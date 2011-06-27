Vehicle overview

Give Buick's styling department credit for trying something new back in 1992. Too bad it didn't work very well. The Skylark's funky curves, creases, bulges and sharp edges inside and out combined to create quite a jarring spectacle. The result? The car was found more often at your local Avis lot than in private driveways.

Last year, Buick toned down the Skylark. Current front styling is far more conservative than the original design, and stylists have done what they could with the rear end. Side moldings are subdued, and now sweep front to rear less dramatically. Inside, the interior has been redone, and looks far more contemporary than the originaly bizarre arrangement. Dual airbags became available for the first time. Combined with a new standard engine, a 2.4-liter twin-cam good for 150 horsepower, and a revised antilock brake system, the Skylark made a quantum leap in marketability for 1996

This year, changes are understandably minimal. A front seat storage armrest is standard, and all Skylarks have an uplevel speaker system installed. Powertrain isolation is improved this year, and two new exterior colors debut. No longer available is a red interior (replaced by Pewter Gray), or Jadestone leather upholstery.

Until 1996, we found the Skylark to be an aberration, offering little value in the compact class. These days, we think it deserves a look, particularly in comparison to corporate cousins the Pontiac Grand Am and Oldsmobile Achieva.