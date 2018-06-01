Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe for Sale Near Me

231 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ATS Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 231 listings
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    27,229 miles

    $24,508

    $6,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    21,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,375

    $2,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    20,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,994

    $3,280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Silver
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    25,133 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,999

    $1,561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    11,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,777

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    10,817 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,998

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    17,959 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,998

    $1,208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    15,764 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,334

    $336 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    9,786 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,977

    $400 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    23,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,615

    $684 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    25,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,300

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    26,673 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,493

    $743 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    9,439 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,900

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Red
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    9,007 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury

    9,111 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Black
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    27,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,996

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury

    17,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,865

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Gray
    used

    2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

    23,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac ATS Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 231 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS Coupe
  4. Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac ATS Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac ATS Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
3.52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 4
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
Limited selection
DONNIE SMITH,01/06/2018
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Unable to find the ATS Coupe in the color combination I wanted so had to order, not will to pay for only part of what I wanted. Being told it will take up to 2 months to get the car, which is see as odd since it is not a car in high demand. Also while shopping I found some cars had different options. I view this as a likely failure on who ever input the information, one that upon contacting the dealer had 6K dealer add ons, as I write this it is still listed on the interrnet at the lower price. I will be happy to let you know my experence when and if the ordered ATS coupe get here.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
ATS Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac ATS Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings