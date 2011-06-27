Bought the car for 500 in 05, had 140k miles on it at the time. Great first car, had its problems here and there but nothing serious enough to ever leave me stranded, most reliable car ever owned, hit 175k on the odometer last month and seemed like it would have lasted the test of time if i hadnt been hit by someone, the tranny and engine worked splendid, the exterior had taken some damage over the long life she had but besides that the 3.3l V-6 ran fast and true and never gave me a bit of trouble, most expensive replace was probably belts and water pump, if you take car of this car it will last a life time,

Read more