Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews

Love my ATS

Eddie T Theo, 06/02/2018
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Previously owned two Cadillac CTS and put over 100,000 miles on both of them. After just a couple of months, I love my ATS Coupe - smaller size, performance, style, comfort, technology - it’s the complete package.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
Value
Wife's new toy

Samuel I. Ramzy, 11/09/2017
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
It's a great deal at a great price.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Beautiful inside and out

JaNeen Hedquist, 10/24/2015
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Do not plan on "great" luxury service that should accompany this vehicle.....the dealership where I purchased this from actually chastised me for being 45 minutes late to drop off my car and pick up a loaner...treated me very poorly then the service and body shop guys did not want to speak with me, while I was always very nice to them. Once the sales manager got involved and said I would go thru him directly, I said thanks but no thanks and went to a competing Cadillac dealership who treated me much better. But GM service for luxury vehicles is still not up to par as their competitors are, such as Lexus. Sadly, this will be my last GM vehicle and I will be going back to either Lexus or Audi.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2015 Cadillac ATS COUPE premium 3.6

Etaganap, 05/20/2018
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Rate harsh. Possibly due to run flat tires. Difficulty not a ride I have expected from a luxury brand.

Value
