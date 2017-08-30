Overall rating 7.1 / 10

When you think of luxury sport coupes, you normally think of Germany's best. But the 2018 Cadillac ATS is another option to consider, especially if you're more interested in performance than gilded luxury. A light curb weight, a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder or V6 engines, two available suspension setups, and even an optional manual transmission give the ATS legitimate performance chops.

The ATS coupe is respectably comfortable as well. But there are downsides. The ATS sacrifices some function with its tidy cabin dimensions, cramped back seat and small trunk. The four-cylinder sounds raspy and coarse at high rpm. We've also found the touchscreen tech interface (called CUE for Cadillac User Experience) slow and awkward compared to the competition, although a new-generation system in this 2018 model may remedy that.

Success in this crowded, competitive segment is a tall order. The ATS coupe isn't necessarily faster or more efficient than its rivals, which include the Audi A5, BMW 2 Series and 4 Series, and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. But it is competitive, and that's enough to warrant consideration for your next luxury sport coupe.