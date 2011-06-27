1990 Buick Skylark Review
Other years
Used Skylark for Sale
1990 Highlights
Base 2.5-liter engine gets more horsepower. Turn signal chime reminds driver when signal has been on for more than half-a-mile.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
James Robert,06/05/2002
This little car is a great A-to-B car or family car. The Tech 4 2.5l 4- cylinder is really noisy, but will run forever. I made the mistake of thinking it was valves tapping or an engine knock. But the two different machincs I took it to both said similar remarks, "The engine has a plasic timing gear that makes a lot of noise, even brand new, but it is nothing to worry about. Just keep up on regular maintence and she'll run forever." I have only heard of imports that reliable, not a Buick. But this car has shown me GM has and can make a reliable 4-cylinder car that last. At 129k miles it'll prbably go another 200k.
Gabe,11/25/2008
Built tough, ran great, got some major work done on it, but if basic car maintenance is done than it will run great. No problems until it decided to be 19 years old and call it quits. Great car until then.
Wildcat,05/20/2002
This car is too low. It's a pain to get in and out of. I really wish i never bought this car.
andrew,01/11/2008
Bought the car for 500 in 05, had 140k miles on it at the time. Great first car, had its problems here and there but nothing serious enough to ever leave me stranded, most reliable car ever owned, hit 175k on the odometer last month and seemed like it would have lasted the test of time if i hadnt been hit by someone, the tranny and engine worked splendid, the exterior had taken some damage over the long life she had but besides that the 3.3l V-6 ran fast and true and never gave me a bit of trouble, most expensive replace was probably belts and water pump, if you take car of this car it will last a life time,
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
