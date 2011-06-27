We bought our Buick used in 2010 from a big dealer (not Buick). Have to admit we used to joke about getting a Buick after we passed 50 and we did. This car replaced a much-love, much driven 2000 minivan that I pretty much drove til the wheels fell off. The Rendezvous was on the back of the dealer's lot and was the internet special that weekend - I had never even heard of one, but now that I own one I see a lot of them on the highways around here. This car is a pleasure to drive - I bought the extended warranty because it had 99,000 miles on it at the time of the sale but we had no reason to utilize it. This car is solid, better handling than anything I've had in the past.

