Used 1994 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Skylark
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room49.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length198.1 in.
Curb weight2985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Polo Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Smokey Amethyst Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Light Windsor Gray
