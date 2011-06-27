1991 Buick Skylark Review
List Price Estimate
$647 - $1,663
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
funk53daba,06/06/2008
I love my Skylark. Let me re-phrase. I'm in love with my Skylark. My dad purchased with ~70K back in late 90's and he was 2nd owner. It's been with me and mine thru college and beyond with no signs of slowing down. I now have 176K. Everything (it's almost 20 yrs old folks) everything...works. The GM paint back then was crap. The outside looks as if the car has lepresy, but I think it gives it character. The main point is this thing is solid where it counts. Only time I've had components break is out of sheer exhaustion, and I can't be mad at the ol' girl because I think to myself, "That should have broken 20K ago." If you're lucky enough to land a good one it'll repay you tenfold.
JROCK,08/01/2008
I have owned my Skylark for 7 years and it has never disappointed me. I have over 186000 miles on it and it runs great and does't use oil. It starts in the winter when it is 20 below and it gets about 28.5 mpg. While the body is showing its age it is still mechanically very sound and reliable. A perfect work car.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
