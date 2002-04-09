Used 1998 Buick Skylark
Edmunds' Expert Review
Sponsored cars related to the Skylark
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick Skylark.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- appearance
- brakes
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- seats
- electrical system
- comfort
- maintenance & parts
- interior
Most helpful consumer reviews
First the bad stuff. My Skylark has needed new brakes, a new fuel pump and a new fuel injector so far. I have driven it from 29K miles up to 72K. The carpet under the driver's left foot is disintegrating. Now the good stuff. This car gets pretty good mileage. I can usually go 400 highway miles before adding another 13.5 to 14 gallons to the tank. The V6 is decently zippy. The governor stops at 104, but the engine hasn't even started to get loud at that point and control is still very good. Unlike some cars, you could drive this one at 95+ for hours without trouble.
This car has had several problems starting with unexplained stalling.It has been diagnosed / checked but no problem to be found as of yet. The tires are very easily flattened or destroyed by hard bumps or curbs. The interrior and exterior doesn't hold up.The car very easily gets dings and dents in it.The carpet and seats are falling apart.
This car is a great looking car. It handled nicely, but because of its wheelbase does not turn does as sharply as a small car. The gas mileage is about 25 miles to the gallon. We've had the brakes repaired since we bought it used in May 1999 but that's about it. It's a great looking car.
I bought this car when it had 101000 miles on it and it is great. The pick- up and go is the best feature to me. I used to have a 1997 Pontiac Sunfire and it never got the pick-up and go that this car has. I am also getting great gas mileage. I am getting about 35 miles to the gallon in the city. I am pleased with this car and am going to keep it as long as I can keep this car.
Features & Specs
|Custom 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|1 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Buick Skylark a good car?
Is the Buick Skylark reliable?
Is the 1998 Buick Skylark a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Buick Skylark?
The least-expensive 1998 Buick Skylark is the 1998 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Buick Skylark?
More about the 1998 Buick Skylark
Used 1998 Buick Skylark Overview
The Used 1998 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1998 Buick Skylark?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Buick Skylark and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Skylark 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Skylark.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Buick Skylark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 Skylark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1998 Buick Skylark?
Which 1998 Buick Skylarks are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Buick Skylark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Buick Skylark.
Can't find a new 1998 Buick Skylarks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Skylark for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,524.
Find a new Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,046.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1998 Buick Skylark?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
Related Used 1998 Buick Skylark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons