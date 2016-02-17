Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous for Sale Near Me
- 264,742 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$1,155 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Rendezvous CXL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Black Onyx, Neutral Leather, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Flip-Fold Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, All-Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, CXL Ornamentation, CXL Package, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver & Right Front Passenger Frontal Airbags, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, Memory Package, Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Body-Color Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Storage System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Sound System Feature w/Rear Audio Controls, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain Trim. FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L46S534504
Stock: 6-22856PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 187,958 miles
$4,000$595 Below Market
Wolverine Toyota - Dundee / Michigan
Recent Arrival ! Clean CARFAX, no accidents, non-smoker, in great shape and well maintained with 32 service records on file ..... HURRY IN AT THIS PRICE THIS ONE WON'T LAST .... Welcome to the Wolverine Toyota Advantage and 100% CREDIT APPROVAL! As a Wolverine Toyota customer you will benefit from a two year or 25,000 mile complimentary maintenance (five total services within the first 24 months of ownership), unlimited mileage roadside assistance for your first 24 months of ownership, and unlimited $29.95 synthetic oil changes. Available warranty coverage up to 8 years and 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL means you will be enjoying your new vehicle today. Wolverine Toyota offers a minimum 90 day or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty on every used vehicle sold under 125,000 miles and less than 12 model years old. Come see us at our brand new state of the art facility off US-23 exit 17 at 16490 Tecumseh, Dundee MI 48131 or via phone at 734.242.3900.2006 Buick Rendezvous CX Frost White 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L16S615279
Stock: 50882S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,178 miles
$3,995$1,408 Below Market
Crown Cadillac - Holland / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. Cappuccino Frost Metallic 2006 Buick Rendezvous CXL FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6 19/26 City/Highway MPG Call us today for a test drive at 1-866-604-8945 or for a quick question TEXT 616-499-2225. Feel free to click on the Carfax. It is FREE! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L26S557909
Stock: 20H431B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 155,576 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 3.5L V6, AUTOMATIC, 155K MILES, LEATHER SEATS, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS REAR LEFT DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DB03L76S564111
Stock: 13950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,989$668 Below Market
Reichert Chevrolet Buick - Woodstock / Illinois
*NO ACCIDENTS, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Flip-Fold Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, AM/FM radio, CD player, Compass, CX Luxury Package, CX Plus Package, Driver & Right Front Passenger Frontal Airbags, Driver Information Center, Four wheel independent suspension, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, Manual Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Sunshade, Power windows, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Storage System, Remote keyless entry, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Universal Home Remote, Woodgrain Trim. Clean CARFAX. Don't forget, Reichert Chevrolet Buick of Woodstock is the Home of Market Based Pricing! We shop the market, so you don't have to!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L86S514059
Stock: P2884A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 93,518 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,988$214 Below Market
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
2006 Buick Rendezvous CX Cardinal Red Metallic FWD 4D Sport Utility 3.5L SFI V6 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive19/26 City/Highway MPG **With some available options like CX Package, 17' Steel Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Luggage Rack w/Crossbars, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tribeca/Hockney Cloth Seat Trim, and Variably intermittent wipers **Odometer is 43252 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG#1 VOLUME FORD DEALER IN ILLINOIS & THE ENTIRE MIDWEST FOR 13 YEARS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L36S643214
Stock: 200927A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 77,216 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500$609 Below Market
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $3000 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2006 Buick Rendezvous . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine will keep you going. This Buick Rendezvous has the following options: WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System (RDS), seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, programmable equalizer and 6-speakers (STD), SEATS includes head restraint, 1st row manual lumbar support, manual reclines, 2nd row flip/fold, removable bench with fore and aft controls (STD), SEAT TRIM, BASE CLOTH (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, POWER, DRIVER 6-WAY, PAINT, SOLID (STD), LUGGAGE RACK, CROSSBARS, ENGINE, 3.5L 3500 V6 SFI (preliminary 195 HP [145.4 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 215 lb.-ft. [290.2 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), and CX PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment. Test drive this vehicle at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L76S616100
Stock: 26610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 117,090 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,125$553 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2006 Cashmere Metallic Buick Rendezvous CX FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: CX Package, 17 Aluminum Wheels, 17 Steel Wheels, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tribeca/Hockney Cloth Seat Trim, and Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03LX6S577910
Stock: S8370A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 88,108 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,500$420 Below Market
