Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey

2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Argento Nurburgring Metallic 6.3L V12 DI 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD Bags set for Rear Shelf, Carbon Fibre Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Door Panels, Carbon Fibre Rear Bench Trim, Cruise Control, Coloured Safety Belts, Alcantara Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Satellite Radio, Colour. Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Tyre Pressure Measurement, Spare Wheel Kit 20", AFS Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Cup Holder, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel, Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Full Electric Seats, JBL Professional Premium Hi-Fi Sound System, Passenger Display, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy, White Tachomater Display.Bags set for Rear Shelf, Carbon Fibre Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Door Panels, Carbon Fibre Rear Bench Trim, Cruise Control, Coloured Safety Belts, Alcantara Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Satellite Radio, Colour. Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Tyre Pressure Measurement, and Spare Wheel Kit 20" AFS Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Cup Holder, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel, Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Full Electric Seats, JBL Professional Premium Hi-Fi Sound System, Passenger Display, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy, and White Tachomater Display Ferrari Maserati of Central NEw Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2014 Ferrari F12. This Berlinetta F12 is beautifully finished in Argento Nurburgring Metallic and complimented by Nero w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 932 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* 101 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.Reviews:* The 2014 Ferrari F12Berlinetta not only ushers in a whole new generation of prancing horse 12-cylinders but is also the most powerful and high performance Ferrari of the range product. It boasts a maximum power output of

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with Bluetooth, Navigation .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF74UFA5E0202710

Stock: F0202710T

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-03-2020