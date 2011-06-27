  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(9)
1994 Buick Skylark Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag added to all models. New 3.1-liter V6 replaces 3.3-liter V6 from 1993. Automatic transmission gets overdrive gear. Gran Sport and Limited gain standard equipment including air conditioning, power windows, cruise control and tilt steering wheel. Automatic door locks unlock when car is put in "Park."

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Buick Skylark.

5(34%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
3.7
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Jims Review
Bucky,11/09/2003
Purchased brand new from show room in 1994. Ben a really good running car.Have around 66000 miles on it now.Had some electrical problems in it 3 years ago.Gas milage is a big plus for this veichle. no rust at all on it yet of course I keep it waxed..Ill drive it till it dies on me..
She gets me there & back!
Lil' Bobby,02/22/2004
I bought this car to last a year. When purchased, she had about 188,000 miles and needed a little work. She needed need brakes, calipers, the whole bit. Next, were the wheel hub assembly. I hope to keep this car for a while. It runs great. I will hope to clean up the interior with new seats, ceiling frabric, and transmission overall and fix oil leakages.
Love my car
Monika Wilson,11/22/2007
I have only had this car for a few months but I have to say that I love it. I have had a problem with the driver side window but that I can live with. I bought this car from a private owner that took great care of it. So far it has been dependable and a joy to drive. No complaints.
'94 Skylark GS CP
88TurboI,09/26/2006
Extremely poor quality of materials. Interior is falling apart. Half-shafts were broken before 50000 miles, as well as a motor mount. Car should be taken out in the pasture and burned.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Buick Skylark

