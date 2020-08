Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for Sale Near Me

Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FERRARI NEW POWER WARRANTY TO 4/10/22 -- RARE Canna Di Fucile over Iroko and Nero - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari New Power Warranty to 4/10/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 11/28/21 -Factory Options:- Ferrari Historical Color- Dual Color Leather Interior Trim- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Leather Headliner in Iroko- Leather Parcel Shelf in Iroko- Colored Steering Wheel in Iroko- Leather Upper Part in Iroko- Carpets in Testa Di Moro- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nocciola- Special Stitching in Nocciola- Yellow Rev Counter- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Cruise Control- Suspension Lifter- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Sport Sill Covers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF74UFA9F0206390

Stock: FP4460

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020