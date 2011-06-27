  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1991 Buick Skylark
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

1991 Buick Skylark Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Skylark for Sale
List Price Estimate
$647 - $1,663
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Buick Skylark.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Solid
funk53daba,06/06/2008
I love my Skylark. Let me re-phrase. I'm in love with my Skylark. My dad purchased with ~70K back in late 90's and he was 2nd owner. It's been with me and mine thru college and beyond with no signs of slowing down. I now have 176K. Everything (it's almost 20 yrs old folks) everything...works. The GM paint back then was crap. The outside looks as if the car has lepresy, but I think it gives it character. The main point is this thing is solid where it counts. Only time I've had components break is out of sheer exhaustion, and I can't be mad at the ol' girl because I think to myself, "That should have broken 20K ago." If you're lucky enough to land a good one it'll repay you tenfold.
Little Car That Could
JROCK,08/01/2008
I have owned my Skylark for 7 years and it has never disappointed me. I have over 186000 miles on it and it runs great and does't use oil. It starts in the winter when it is 20 below and it gets about 28.5 mpg. While the body is showing its age it is still mechanically very sound and reliable. A perfect work car.
See all 2 reviews of the 1991 Buick Skylark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Buick Skylark

Used 1991 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1991 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan, Skylark Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Custom 2dr Coupe, Custom 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, Luxury 4dr Sedan, and Gran Sport 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Buick Skylark?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Buick Skylarks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Buick Skylark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Buick Skylark.

Can't find a used 1991 Buick Skylarks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Skylark for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,702.

Find a used Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,581.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Skylark for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,860.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,998.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Buick Skylark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Skylark lease specials

Related Used 1991 Buick Skylark info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles