Below Market
Colonial Cadillac of Woburn - Woburn / Massachusetts
: Colonial Cadillac, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe include: CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 11,655! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, LPO, ALL-WEATHER MAT PROTECTION PACKA. Alloy Wheels. WHY BUY FROM US? ** RARE!! COUPE 'D'-JOUR! SPECIAL PURCHASE! LOW LOW MILES!*: Our unmatched service and diverse Cadillac inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Woburn. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Woburn area. OPTION PACKAGES & MORE!! C'MON! LETS SAY IT!! " U GOTTA! SCOOP THIS COUPE!'! :): SKY AND SHINE PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof and (R35) 18" polished alloy wheels, LPO, ALL-WEATHER MAT PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) Premium all-weather floor mats, LPO and (VLI) Premium all-weather cargo mat, LPO, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC *** DREAM DEAL? YOU BETCHA! RARE CRYSAL WHITE! AWD! 2.0 TURBO TASTIC POWER! 1 RARE COUPE!**: 2018 ATS COUPE**11K MILES! + UNDER BOOK VALUES!!WELL EQUIPPED! ** HURRY! & *** SCOOP THIS COUPE!! ** + Cadillac set its eyes on rivals like the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class when it introduced the ATS three years ago. In that time it has proved itself as a rewarding entry-level luxury vehicle and has spawned a sleek coupe and the high-powered ATS-V variants. The 2016 ATS continues to up its game with fresh powertrains, advanced safety systems, and technology that includes 4G LTE wireless connectivity and Apple CarPlay integration. GET IT ALL @ COLONIAL! Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX0J0176627
Stock: P2497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 10,817 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,998$1,404 Below Market
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX2J0152636
Stock: 18933085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998$1,208 Below Market
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX0J0110560
Stock: 18959948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,764 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,334$336 Below Market
Cadillac of Novi - Novi / Michigan
Cadillac of Novi is pumped up to offer this stunning 2018 Cadillac ATS. 2.0L Turbo Luxury dark adriatic blue metallic AWDCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Odometer is 3914 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!A CAR TO BE PROUD OF, BEAUTY IS NOT ENOUGH, DESIGNED FOR DRIVING PLEASURE, DRIVING THE FUTURE, FACTORY NAVIGATION, FIRST CLASS PERFORMANCE, FULLY LOADED, GET THE FEELING., MORE HORSES, LOW MILES!!!, PUT THE FUN BACK INTO DRIVING, THE MOST RELIABLE MEMBER OF YOUR FAMILY, THE ULTIMATE DRIVING EXPERIENCE, WHAT A LUXURY CAR SHOULD BE., WON'T LAST LONG, MAINTENANCE RECORDS AVAILABLE, COMPLIMENTARY LOANER SERVICE, 110V Power Receptacle, Adaptive Remote Start, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Garage door transmitter, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Wireless Charging.Metro Detroit area's premier Cadillac dealership. All of our vehicles go through a multipoint safety inspection. We will also help you customize your purchase to fit your buying needs. See dealer to confirm final pricing and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF1RX9J0171102
Stock: 6116
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 9,786 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,977$400 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX & 1 OWNER / ONLY 9700 MILES / MSRP WAS $49,100 / RARE RED LEATHER / POWER SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG / COLD WEATHER PKG / SAFETY & SECURITY PKG / BOSE SURROUND SOUND / BLIND SPOT / LANE DEPARTURE / COLLISION WARNING / REMOTE START2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT AWD 8-Speed Automatic, Radiant Silver Metallic, Morello Red w/Jet Black Accents w/Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, 110V Power Receptacle, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Stop/Start, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cold Weather Package, Driver Awareness Package, Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Equipment Group 1SF, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Radio: Cadillac User Experience AM/FM Stereo w/Nav, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering Column Lock Control, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Finish Painted Alloy, Wireless Charging.Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point InspectionOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF1RX1J0156741
Stock: CPR3689
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 23,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,615$684 Below Market
Cadillac of Novi - Novi / Michigan
Cadillac of Novi is excited to offer this terrific 2018 Cadillac ATS. 2.0L Turbo Luxury Stellar Black Metallic AWDCARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!A CAR FOR EVERYONE, A CLASSIC OF IT'S OWN, BEAUTY IS NOT ENOUGH, CARFAX ONE OWNER!!, CLEAN CARFAX!!, DRIVING EXCITEMENT., ENGINEERED TO MOVE THE HUMAN SPIRIT, FULLY LOADED, GET THE FEELING., MORE HORSES, LOW MILES!!!, LUXURY AT IT'S FINEST, SPORTY LOOKING, THE MOST RELIABLE MEMBER OF YOUR FAMILY, THINK, FEEL, DRIVE., WHAT A LUXURY CAR SHOULD BE., WON'T LAST LONG, COMPLIMENTARY LOANER SERVICE.Metro Detroit area's premier Cadillac dealership. All of our vehicles go through a multipoint safety inspection. We will also help you customize your purchase to fit your buying needs. See dealer to confirm final pricing and availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF1RX6J0108720
Stock: 6093
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe25,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,300$1,294 Below Market
Les Stanford Cadillac - Dearborn / Michigan
ONE OWNER, NON SMOKER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Overhead airbag. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/30 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateAmerica's Corvette King.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX8J0173023
Stock: 29930
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 26,673 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,493$743 Below Market
Les Stanford Cadillac - Dearborn / Michigan
ONE OWNER, Advanced Security Package, All-Weather Mat Protection Package (LPO), Driver Awareness Package, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Power Sunroof, Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Premium All-Weather Floor Mats, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Steering Column Lock Control, V-Series Rear Body-Color Spoiler (LPO), Wheels: 18" x 8" Machined-Finish Painted Alloy. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 22/30 City/Highway MPGCadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside AssistanceAmerica's Corvette King.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AF1RXXJ0134527
