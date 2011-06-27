  1. Home
2006 Buick Rendezvous Review

Pros & Cons

  • Usable third-row seats that fold flat, comfortable ride, plenty of interior storage, above-average fuel economy.
  • Nice-looking but cheap-feeling interior materials, limited off-road ability compared to competitors.




Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Buick Rendezvous is a well-rounded family vehicle with plenty of space for passengers and cargo. However, with no genuine off-road ability and less convenience than a minivan, it doesn't quite live up to its billing as the ultimate crossover vehicle.

Vehicle overview

An early Buick advertising campaign for the Rendezvous featured an image of different types of vehicles (an SUV, a luxury car and a minivan) driving into a spooky castle. A bolt of lightning hits, and out comes the Buick Rendezvous. An obvious reference to Frankenstein signals that Buick has taken different aspects of these vehicles and made it into one.

Beyond the hype, you'll find the Rendezvous to be a capable vehicle and people mover; its problem lies in the fact that it doesn't excel in any one area or another. It holds seven, but many minivans and other SUVs do that as well. It has a nice interior, but only the top level trim could be considered on par with its competitors. It has the security of all-wheel drive, but so do many other minivans and SUVs. Unlike other multipurpose vehicles, which offer light off-roading ability, the Buick Rendezvous can't take on anything more challenging than a gravel driveway.

The Rendezvous does have a large cargo area when the seats aren't in use, but it's still less spacious than what a minivan would offer. In short, the Buick SUV offers a little of everything but not enough of any one aspect in particular for us to recommend it over other vehicles in the class. What it's left with is its price: The 2006 Buick Rendezvous comes in at a couple of thousand dollars under comparably equipped competitors, so if you can live with some of its shortcomings, it may provide the combination of utility and comfort you're looking for at a reasonable price.

2006 Buick Rendezvous models

The Buick Rendezvous comes in one basic trim level: CX, which is available with various packages. All Rendezvous models include the basics and then some, such as power windows, mirrors and locks; air conditioning; automatic headlights; a CD player; lumbar support for the driver and front passenger; rear parking sensors; OnStar; and a split-folding bench seat in the second row. Various package upgrades include leather upholstery, power seats and automatic climate control. Other options include a third-row seat, satellite radio, DVD-based entertainment and touchscreen navigation systems.

2006 Highlights

The Buick Rendezvous has a few equipment changes for 2006. For instance, OnStar, an alarm system and rear parking assist are now standard across the board, and all Rendezvous trim levels now benefit from the sound-reducing QuietTuning initiative. Additionally, last year's base engine has been replaced with a more powerful 201-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6. Buick has also dropped the Ultra trim, which leaves the CXL with the Plus package as the top-line model for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The base engine is a 3.5-liter V6. Output figures of 201 horsepower and 216 pound-feet of torque (196 hp and 213 lb-ft on all-wheel-drive models). These figures are respectable, but still less than what rivals offer. An upgraded 3.6-liter V6 is optional. It produces a more competitive 242 hp and 232 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available. Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel-drive system is optional.

Safety

Antilock brakes, traction control and side airbags for front occupants are optional on the CX 2WD and standard on the CX AWD and CXL. The Buick Rendezvous received an "Acceptable" rating (second highest) in 40-mph frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, and a perfect five-star rating in side-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA. In frontal-impact tests, it earned three stars for protection of the driver and four stars for the front passenger.

Driving

Although the Rendezvous' standard V6 engine manages to move the sport-ute with ease around town, acceleration at higher speeds could best be described as leisurely. The more powerful 3.6-liter V6 provides the kind of power you would expect from a vehicle in this category, as it's able to pass effortlessly at any speed. Highway cruising yields a comfortable ride quality without the typical "float" associated with some Buick sedans. Push the Buick Rendezvous a little bit harder, however, and the physics of its tall, narrow body take over, resulting in considerably more body roll in corners. The all-wheel-drive system works well and is recommended for those living in areas with frequent wet weather.

Interior

The Buick Rendezvous offers an expansive cabin and serious cargo capacity. The interior design aims for an elegant, upscale look, and, to a certain degree, it succeeds. Materials quality is better than in most GM products and storage space up front is best in class. When it's time to work, this Buick SUV is ready with up to 109 cubic feet of cargo volume and a 3,500-pound maximum towing capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Buick Rendezvous.

5(75%)
4(10%)
3(12%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.6
69 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 69 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What a Car.
Ronald Coleman,02/17/2016
CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I have been told that Buick makes a great vehicle. This Rendezvous lives up to Buick's reputation. I couldn't be more pleased with this Rendezvous. Gas mileage is average for a crossover. With Onstar and XM radio plus all the other features, I find myself smiling. The SUV is quiet on the road; however, on side roads and in the city it does not take bumps on the road well. Overall, for what I spent, this SUV's owner is one happy camper. : )
Great ride for 9 years!
sam,11/29/2015
CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We were not looking for bells and whistles. No major repairs. Many good trips. Very good head and leg room for tall occupants.
A Love Hate Relationship
Eva Stone,03/07/2015
CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Bought this 06 in 2010 with 37,000 miles. Great handling and very comfortable car with lots of cargo for hauling my music gear. Then it left me stranded with a radiator problem at about 85,000 miles. Trial and error to fix that left me stranded several times. Kind of been down hill from there. Chrome fell off the wheels, had to replace those. Have LOTS of problems with the front end, wheel bearings and such. This winter got extremely cold and the fuel sensor went out, left me traveling with a maximum speed of 30 MPH several times till we replaced that. I'm at 137,000 and the front axes is grinding and will need to be replaced. I think it's time to replace the car.
Very Nice Vehicle
DCSFORUM,04/25/2010
Bought this vehicle through a private sale with 45,000 miles and still under warranty. Researched a lot of vehicles before deciding that we wanted a Rendezvous because it is a great combination of flexible utility and roominess, fuel economy, comfort and quality. This is the quietest vehicle I've ever owned. Like the 3.5L engine a lot - smooth, quiet, and plenty of power. I have gotten over 30 mpg if I keep my foot out of it. Has a high-quality feel to it. Has a good amount of room inside for the fuel mileage. Larger utility vehicles like the Trailblazer get much worse mileage. I think they had the bugs worked out of these for 2006/2007 model years. Really a nice family vehicle.
See all 69 reviews of the 2006 Buick Rendezvous
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Buick Rendezvous

Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous Overview

The Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous is offered in the following submodels: Rendezvous SUV. Available styles include CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Buick Rendezvouses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Buick Rendezvous for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous.

Can't find a used 2006 Buick Rendezvouss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Rendezvous for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,547.

Find a used Buick for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,166.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Rendezvous for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,904.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Buick Rendezvous?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

