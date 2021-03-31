Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta for Sale Near Me
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta5,402 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$229,500$11,474 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2015 F12 Berlinetta in Nero Daytona with Cuoio interior is a two owner car that just completed its annual service and CPO inspection. Some options on this Grand Tourer include AFS system, Rosso Scuderia brake calipers, front grill with chromed edges, carbon fiber central bridge, cruise control, suspension lifter, horse stitched in headrests in Nero, heat insulating windscreen, carbon fiber steering wheel, Scuderia shields, diamond pattern seats, leather boot carpets, parking camera, sport sill cover, 20" forged painted wheels, full electric seats, leather headliner in Cuoio, satellite radio, leather parcel shelf, high power HIFI system and colored stitching in Nero. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta .
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF74UFA4F0207527
Stock: C882
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 4,208 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$229,900$3,496 Below Market
Holman Motorcars St. Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta finished in Bianco Avus (solid white) over Nero (black) with just 4,208 miles.Beautifully configured example in superb condition inside and out.Please call Holman Motorcars St. Louis on 636.449.0000 for the details.
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta10,855 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$219,490$10,876 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
2015 Ferrari F12 F1 Berlinetta
- 8,366 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$224,900$407 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FERRARI NEW POWER WARRANTY TO 4/10/22 -- RARE Canna Di Fucile over Iroko and Nero - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari New Power Warranty to 4/10/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 11/28/21 -Factory Options:- Ferrari Historical Color- Dual Color Leather Interior Trim- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Leather Headliner in Iroko- Leather Parcel Shelf in Iroko- Colored Steering Wheel in Iroko- Leather Upper Part in Iroko- Carpets in Testa Di Moro- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nocciola- Special Stitching in Nocciola- Yellow Rev Counter- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Cruise Control- Suspension Lifter- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Sport Sill Covers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
- 7,076 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$219,900$7,917 Below Market
Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida
- 14,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$220,000
Jaguar Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2015 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Rosso CorsaHere at Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg we do everything we can to earn your business. This begins by being 100% committed to putting our customers first, always telling the truth, and offering complete transparency on every sales quote and transaction.Please call us at (847)252-7800 and ask to speak with one of our Sales Guides and we will be happy to provide you with any additional information you need to make your decision. We look forward serving you and welcoming you to the Jaguar Land Rover Schaumburg family. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Upholstery for Upper Zone, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Infotainment System w/Navigation & Bluetooth, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta3,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$230,000$25,989 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Rosso Ferrari and Nero - 2 Owners - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 3/15/23 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Carbon Fiber Cup Holder- Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps- Leather and Alcantara Interior- Alcantara Steering Wheel Arch in Nero- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Red Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Cruise Control- Suspension Lifter- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nero- Outer Mirror Black Inserts- Yellow Rev Counter- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Sport Sill Covers- Satellite Radio- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
- 4,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$227,800$5,330 Below Market
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Rosso Corsa with Beige interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 3/31/2021. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Cruise Control, Colored Safety Belts, Leather Central Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Wheel Cup, Leather Lower Dashboard, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Heat Insulating Windshield, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED'S, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Inn/Out Elettr. Mirror + Homelink, Internal Use, Parking Camera, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Full Electric Seats, Leather Headliner, Satellite Radio, Leather Parcel Shelf, Colored Standard Stitching, Tire Pressure Measurement and Upper Part in Colored Leather.
- 8,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$222,500$11,224 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey
2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Argento Nurburgring Metallic 6.3L V12 DI 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD Bags set for Rear Shelf, Carbon Fibre Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Door Panels, Carbon Fibre Rear Bench Trim, Cruise Control, Coloured Safety Belts, Alcantara Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Satellite Radio, Colour. Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Tyre Pressure Measurement, Spare Wheel Kit 20", AFS Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Cup Holder, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel, Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Full Electric Seats, JBL Professional Premium Hi-Fi Sound System, Passenger Display, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy, White Tachomater Display.Bags set for Rear Shelf, Carbon Fibre Underdoor Cover, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Door Panels, Carbon Fibre Rear Bench Trim, Cruise Control, Coloured Safety Belts, Alcantara Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Diamond Pattern Style Seats, Inn/Out Elettr.Mirror+Homelink, Dual View Front Parking Camera, Satellite Radio, Colour. Alcantara Parcel Shelf, Tyre Pressure Measurement, and Spare Wheel Kit 20" AFS Advanced Frontlighting System Headlights, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Carbon Fiber Tunnel Cup Holder, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Central Seats Zone, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Lower Dashboard, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Rear Wall, Color Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel, Color Upon Request for Contrasting Stitching, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Full Electric Seats, JBL Professional Premium Hi-Fi Sound System, Passenger Display, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Wheels: Front 20" x 9.5"/Rear 20" x 11.5" Alloy, and White Tachomater Display Ferrari Maserati of Central NEw Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2014 Ferrari F12. This Berlinetta F12 is beautifully finished in Argento Nurburgring Metallic and complimented by Nero w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 932 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* 101 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside Assistance* Transferable WarrantyWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.Reviews:* The 2014 Ferrari F12Berlinetta not only ushers in a whole new generation of prancing horse 12-cylinders but is also the most powerful and high performance Ferrari of the range product. It boasts a maximum power output of
2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta18,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$220,990$7,462 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2016 F12 in Nero over black interior is a 2 owner car purchased and serviced with FOA. Some options include clear protective film, Daytona style seats, AFS system, yellow brake calipers, Carbon fiber driver zone, rear CD reader, cruise control, dedication plate in silver, leather lower dashboard, heat insulating windscreen, Scuderia Ferrari shields, parking camera, sport sill cover, full electric seats, leather headliner, satellite radio, high power HIFI system, tire pressure measurements and Michelin tires. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
- 6,561 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$237,800$3,032 Below Market
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta in Bianco Avus with Nero interior. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 4/7/2023. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Cruise Control, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Inn/Out Electrochromatic Mirrors + Homelink, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Sport Sill Cover, White Rev. Counter, Satellite Radio, 20" Forged Black Satin Painted Wheels and Nero Daytona Style Seats.
