Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous for Sale Near Me
63 listings
- 196,011 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$1,900$1,067 Below Market
- 150,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,495$836 Below Market
- 174,400 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,850$1,152 Below Market
- 150,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,699$841 Below Market
- 231,135 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$1,995$284 Below Market
- 98,949 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,499$709 Below Market
- 90,327 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 125,081 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,960
- 170,000 miles
$3,000
- 167,450 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
- 163,388 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,000
- 134,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
- 153,261 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 181,190 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999
- 67,156 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,980
- 264,742 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$1,155 Below Market
- 83,849 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,955$1,212 Below Market
- 184,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,900$1,627 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Rendezvous
Read recent reviews for the Buick Rendezvous
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.4131 Reviews
Report abuse
soccermomtx53,07/18/2011
We bought our Buick used in 2010 from a big dealer (not Buick). Have to admit we used to joke about getting a Buick after we passed 50 and we did. This car replaced a much-love, much driven 2000 minivan that I pretty much drove til the wheels fell off. The Rendezvous was on the back of the dealer's lot and was the internet special that weekend - I had never even heard of one, but now that I own one I see a lot of them on the highways around here. This car is a pleasure to drive - I bought the extended warranty because it had 99,000 miles on it at the time of the sale but we had no reason to utilize it. This car is solid, better handling than anything I've had in the past.
