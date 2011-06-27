1995 Buick Skylark Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$650 - $1,672
Used Skylark for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Rear suspension is revised. New base engine is 150-horsepower Quad 4. GS gets 3.1-liter V6 standard. Power sunroof is a new option.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Skylark.
Most helpful consumer reviews
bewareskylark,06/09/2003
Wish my mechanics were with me before I bought it. Mainly drove to the train. But it needed brand new brakes & roters 3x’s and a new engine after 5 yrs. With low speed driving, the oil can’t burn off efficiently, even with regular oil changes. The front alingment design caused flat tires and needed new lower ball joints. It had continued fuse problems, and the alternator got replaced twice. 1 month ago it died on the expressway without warning. Another engine design problem allowed the antifreeze to leak into the engine & overheat. Never did any warning lights go off. With 67K miles, the body looked great, but under the hood was junk!!!
drc37,03/10/2003
It has worked well for us for the last 5 years. No complaints. Nothing ever really broke besides the standard items like brakes and battery.
papanana,05/16/2004
triple aaa with power to spare on hwy at high speeds ,very comforable and safe..
blahblah718293,12/20/2006
This was my first car at 131k miles. As soon as I got it it started having problems. The radiator cracked and needed to be replaced, then the heater core went and got antifreeze all over the floor on the passenger side. Other than that I get about 24 mpg overall, but I drive through a lot of hills and it takes quite a bit of gas to lug the 3800 lb car around. The engine is plenty powerful and I've never had any problems with it or the transmission. Just the cooling/heating system that needs work.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Buick Skylark features & specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Skylark
Related Used 1995 Buick Skylark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019