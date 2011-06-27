Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,328
|$20,142
|$22,894
|Clean
|$16,553
|$19,226
|$21,826
|Average
|$15,003
|$17,393
|$19,691
|Rough
|$13,453
|$15,560
|$17,555
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,260
|$19,960
|$22,600
|Clean
|$16,488
|$19,052
|$21,546
|Average
|$14,944
|$17,235
|$19,437
|Rough
|$13,400
|$15,419
|$17,329
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,429
|$15,646
|$17,814
|Clean
|$12,828
|$14,934
|$16,983
|Average
|$11,627
|$13,510
|$15,322
|Rough
|$10,426
|$12,087
|$13,660
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,840
|$19,497
|$22,094
|Clean
|$16,087
|$18,610
|$21,064
|Average
|$14,580
|$16,836
|$19,003
|Rough
|$13,074
|$15,062
|$16,942
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,049
|$20,826
|$23,543
|Clean
|$17,242
|$19,878
|$22,445
|Average
|$15,627
|$17,983
|$20,249
|Rough
|$14,012
|$16,088
|$18,053
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,491
|$21,487
|$24,416
|Clean
|$17,664
|$20,509
|$23,278
|Average
|$16,010
|$18,554
|$21,000
|Rough
|$14,356
|$16,599
|$18,722
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,247
|$18,248
|$21,178
|Clean
|$14,565
|$17,417
|$20,190
|Average
|$13,201
|$15,757
|$18,214
|Rough
|$11,837
|$14,097
|$16,239
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,777
|$19,428
|$22,020
|Clean
|$16,027
|$18,544
|$20,993
|Average
|$14,526
|$16,776
|$18,938
|Rough
|$13,025
|$15,009
|$16,884
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,833
|$18,385
|$20,881
|Clean
|$15,125
|$17,548
|$19,907
|Average
|$13,708
|$15,876
|$17,959
|Rough
|$12,292
|$14,203
|$16,011
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,021
|$17,580
|$20,080
|Clean
|$14,349
|$16,780
|$19,144
|Average
|$13,005
|$15,181
|$17,271
|Rough
|$11,662
|$13,581
|$15,397
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,549
|$20,064
|$22,527
|Clean
|$16,764
|$19,151
|$21,477
|Average
|$15,194
|$17,326
|$19,375
|Rough
|$13,624
|$15,500
|$17,274
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,544
|$21,866
|$24,144
|Clean
|$18,670
|$20,871
|$23,018
|Average
|$16,922
|$18,881
|$20,766
|Rough
|$15,173
|$16,892
|$18,514
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,647
|$19,596
|$22,476
|Clean
|$15,903
|$18,704
|$21,428
|Average
|$14,414
|$16,921
|$19,331
|Rough
|$12,924
|$15,138
|$17,234
Estimated values
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,856
|$16,012
|$18,123
|Clean
|$13,236
|$15,284
|$17,277
|Average
|$11,997
|$13,827
|$15,587
|Rough
|$10,757
|$12,370
|$13,896