Overall rating

Comfortable, stylish and christened with a Cadillac badge on the nose, the 2017 ATS coupe is more than just a good-looking two-door Caddy. It's a compact luxury coupe from America that competes with some of Germany's best. It does so by providing engaging driving dynamics, lots of modern tech, and upscale trim throughout the cabin.

Part of what makes the 2017 Cadillac ATS coupe so good are its performance chops. It has two available engines and two available suspension setups. And if you're so inclined, you can even have the ATS with a six-speed manual transmission. It feels lightweight, which helps it drive especially well around corners. But more than being just a quick car, the ATS coupe has comfortable seats, a quiet ride and sleek design, inside and out. There are a few things working against the ATS such as the finicky CUE infotainment interface and the noisy nature of the four-cylinder engine, but otherwise it’s a strong contender.

The ATS coupe's rivals are made up of the usual suspects from Mercedes, Audi and BMW. All three currently offer extremely appealing cars in the compact luxury segment. For Mercedes-Benz it's the redesigned 2017 C-Class, which has several impressive engines available and lust-worthy styling. BMW checks in with two competitors, the 2 Series and 4 Series. Both are extremely well put together and enjoyable to drive. And while Audi's A5 has aged a bit in comparison, it still offers standard all-wheel drive and classically appealing interior.

Whatever you think of the 2017 Cadillac ATS coupe in comparison to its rivals, know that you should be thinking of it if you're shopping for a compact luxury coupe.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Cadillac ATS coupe include antilock disc brakes, a rearview camera, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

Both the Safety and Security package and the Driver Awareness package add forward collision alert, lane departure prevention, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and Cadillac's Safety Alert driver seat (with a vibrating seat bottom to warn of impending hazards). Also included is a lane-change alert system, which detects quickly approaching vehicles in adjacent lanes when the turn signal is activated.

The Driver Assist package throws in adaptive cruise control and a forward and rearward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking.