Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me

***CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED*** ***COUPE*** ***ALL WHEEL DRIVE*** ***LUXURY PACKAGE*** ***NAVIGATION*** ***SUNROOF*** ***SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE*** Fully reconditioned and all maintenence up to date. New tires rear brakes,oil changed,new wipers,new cabin and air filter and wheel alignment. Our cars are CERTIFIED, not PRE-CERTIFIED, the Certified warranty, which includes roadside assistance and free courtesy transportation, is not an extra charge, runs through 04/20/2024 or 100,000 miles (whichever comes first) and is already included in the sale price. We have no additional prep or delivery fees either. Internet sales price includes a $2000.00 dealer incentive for financing at least 50% of the sales price through one of our 3rd party lenders. Every certified car gets the North Bay Advantage which includes changing your oil and giving you free NYS inspections at our service department for as long as you own the car .. No games played here. More people buy their certified Cadillacs from us, than any other dealer on Long Island for a reason. If you can t make it in to the dealership to see the car, let us know and we may be able to schedule a showing at your home. Our cars are priced very aggressively and sell very fast, please call to make sure car is available before coming .We ship to all the lower 48 states.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AF1RX3J0111333

Stock: 9529P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-22-2020