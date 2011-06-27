  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(18)
1997 Buick Skylark Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spunky Twin Cam engine, standard ABS and traction control
  • Cramped interior, uncomfortable driving position, low rear seating
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Give Buick's styling department credit for trying something new back in 1992. Too bad it didn't work very well. The Skylark's funky curves, creases, bulges and sharp edges inside and out combined to create quite a jarring spectacle. The result? The car was found more often at your local Avis lot than in private driveways.

Last year, Buick toned down the Skylark. Current front styling is far more conservative than the original design, and stylists have done what they could with the rear end. Side moldings are subdued, and now sweep front to rear less dramatically. Inside, the interior has been redone, and looks far more contemporary than the originaly bizarre arrangement. Dual airbags became available for the first time. Combined with a new standard engine, a 2.4-liter twin-cam good for 150 horsepower, and a revised antilock brake system, the Skylark made a quantum leap in marketability for 1996

This year, changes are understandably minimal. A front seat storage armrest is standard, and all Skylarks have an uplevel speaker system installed. Powertrain isolation is improved this year, and two new exterior colors debut. No longer available is a red interior (replaced by Pewter Gray), or Jadestone leather upholstery.

Until 1996, we found the Skylark to be an aberration, offering little value in the compact class. These days, we think it deserves a look, particularly in comparison to corporate cousins the Pontiac Grand Am and Oldsmobile Achieva.

1997 Highlights

Skylark gets minimal revisions this year. The standard equipment list is expanded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Buick Skylark.

5(39%)
4(44%)
3(6%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grandma's 97 Buick skylark
Terry,12/07/2009
My Buick Skylark has only 35,000 miles and was my grandmother's from 1997- 2003. After she died I got the car and it is a great little car in perfect shape and reliable--until now. The water pump went and I found out that it takes hours to get to the pump and it costs $$$--$750.00 to replace it-- and a gasket too. Why did Buick design an engine that would be so hard to get to a water pump. The mechanic suggested that as long as you are paying for the cost of labor to get to the water pump you should have several other somewhat related items fixed as well. I called the dealer to verify the extent in reaching the water pump and they verified this issue. Not good.
Best Quality and Reliable Car
ml,04/09/2010
I have found this car needs very little maintenance and is made of great quality. Very reliable! The gas mileage is unbelievable for an older car.
Sweet car
fatchuckyd,12/13/2008
Great fuel economy. Very fun to drive. Mine has a 2.4l twin cam. Very fast, it beat my friends 14,9 sec. focus with just an intake and muffler. Love it
My parent's 97 skylark...
kslaughter322,01/24/2012
Just got my permit in November, and love to drive this car. The controls are all easy to get to, It has a lot of power, very good handling, safe and smooth ride, but don't expect it to drive like a Caddy or Roadmaster. My parents made 2, 300 some mile trips from wv to ohio and had no issues to speak of. also, later on after I got my permit, we made a drive from oak hill, wv to Grantsville, MD, and 3 weeks later Oak Hill, WV to Severn MD and again, no problems to speak of. And the car has around 119,500 miles on it. Have had the car a little over a year and it is very reliable. When I turn 16, I want a Skylark as a first car.
See all 18 reviews of the 1997 Buick Skylark
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1997 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan, Skylark Coupe. Available styles include Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Gran Sport 4dr Sedan, Custom 4dr Sedan, and Custom 2dr Coupe.

