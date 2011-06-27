Vehicle overview

An early Buick advertising campaign for the Rendezvous featured an image of different types of vehicles (an SUV, a luxury car and a minivan) driving into a spooky castle. A bolt of lightning hits, and out comes the Buick Rendezvous. An obvious reference to Frankenstein signals that Buick has taken different aspects of these vehicles and made it into one.

Beyond the hype, you'll find the Rendezvous to be a capable vehicle and people mover; its problem lies in the fact that it doesn't excel in any one area or another. It holds seven, but many minivans and other SUVs do that as well. It has a nice interior, but only the top level trim could be considered on par with its competitors. It has the security of all-wheel drive, but so do many other minivans and SUVs. Unlike other multipurpose vehicles, which offer light off-roading ability, the Buick Rendezvous can't take on anything more challenging than a gravel driveway.

The Rendezvous does have a large cargo area when the seats aren't in use, but it's still less spacious than what a minivan would offer. In short, the Buick SUV offers a little of everything but not enough of any one aspect in particular for us to recommend it over other vehicles in the class. What it's left with is its price: The 2006 Buick Rendezvous comes in at a couple of thousand dollars under comparably equipped competitors, so if you can live with some of its shortcomings, it may provide the combination of utility and comfort you're looking for at a reasonable price.