Stock: 29894
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 9,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,900
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2018 Cadillac ATS 2.0L Turbo Luxury **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **We Deliver**, **Clean CarFax!**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Low Miles**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, 2.85 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Antilock Brembo Fr Performance Brakes, Adaptive Remote Start, Advanced Security Package, Automatic Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth For Phone/Audio, Cold Weather Package, Driver Awareness Package, Electronic Sound Enhancer Noise Control, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Equipment Group 1SE, Power Sunroof, Rainsense Wipers, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Vision Camera, Safety & Security Package, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Steering Column Lock Control, Wireless Charging.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle HistoryThis Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac comes with a 6 year, 100,000 mile warranty! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Cadillac Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Cadillac has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Cadillac Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified warranties are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first and are valid at every Cadillac dealership nationwide!Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX6J0121317
Stock: 20672P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 9,007 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,995
Schepel Buick GMC - Merrillville / Indiana
HOUSE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX4J0157451
Stock: 111275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 9,111 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG with 9,111mi. This Cadillac includes: FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR LPO, V-SERIES REAR SPOILER, BODY-COLOR Rear Spoiler SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD) Bucket Seats STEERING COLUMN, LOCK CONTROL REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Cross-Traffic Alert DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Intermittent Wipers Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers SENSOR, INCLINATION WHEELS, 18' Aluminum Wheels REAR AXLE, 3.27 RATIO SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Intermittent Wipers Security System Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE Security System JET BLACK WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Blind Spot Monitor THEFT-DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM, SELF-POWERED, SHIELDED Security System LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SUNROOF, POWER Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, I4, DI, DOHC, VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged INTELLIBEAM, AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF TIRES, P225/40R18 FRONT AND P255/35R18 REAR, ALL-SEASON, RUN-FLAT (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Cadillac ATS Coupe LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG with a full CARFAX history report. This vehicle has met or exceed our standards of excellence and is being sold as a Certified Pre-owned Cadillac ATS Coupe. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. Save money at the pump with this fuel-sipping Cadillac ATS Coupe. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS Coupe LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Cadillac ATS Coupe is so immaculate it is practically new. There should be no doubt in your mind about purchasing this 2018 ATS Coupe LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG. This lightly-used vehicle is still covered by the Cadillac factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AB1RX1J0171557
Stock: 5084697
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,996
Lombard Toyota - Lombard / Illinois
2.0L Turbo **ONE OWNER**, **LEATHER**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **LOW MILES**, *4WD*, **FULLY SERVICED**, 2D Coupe, AWD, Stellar Black Metallic. CARFAX One-Owner. Stellar Black Metallic 2018 Cadillac ATS AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AE1RX5J0110963
Stock: 88721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 17,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,865
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Contact Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / COLD WEATHER PKG. This Cadillac includes: SEATS, FRONT BUCKET (STD) Bucket Seats STELLAR BLACK METALLIC PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP TIRES, P225/40R18 FRONT AND P255/35R18 REAR, ALL-SEASON, RUN-FLAT (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season KONA BROWN WITH JET BLACK ACCENTS, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Woodgrain Interior Trim Leather Seats WHEELS, 18' Aluminum Wheels ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT AND AUTOMATIC STOP/START V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 8-Speed A/T A/T CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This well-maintained Cadillac ATS Coupe PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / COLD WEATHER PKG comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. Why own a car when you can own a lifestyle? We at Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned offer you nothing less than the best with our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. This vehicle meets Cadillac's highest level of standards, allowing us to provide you with what you deserve. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Cadillac ATS Coupe PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / COLD WEATHER PKG is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS Coupe PREMIUM LUXURY / NAVIGATION / SUNROOF / COLD WEATHER PKG. Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AC1RS5J0174513
Stock: 5084125
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 23,770 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,998
CarMax Cy-Fair - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AA1RX1J0176387
Stock: 19198797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Arteon