Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous for Sale Near Me

Recent Arrival ! Clean CARFAX, no accidents, non-smoker, in great shape and well maintained with 32 service records on file ..... HURRY IN AT THIS PRICE THIS ONE WON'T LAST .... Welcome to the Wolverine Toyota Advantage and 100% CREDIT APPROVAL! As a Wolverine Toyota customer you will benefit from a two year or 25,000 mile complimentary maintenance (five total services within the first 24 months of ownership), unlimited mileage roadside assistance for your first 24 months of ownership, and unlimited $29.95 synthetic oil changes. Available warranty coverage up to 8 years and 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL means you will be enjoying your new vehicle today. Wolverine Toyota offers a minimum 90 day or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty on every used vehicle sold under 125,000 miles and less than 12 model years old. Come see us at our brand new state of the art facility off US-23 exit 17 at 16490 Tecumseh, Dundee MI 48131 or via phone at 734.242.3900.2006 Buick Rendezvous CX Frost White 19/26 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3G5DA03L16S615279

Stock: 50882S

Certified Pre-Owned: No

