Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous for Sale Near Me

Prime Auto Sales - Uniontown / Ohio

3.4L SIX CYLINDER! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN TITLE! 83,000 MILES! CLEAN INTERIOR! POWER WINDOWS! CD player! PREMIUM SOUND! RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! MORE PICTURES AVAILABLE AT PRIMEAUTOSALESLLC.COM! CALL 3308186421!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous CX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3G5DA03E44S532704

Stock: 9928

Certified Pre-Owned: No