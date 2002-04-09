  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark

Used 1998 Buick Skylark

1998 Buick Skylark 4 Dr Custom Sedan
(6)

Used 1998 Buick Skylark

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1998 Highlights

Skylark was sold strictly to fleets for 1998. If you're buying one used, chances are good that it was once a rental car.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1998 Buick Skylark pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Skylark lease offers
1998 Buick Skylark price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Buick Skylark.

5 star reviews: 16%
4 star reviews: 66%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 18%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • brakes
  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • sound system
  • seats
  • electrical system
  • comfort
  • maintenance & parts
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, Pretty good
memememe,

First the bad stuff. My Skylark has needed new brakes, a new fuel pump and a new fuel injector so far. I have driven it from 29K miles up to 72K. The carpet under the driver's left foot is disintegrating. Now the good stuff. This car gets pretty good mileage. I can usually go 400 highway miles before adding another 13.5 to 14 gallons to the tank. The V6 is decently zippy. The governor stops at 104, but the engine hasn't even started to get loud at that point and control is still very good. Unlike some cars, you could drive this one at 95+ for hours without trouble.

1.625 out of 5 stars, A cheap car for a cheap price
vixkix69,

This car has had several problems starting with unexplained stalling.It has been diagnosed / checked but no problem to be found as of yet. The tires are very easily flattened or destroyed by hard bumps or curbs. The interrior and exterior doesn't hold up.The car very easily gets dings and dents in it.The carpet and seats are falling apart.

3.875 out of 5 stars, Buick Skylark
Sandida,

This car is a great looking car. It handled nicely, but because of its wheelbase does not turn does as sharply as a small car. The gas mileage is about 25 miles to the gallon. We've had the brakes repaired since we bought it used in May 1999 but that's about it. It's a great looking car.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great All Around Model
SoooCoool1,

I bought this car when it had 101000 miles on it and it is great. The pick- up and go is the best feature to me. I used to have a 1997 Pontiac Sunfire and it never got the pick-up and go that this car has. I am also getting great gas mileage. I am getting about 35 miles to the gallon in the city. I am pleased with this car and am going to keep it as long as I can keep this car.

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Used Years for Buick Skylark
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

Features & Specs

Custom 4dr Sedan features & specs
Custom 4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver1 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Buick Skylark for sale
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990

FAQ

Is the Buick Skylark a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1998 Skylark both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Buick Skylark fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Skylark gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Skylark has 13.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Skylark. Learn more

Is the Buick Skylark reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Skylark is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Skylark. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Skylark's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1998 Buick Skylark a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1998 Buick Skylark is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1998 Skylark is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1998 Buick Skylark?

The least-expensive 1998 Buick Skylark is the 1998 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Buick Skylark?

    If you're interested in the Buick Skylark, the next question is, which Skylark model is right for you? Skylark variants include Custom 4dr Sedan. For a full list of Skylark models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1998 Buick Skylark

    Used 1998 Buick Skylark Overview

    The Used 1998 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1998 Buick Skylark?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Buick Skylark and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Skylark 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Skylark.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Buick Skylark and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 Skylark featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1998 Buick Skylark?

    Which 1998 Buick Skylarks are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Buick Skylark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Buick Skylark.

    Can't find a new 1998 Buick Skylarks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Buick Skylark for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,524.

    Find a new Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,046.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1998 Buick Skylark?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Buick lease specials

    Related Used 1998 Buick Skylark info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider