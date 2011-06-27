1992 Buick Skylark Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$648 - $1,666
Used Skylark for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Redesign meant to bring younger buyers into showrooms backfires. Choice of four- or six-cylinder engines available. Automatic transmission, ABS, power door locks and split-folding rear seat are standard. Still has door-mounted seatbelts. Adjustable Ride Control, standard on GS and optional on other Skylarks, allows driver to select one of three suspension settings.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Buick Skylark.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rory,09/07/2009
When I first got this car it ran good. I drove it from Independence IA to Waukesha WI for 2 years without a problem. I moved back to Iowa and I started to realize the waterpump was going out. Had that fixed plus 2 sensors replaced, 1 on the engine and 1 in the tranny. It ran fine for a year and a half. Now it runs bad. I've put a code reader on it and it pulls nothing. It just sits out back now.
WHITESAND,06/12/2003
I HAVE ALWAYS PREFERRED GENERAL MOTORS VEHICLES AND THE 92 BUICK GRAN SPORT IS NO EXCEPTION. IT HAS ALWAYS BEEN DEPENDABLE, NORMAL MAINTENANCE IS REQUIRED. IT HAS FRONT WHEEL DRIVE AND IS VERY GOOD IN SNOW. IT HAS THE SPORTY LOOK OF A GM SPORTS CAR WITHOUT THE HIGH INSURANCE RATES. OVERALL, I HAVE BEEN VERY PLEASED WITH THIS VEHICLE.
Robson,12/24/2003
I bought it with 90K miles and I added now over 105K WITHOUT SINGLE PROBLEM! Never broke, never failed, not even oil leaks, just perfect reliable car. It's sad that the newer cars is the worse are they. 92 skylark is just the best.
ESumma,06/21/2003
This car is a rarity from Buick. There were several styling enhancements that made this vehicle special. The GranSport model made the workaday Skylark shine. It gave a special interior, exterior scheme, and performance oriented nature. The GranSport should be considered by anyone looking to purchase an older Buick for cheap thrills.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Buick Skylark features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Skylark
Related Used 1992 Buick Skylark info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019