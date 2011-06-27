  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1995 Buick Skylark
  5. Review
1995 Buick Skylark Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Rear suspension is revised. New base engine is 150-horsepower Quad 4. GS gets 3.1-liter V6 standard. Power sunroof is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Buick Skylark.

5(55%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.3
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

8 Years of Headaches!!!
bewareskylark,06/09/2003
Wish my mechanics were with me before I bought it. Mainly drove to the train. But it needed brand new brakes & roters 3x&#8217;s and a new engine after 5 yrs. With low speed driving, the oil can&#8217;t burn off efficiently, even with regular oil changes. The front alingment design caused flat tires and needed new lower ball joints. It had continued fuse problems, and the alternator got replaced twice. 1 month ago it died on the expressway without warning. Another engine design problem allowed the antifreeze to leak into the engine & overheat. Never did any warning lights go off. With 67K miles, the body looked great, but under the hood was junk!!!
Good car
drc37,03/10/2003
It has worked well for us for the last 5 years. No complaints. Nothing ever really broke besides the standard items like brakes and battery.
great auto
papanana,05/16/2004
triple aaa with power to spare on hwy at high speeds ,very comforable and safe..
Fun car, but problematic.
blahblah718293,12/20/2006
This was my first car at 131k miles. As soon as I got it it started having problems. The radiator cracked and needed to be replaced, then the heater core went and got antifreeze all over the floor on the passenger side. Other than that I get about 24 mpg overall, but I drive through a lot of hills and it takes quite a bit of gas to lug the 3800 lb car around. The engine is plenty powerful and I've never had any problems with it or the transmission. Just the cooling/heating system that needs work.
See all 11 reviews of the 1995 Buick Skylark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Buick Skylark

Used 1995 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1995 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan, Skylark Coupe. Available styles include Custom 2dr Coupe, Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Gran Sport 4dr Sedan.

