Consumer Rating
(221)
2004 Buick Rendezvous Review

Pros & Cons

  • Usable third-row seats that fold flat, comfortable ride, plenty of interior storage, lots of options available.
  • Weak engine on standard models, good-looking but cheap-feeling interior materials, options push price up quickly, no off-road ability.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Rendezvous is a well-rounded family vehicle with plenty of space for passengers and cargo, but with no off-road ability and less convenience than a minivan, it doesn't quite live up to its billing as the ultimate crossover vehicle.

2004 Highlights

A luxurious Ultra model has been added to the lineup that features an all-new V6, a monochrome exterior and heavy doses of wood and leather trim inside. A DVD-based navigation system is now on the options list for the CXL and the Ultra, and XM Satellite Radio is now available on all models. GM's head-up display is now available on the CXL as a stand-alone option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Buick Rendezvous.

5(62%)
4(23%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.4
221 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 Buick rendevous
buickjunk1,04/16/2011
Thought all the bugs would be gone by the 3rd year. Problems with brakes at 25k miles, window wiring, transmission at 79k miles, fuel tank and we will see what is next.. I felt good about buying a buick, but now I will never purchase one again. Probably done with GM. Sad the American car keeps on disappointing.
Maintain your Buick !!!
people,02/02/2016
CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
My 2004 Buick has 168000 miles on it. I've replace the right front hup, put two sensors on it and it will pass inspection tomorrow. Flush the transmission at 100,000 miles keep the oil changed sooner than the book says, keep the tires in check. Best driving, riding SUV I've ever drove.
Great Car
cheri_gossett,04/12/2013
Over all my car has been great. I bought the car 5 years old with 110K. I now have over 185k and no major problems.
Speedomenter view issues
beall2141,01/09/2011
We love our 2004 Rendezvous for the all over performance, smooth ride and storage capability. It's a good family car. There is one design flaw that needs to be fixed: Speedometer has a silver background and black numbers. During dawn/twilight, it is nearly impossible to see the numbers. The black fades into the silver. During these light conditions, there is no way to see my speed and other guages.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous Overview

The Used 2004 Buick Rendezvous is offered in the following submodels: Rendezvous SUV. Available styles include CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

