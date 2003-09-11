Used 1994 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,011 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 14,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,587
- 169,839 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Skylark searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark
Read recent reviews for the Buick Skylark
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.79 Reviews
Report abuse
Bucky,11/09/2003
Purchased brand new from show room in 1994. Ben a really good running car.Have around 66000 miles on it now.Had some electrical problems in it 3 years ago.Gas milage is a big plus for this veichle. no rust at all on it yet of course I keep it waxed..Ill drive it till it dies on me..