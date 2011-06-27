  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS Coupe
  4. Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,328$20,142$22,894
Clean$16,553$19,226$21,826
Average$15,003$17,393$19,691
Rough$13,453$15,560$17,555
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,260$19,960$22,600
Clean$16,488$19,052$21,546
Average$14,944$17,235$19,437
Rough$13,400$15,419$17,329
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,429$15,646$17,814
Clean$12,828$14,934$16,983
Average$11,627$13,510$15,322
Rough$10,426$12,087$13,660
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,840$19,497$22,094
Clean$16,087$18,610$21,064
Average$14,580$16,836$19,003
Rough$13,074$15,062$16,942
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,049$20,826$23,543
Clean$17,242$19,878$22,445
Average$15,627$17,983$20,249
Rough$14,012$16,088$18,053
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,491$21,487$24,416
Clean$17,664$20,509$23,278
Average$16,010$18,554$21,000
Rough$14,356$16,599$18,722
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,247$18,248$21,178
Clean$14,565$17,417$20,190
Average$13,201$15,757$18,214
Rough$11,837$14,097$16,239
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,777$19,428$22,020
Clean$16,027$18,544$20,993
Average$14,526$16,776$18,938
Rough$13,025$15,009$16,884
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,833$18,385$20,881
Clean$15,125$17,548$19,907
Average$13,708$15,876$17,959
Rough$12,292$14,203$16,011
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,021$17,580$20,080
Clean$14,349$16,780$19,144
Average$13,005$15,181$17,271
Rough$11,662$13,581$15,397
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,549$20,064$22,527
Clean$16,764$19,151$21,477
Average$15,194$17,326$19,375
Rough$13,624$15,500$17,274
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,544$21,866$24,144
Clean$18,670$20,871$23,018
Average$16,922$18,881$20,766
Rough$15,173$16,892$18,514
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,647$19,596$22,476
Clean$15,903$18,704$21,428
Average$14,414$16,921$19,331
Rough$12,924$15,138$17,234
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,856$16,012$18,123
Clean$13,236$15,284$17,277
Average$11,997$13,827$15,587
Rough$10,757$12,370$13,896
Sell my 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac ATS Coupe near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,934 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,934 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,934 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe ranges from $10,426 to $17,814, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.