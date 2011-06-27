  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1992 Buick Skylark
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1992 Buick Skylark Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Buick Skylark for Sale
List Price Estimate
$648 - $1,666
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Redesign meant to bring younger buyers into showrooms backfires. Choice of four- or six-cylinder engines available. Automatic transmission, ABS, power door locks and split-folding rear seat are standard. Still has door-mounted seatbelts. Adjustable Ride Control, standard on GS and optional on other Skylarks, allows driver to select one of three suspension settings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Skylark.

5(60%)
4(0%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Skylark I named BUCK
Rory,09/07/2009
When I first got this car it ran good. I drove it from Independence IA to Waukesha WI for 2 years without a problem. I moved back to Iowa and I started to realize the waterpump was going out. Had that fixed plus 2 sensors replaced, 1 on the engine and 1 in the tranny. It ran fine for a year and a half. Now it runs bad. I've put a code reader on it and it pulls nothing. It just sits out back now.
SHRINE
WHITESAND,06/12/2003
I HAVE ALWAYS PREFERRED GENERAL MOTORS VEHICLES AND THE 92 BUICK GRAN SPORT IS NO EXCEPTION. IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN DEPENDABLE, NORMAL MAINTENANCE IS REQUIRED. IT HAS FRONT WHEEL DRIVE AND IS VERY GOOD IN SNOW. IT HAS THE SPORTY LOOK OF A GM SPORTS CAR WITHOUT THE HIGH INSURANCE RATES. OVERALL, I HAVE BEEN VERY PLEASED WITH THIS VEHICLE.
best car ever!
Robson,12/24/2003
I bought it with 90K miles and I added now over 105K WITHOUT SINGLE PROBLEM! Never broke, never failed, not even oil leaks, just perfect reliable car. It's sad that the newer cars is the worse are they. 92 skylark is just the best.
The Gran(dest) Buick Sport Sedan
ESumma,06/21/2003
This car is a rarity from Buick. There were several styling enhancements that made this vehicle special. The GranSport model made the workaday Skylark shine. It gave a special interior, exterior scheme, and performance oriented nature. The GranSport should be considered by anyone looking to purchase an older Buick for cheap thrills.
See all 5 reviews of the 1992 Buick Skylark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Buick Skylark

Used 1992 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1992 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan, Skylark Coupe. Available styles include Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Gran Sport 4dr Sedan, 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Buick Skylark?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Buick Skylarks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Buick Skylark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Buick Skylark.

Can't find a used 1992 Buick Skylarks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Skylark for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $25,066.

Find a used Buick for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,375.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Skylark for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,733.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Buick Skylark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Skylark lease specials

Related Used 1992 Buick Skylark info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles