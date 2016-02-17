Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Rendezvous Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Black
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    264,742 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $1,155 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in White
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    187,958 miles

    $4,000

    $595 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    185,178 miles

    $3,995

    $1,408 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    155,576 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    138,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,989

    $668 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Red
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    93,518 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,988

    $214 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Red
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    77,216 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    $609 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    117,090 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,125

    $553 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Black
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    88,108 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,500

    $420 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    90,427 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,988

    $412 Below Market
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Red
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    202,755 miles

    $2,860

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    240,199 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Silver
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    160,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,750

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Red
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    118,973 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,991

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in White
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    165,514 miles

    $4,995

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in White
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    179,313 miles

    $4,550

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    135,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    145,469 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Rendezvous

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Rendezvous

Overall Consumer Rating
Overall Consumer Rating
4.669 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
What a Car.
Ronald Coleman,02/17/2016
CX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I have been told that Buick makes a great vehicle. This Rendezvous lives up to Buick's reputation. I couldn't be more pleased with this Rendezvous. Gas mileage is average for a crossover. With Onstar and XM radio plus all the other features, I find myself smiling. The SUV is quiet on the road; however, on side roads and in the city it does not take bumps on the road well. Overall, for what I spent, this SUV's owner is one happy camper. : )
