Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Standard Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Cadillac User Experience (CUE) and Surround Soundyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Cargo Netyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Black Suede Shift Knobyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Black Chrome Sport Grilleyes
Power Sunroofyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
Wheel Locksyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Vehicle Coveryes
Measurements
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight3411 lbs.
Gross weight4169 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Cocoa Bronze Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
P255/35R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
