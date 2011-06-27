2005 Buick Rendezvous Review
Pros & Cons
- Usable third-row seats that fold flat, comfortable ride, plenty of interior storage, refined 3.6-liter engine, good fuel economy.
- Weak standard V6 engine, good-looking but cheap-feeling interior materials, limited off-road ability compared to SUVs.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,581 - $2,706
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Rendezvous is a well-rounded family vehicle with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. However, with no genuine off-road ability and less convenience than a minivan, it doesn't quite live up to its billing as the ultimate crossover vehicle.
2005 Highlights
The larger 3.6-liter V6 is now available on the front-wheel-drive CXL model, while the top-of-the-line Ultra is now offered in both front- and all-wheel-drive versions. New tire and wheel combinations round out the changes for 2005.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Buick Rendezvous.
Most helpful consumer reviews
soccermomtx53,07/18/2011
We bought our Buick used in 2010 from a big dealer (not Buick). Have to admit we used to joke about getting a Buick after we passed 50 and we did. This car replaced a much-love, much driven 2000 minivan that I pretty much drove til the wheels fell off. The Rendezvous was on the back of the dealer's lot and was the internet special that weekend - I had never even heard of one, but now that I own one I see a lot of them on the highways around here. This car is a pleasure to drive - I bought the extended warranty because it had 99,000 miles on it at the time of the sale but we had no reason to utilize it. This car is solid, better handling than anything I've had in the past.
wingnutttt,12/08/2012
We bought ours in 08 with 30.000 miles on it. Wife uses it mostly in town & we use it on vacation & tow 2 mid size motorcycles behind it. We have had no problems with ours & tows our cycles nicely. Now has 62.000 miles on it & has been trouble free. Its quiet, comfortable for all day driving. Would reccomend it to anybody
Deloris Brown,04/16/2016
CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
This vehicle is best in class for a 2005. No up to date technology but it is roomy and rides like a new car.
Carol,09/27/2010
Bought this from a dealer and it was 1 year old. - Did not have it 2 years and put $2,300.00 in it. We have replaced rear bearings, the power steering pump twice, and now the rear differential has went out. The seats do not fold completely down, so there goes the cargo space, and just look at those cloth seats and they stain! I had an Explorer before and I loved it, but my husband isn't a Ford Fan - well he can have GM, this will be my last Buick. I absolutely hate it!!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
