Consumer Rating
(9)
1990 Buick Skylark Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Base 2.5-liter engine gets more horsepower. Turn signal chime reminds driver when signal has been on for more than half-a-mile.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Buick Skylark.

5(44%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.2
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 Skylark w/ Noisy 2.5L Tech4 Engine
James Robert,06/05/2002
This little car is a great A-to-B car or family car. The Tech 4 2.5l 4- cylinder is really noisy, but will run forever. I made the mistake of thinking it was valves tapping or an engine knock. But the two different machincs I took it to both said similar remarks, "The engine has a plasic timing gear that makes a lot of noise, even brand new, but it is nothing to worry about. Just keep up on regular maintence and she'll run forever." I have only heard of imports that reliable, not a Buick. But this car has shown me GM has and can make a reliable 4-cylinder car that last. At 129k miles it'll prbably go another 200k.
The best car to own (my first car)
Gabe,11/25/2008
Built tough, ran great, got some major work done on it, but if basic car maintenance is done than it will run great. No problems until it decided to be 19 years old and call it quits. Great car until then.
Too low
Wildcat,05/20/2002
This car is too low. It's a pain to get in and out of. I really wish i never bought this car.
Great First Car
andrew,01/11/2008
Bought the car for 500 in 05, had 140k miles on it at the time. Great first car, had its problems here and there but nothing serious enough to ever leave me stranded, most reliable car ever owned, hit 175k on the odometer last month and seemed like it would have lasted the test of time if i hadnt been hit by someone, the tranny and engine worked splendid, the exterior had taken some damage over the long life she had but besides that the 3.3l V-6 ran fast and true and never gave me a bit of trouble, most expensive replace was probably belts and water pump, if you take car of this car it will last a life time,
See all 9 reviews of the 1990 Buick Skylark
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Buick Skylark features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Buick Skylark

Used 1990 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1990 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan, Skylark Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, Custom 2dr Coupe, Luxury 4dr Sedan, Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, and Custom 4dr Sedan.

