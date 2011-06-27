1993 Buick Skylark Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
New entry-level Custom model debuts. Base engine loses five horsepower. Split-folding rear seat optional on Limited; not available on Custom. Adjustable Ride Control moves to GS options list from standard equipment roster.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Buick Skylark.
Most helpful consumer reviews
luvmycar,09/27/2009
My dad bought this car in the late 90's as a family car. He sold it to me about 5 years ago and it is still going strong. It hugs the road like a teddy bear and I can drive it with confidence in any weather. In the 10 or so years we have had it the totaly repairs have cost less than $1500. My car has 210000k miles on it and the engine is still purring like a kitten. I don't look forward to replacing it because I don't think I will ever find a car more reliable.
mickey,11/16/2010
I love this car I bought it for $900.00 and it is running strong. We just had a small mishap with the fan. Other than that I couldn't ask for anything more cozy and smooth riding.
emario18,08/29/2002
A GREAT 1st/RELIABLE CAR Quite a spacious interior-has made moving in and out of apartments much much easier. It also HANDLES WELL & drives smoothly especially considering it's coming up on it's 10th Anniversary. The WEIGHT & SIZE of the vehicle are a (+). These are the reasons why we 1st chose the Skylark. Along with good power needed for strong winters-the car is sizeable enough to protect inexperienced 1st drivers-like me. She starts with no problem-and still gets me where I need to go with ease. If you have the chance to pick up a 92- 96 Skylark they appear to me to be running for great values.
dogeye,04/14/2003
When I bought this Buick in 1998, it had about 60,000 miles on it. It is now 2003, and I have only had to take it to the shop ONE time. This car just keeps on running without missing a beat. I've owned Chevys, Olds, Fords... the Buick is the best-made family car in America. Have your car checked over when you buy it at the shop, and get them to look at the headlight switch in the steering column; mine failed. Change hoses regularly.
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
