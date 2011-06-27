Used 1994 Buick Skylark Consumer Reviews

Jims Review Bucky , 11/09/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchased brand new from show room in 1994. Ben a really good running car.Have around 66000 miles on it now.Had some electrical problems in it 3 years ago.Gas milage is a big plus for this veichle. no rust at all on it yet of course I keep it waxed..Ill drive it till it dies on me.. Report Abuse

She gets me there & back! Lil' Bobby , 02/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car to last a year. When purchased, she had about 188,000 miles and needed a little work. She needed need brakes, calipers, the whole bit. Next, were the wheel hub assembly. I hope to keep this car for a while. It runs great. I will hope to clean up the interior with new seats, ceiling frabric, and transmission overall and fix oil leakages. Report Abuse

Love my car Monika Wilson , 11/22/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for a few months but I have to say that I love it. I have had a problem with the driver side window but that I can live with. I bought this car from a private owner that took great care of it. So far it has been dependable and a joy to drive. No complaints. Report Abuse

'94 Skylark GS CP 88TurboI , 09/26/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Extremely poor quality of materials. Interior is falling apart. Half-shafts were broken before 50000 miles, as well as a motor mount. Car should be taken out in the pasture and burned. Report Abuse