Thomas Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Highland - Highland / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX Black Onyx Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2nd Row Removable Captains Chairs, 3rd Row Flip-Fold Bench Seat, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sound System Feature w/Rear Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Odometer is 64208 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG COME SEE THE DIFFERENCE AT THOMAS DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM OF HIGHLAND IN. OUR NUMBER ONE GOAL IS YOUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION. DOESN'T THAT SOUND LIKE THE WAY YOU WOULD LIKE TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE? CALL US AT 219-924-6100.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L86S669856
Stock: H43441A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 90,427 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,988$412 Below Market
Ritchey Buick GMC - Daytona Beach / Florida
LOW MILEAGE 2006 BUICK RENDEZVOUS CXL**CLEAN CAR FAX**TWO OWNER**FLORIDA OWNED**Only 90,427 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Buick Rendezvous delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WOODGRAIN TRIM, LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL AND DOORS, WHEELS, 17' (43.2 CM) ALUMINUM, UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable.*This Buick Rendezvous Features the Following Options *TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TRACTION CONTROL, ALL-SPEED, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING includes sunshade, STORAGE SYSTEM, REAR, STEERING WHEEL, LEATHER-WRAPPED RIM WITH WOOD TRIM AND TILT-WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL ACCESSORIES, MOUNTED RADIO CONTROLS, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CASSETTE AND CD PLAYER includes Radio Data System, seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, programmable equalizer and premium 8-speaker system, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, REAR AUDIO CONTROLS, MUSIC SOURCE AND VOLUME includes headphones & headphone jacks, SEATS, 3RD ROW, 2-PASSENGER, FLIP-FOLD BENCH includes storage.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 10 Service Records.*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Ritchey Cadillac Buick GMC, 998 N. Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 to claim your Buick Rendezvous!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03LX6S666280
Stock: P11317A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 202,755 miles
$2,860
Dan Hemm Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Sidney / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L96S504933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 240,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2006 Buick Rendezvous. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Buick Rendezvous has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L96S564288
Stock: 6S564288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 160,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
Kal's Auto Sales - Warren / Michigan
Kal's Auto Sales offers easy financing with 2 locations to better serve you We offer low down payments as low as $0 down! Over 150 vehicles in stock that are ready for immediate delivery! Don't wait call now and get your free pre-approval today! 586-754-3333
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors, Post-collision safety system, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L76S503070
Stock: 8043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,973 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,991
W-K Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - Sedalia / Missouri
This pre owned 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX is stock# U44966 at W-K Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Sedalia, missouri. Since 1919 W-K has been selling and servicing the highest quality vehicles in central missouri. We do so much more to our trade in vehicles than just a wash-n-vac, we service them completely, even making sure that fluid flushes and all services are up to date, as well as all safety inspection related components. If the trade-in's aren't worth fixing, we send them to auction and don't offer them for sale on our lot. That's how you stay in business for 100+ years! This Rendezvous is Cardinal Red Metallic with Gray interior! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L46S544966
Stock: U44966
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 165,514 miles
$4,995
Roe Chevrolet - Aurora / Nebraska
This Rendezvous is a local trade in and is equipped with All Wheel Drive and 3rd row seating! Get to Roe today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DB03L76S557076
Stock: B1661A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 179,313 miles
$4,550
NorthStar Auto Mall - Isanti / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DB03L66S501798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,064 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
Wilson Chevrolet - Stillwater / Oklahoma
Cappuccino Frost Metallic CXL 3.5L SFI V6 FWD Bluetooth, Rendezvous CXL, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cappuccino Frost Metallic, Neutral Leather, 17' Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Removable Captains Chairs, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd Row Flip-Fold Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, All-Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, CXL Ornamentation, CXL Package, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirrors, Driver & Right Front Passenger Frontal Airbags, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rim w/Wood Trim, Luggage Rack w/Crossbars, Memory Package, Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Folding Body-Color Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power Programmable Door Locks, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Storage System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Sound System Feature w/Rear Audio Controls, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Radio Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Variably intermittent wipers, Woodgrain Trim. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Must Finance with Wilson Auto Family to obtain 1000 dollars already included in the price. Wilson Buick GMC Cadillac located at 4700 W 6th Stillwater OK, 74074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DA03L36S522196
Stock: CT00672B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 145,469 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G5DB03L06S569358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Arteon