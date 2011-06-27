  1. Home
2005 Buick Rendezvous Review

Pros & Cons

  • Usable third-row seats that fold flat, comfortable ride, plenty of interior storage, refined 3.6-liter engine, good fuel economy.
  • Weak standard V6 engine, good-looking but cheap-feeling interior materials, limited off-road ability compared to SUVs.




Edmunds' Expert Review

The Rendezvous is a well-rounded family vehicle with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. However, with no genuine off-road ability and less convenience than a minivan, it doesn't quite live up to its billing as the ultimate crossover vehicle.

2005 Highlights

The larger 3.6-liter V6 is now available on the front-wheel-drive CXL model, while the top-of-the-line Ultra is now offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive versions. New tire and wheel combinations round out the changes for 2005.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

5(57%)
4(27%)
3(11%)
2(3%)
1(2%)
4.4
131 reviews
131 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great family car
soccermomtx53,07/18/2011
We bought our Buick used in 2010 from a big dealer (not Buick). Have to admit we used to joke about getting a Buick after we passed 50 and we did. This car replaced a much-love, much driven 2000 minivan that I pretty much drove til the wheels fell off. The Rendezvous was on the back of the dealer's lot and was the internet special that weekend - I had never even heard of one, but now that I own one I see a lot of them on the highways around here. This car is a pleasure to drive - I bought the extended warranty because it had 99,000 miles on it at the time of the sale but we had no reason to utilize it. This car is solid, better handling than anything I've had in the past.
Would buy another
wingnutttt,12/08/2012
We bought ours in 08 with 30.000 miles on it. Wife uses it mostly in town & we use it on vacation & tow 2 mid size motorcycles behind it. We have had no problems with ours & tows our cycles nicely. Now has 62.000 miles on it & has been trouble free. Its quiet, comfortable for all day driving. Would reccomend it to anybody
Love this vehicle
Deloris Brown,04/16/2016
CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
This vehicle is best in class for a 2005. No up to date technology but it is roomy and rides like a new car.
Don't buy a Rendezvous
Carol,09/27/2010
Bought this from a dealer and it was 1 year old. - Did not have it 2 years and put $2,300.00 in it. We have replaced rear bearings, the power steering pump twice, and now the rear differential has went out. The seats do not fold completely down, so there goes the cargo space, and just look at those cloth seats and they stain! I had an Explorer before and I loved it, but my husband isn't a Ford Fan - well he can have GM, this will be my last Buick. I absolutely hate it!!
See all 131 reviews of the 2005 Buick Rendezvous


Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Buick Rendezvous

Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous Overview

The Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous is offered in the following submodels: Rendezvous SUV. Available styles include CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Buick Rendezvouses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Buick Rendezvous for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous.

Can't find a used 2005 Buick Rendezvouss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Rendezvous for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,224.

Find a used Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,617.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Rendezvous for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,595.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,935.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Buick Rendezvous?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