- 13,314 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$220,000$3,514 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari F12berlinetta- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Nero over Nero - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- Carbon Fiber Cup Holder- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Red Brake Calipers- Full Electric Seats- Daytona Style Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso- Special Stitching in Rosso- Leather Parcel Shelf in Nero- Cruise Control- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound SystemIf you are in the market for a Ferrari F12berlinetta, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
- 8,587 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$230,900$6,044 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Ferrari F12berlinetta is a high-performance, rear-drive car that carries on the brand's tradition of fast, sexy, sleek front-engine cars. It is powered by a 6.3L V12 paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. The 2016 Ferrari F12berlinetta is clear evidence to why Ferrari continues to seek out Pininfarina for its designs. The massive aerodynamic channels on each side help the F12 streak through the air. The elongated headlights convey a sense of motion, as does the rest of the Ferrari's windswept design, and its rear features large, circular LED lights and quad tailpipes. This Grigio Silverstone Metallic over Cuoio interior with black stitching 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta has only 8,586 miles and one previous owner! This Berlinetta has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 6.3L V12 DI 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
- 11,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$224,454$6,579 Below Market
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2016 Ferrari F12 2D CoupeBerlinettaNero 6.3L V12 DIRWD 7-Speed Manual Dual ClutchClean Carfax, Brake Calipers - Orange, AFS Advanced Front lighting System, Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel, Carbon Fiber Filter Box Cover, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Carbon Fiber Rear Fog Light, Carbon Fiber Sill Cover, Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps, Carbon Trim Door Panels, Color Upon Request for Leather Steering Wheel, Colored Safety Belts, Dark Painted Rear View Mirror Cluster, Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Diamond Pattern Leather Headliner, Diamond Style Seats, Electric Steering Column, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest, Exterior Carbon Fiber Sill Kick, Front Grille w/Chromed Edges, Heat Insulating Windshield, Heated Front 16-Way Power Adjustable Recaro Seats, Hi-Fi Premium Sound System, Inner & Outer Electrochromatic Rearview Mirror, Leaf Style for Seats, Leather Trimmed Boot Lining, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Passenger's Info Trip Display, Privacy Glass Rear Windows, Rear Parking Camera, Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders, Silver Customized Dedication Plate, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Fr & 20" x 11.5" Rr Dark Gray.Please contact our dealership for more information.
- 12,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$219,990$4,978 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2014 F12 in Blue America with Cuoio interior has 12,614 miles and some options include: AFS system, aluminum brake calipers, cruise control, colored safety belts, Daytona style seats, colored upper dashboard, suspension lifter, horse stitched on headrest, instrument panel, carbon fiber steering wheel, Scuderia Ferrari shields, parking camera, passenger display, 20" forged diamond rims, full electric seats, leather headliner, satellite radio, leather parcel shelf, high power HIFI system, and special features. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
- 5,817 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$228,777$590 Below Market
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
- 6,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$269,000
Newport Lexus - Newport Beach / California
MUST SEE!!! *** VERY RARE!!! *** PRISTINE!! *** MUST SEE! *** Genuine Ferrari Maintenance Included till 10/30/2022!!!!!! LOADED AND METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED FERRARI F12 WITH A SUPER LOW 6K MILES *** Bianco Avus 2016 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta - Optional Equiptment - (AFS1) AFS System, (CALR) Red Brake Calipers, (CDRE) Rear CD Reader, (CEFL) Carbon Fibre Fog Lamp, (CEXF) Carbon Fiber Headlight Bucket, (CIDL) Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDS, (CITP) Carbon Fibre Cup Holder, (CRS1) Cruise Control, (CUPC) Carbon Fibre Wheels Cup, (DATR) Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, (DAY1) Daytona Style Seat Rosso Ferrari, (ELEV) Suspension Lifter, (ELSC) Electric Steering Column, (EMPH) Horse Stitched on Headrest Nero/Black, (EMR1) Outer Mirror Black Insert, (LOGO) Scuderia Ferrari Shields, (MIH2) *** Inn/Out Electric Mirrors + Homelink *** (PAC1) Parking Camera, (PAC2) Dual View Front Parking Camera *** (PEXS) Sport Sill Cover *** (SATR) Satellite Radio *** (SHF3) Leather Parcel Shelf *** (SNDB) High Power HIFI System *** (STC2) Coloured Special Stitching Filo Speciale Nero *** (STP1) Daytona Seat Leather Stripes Nero/Black *** (TPM0) Tyres Pressure Measurement *** Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel *** Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler *** Anti Stone Chipping Protection Film *** Battery Tender *** Car Cover *** Keith Collins Custom Floor and Trunk Mats Black with Red Horse.
- 17,949 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$199,990$4,169 Below Market
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
