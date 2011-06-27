  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1993 Buick Skylark Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

New entry-level Custom model debuts. Base engine loses five horsepower. Split-folding rear seat optional on Limited; not available on Custom. Adjustable Ride Control moves to GS options list from standard equipment roster.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Skylark.

5(20%)
4(60%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
5 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

runnin the wheels off
luvmycar,09/27/2009
My dad bought this car in the late 90's as a family car. He sold it to me about 5 years ago and it is still going strong. It hugs the road like a teddy bear and I can drive it with confidence in any weather. In the 10 or so years we have had it the totaly repairs have cost less than $1500. My car has 210000k miles on it and the engine is still purring like a kitten. I don't look forward to replacing it because I don't think I will ever find a car more reliable.
unstoppable
mickey,11/16/2010
I love this car I bought it for $900.00 and it is running strong. We just had a small mishap with the fan. Other than that I couldn't ask for anything more cozy and smooth riding.
Great 1st Car-10th Anniversary
emario18,08/29/2002
A GREAT 1st/RELIABLE CAR Quite a spacious interior-has made moving in and out of apartments much much easier. It also HANDLES WELL & drives smoothly especially considering it's coming up on it's 10th Anniversary. The WEIGHT & SIZE of the vehicle are a (+). These are the reasons why we 1st chose the Skylark. Along with good power needed for strong winters-the car is sizeable enough to protect inexperienced 1st drivers-like me. She starts with no problem-and still gets me where I need to go with ease. If you have the chance to pick up a 92- 96 Skylark they appear to me to be running for great values.
Used 1993 Buick Skylark 4-door
dogeye,04/14/2003
When I bought this Buick in 1998, it had about 60,000 miles on it. It is now 2003, and I have only had to take it to the shop ONE time. This car just keeps on running without missing a beat. I've owned Chevys, Olds, Fords... the Buick is the best-made family car in America. Have your car checked over when you buy it at the shop, and get them to look at the headlight switch in the steering column; mine failed. Change hoses regularly.
See all 5 reviews of the 1993 Buick Skylark
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Buick Skylark

Used 1993 Buick Skylark Overview

The Used 1993 Buick Skylark is offered in the following submodels: Skylark Sedan, Skylark Coupe. Available styles include Custom 4dr Sedan, Limited 4dr Sedan, Custom 2dr Coupe, Gran Sport 2dr Coupe, Limited 2dr Coupe, and Gran Sport 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Buick Skylark?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Buick Skylarks are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Buick Skylark for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Buick Skylark.

Can't find a used 1993 Buick Skylarks you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Skylark for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,763.

Find a used Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,580.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Skylark for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,029.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,646.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Buick Skylark?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

