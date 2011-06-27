Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Love my ATS
Previously owned two Cadillac CTS and put over 100,000 miles on both of them. After just a couple of months, I love my ATS Coupe - smaller size, performance, style, comfort, technology - it’s the complete package.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Wife's new toy
It's a great deal at a great price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Beautiful inside and out
Do not plan on "great" luxury service that should accompany this vehicle.....the dealership where I purchased this from actually chastised me for being 45 minutes late to drop off my car and pick up a loaner...treated me very poorly then the service and body shop guys did not want to speak with me, while I was always very nice to them. Once the sales manager got involved and said I would go thru him directly, I said thanks but no thanks and went to a competing Cadillac dealership who treated me much better. But GM service for luxury vehicles is still not up to par as their competitors are, such as Lexus. Sadly, this will be my last GM vehicle and I will be going back to either Lexus or Audi.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2015 Cadillac ATS COUPE premium 3.6
Rate harsh. Possibly due to run flat tires. Difficulty not a ride I have expected from a luxury brand.
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ATS Coupe
Related Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2019 ATS-V
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2019
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 CT4
- 2019 XT4