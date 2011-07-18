Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous for Sale Near Me

63 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Rendezvous Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    196,011 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,900

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    150,070 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,495

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    174,400 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,850

    $1,152 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in White
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    150,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,699

    $841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    231,135 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $1,995

    $284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    98,949 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,499

    $709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    90,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in White
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    125,081 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,960

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Silver
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    170,000 miles

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Black
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    167,450 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Silver
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    163,388 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    134,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Silver
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    153,261 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    181,190 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 Buick Rendezvous CX in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Buick Rendezvous CX

    67,156 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,980

    Details
  • 2006 Buick Rendezvous CX in Black
    used

    2006 Buick Rendezvous CX

    264,742 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    $1,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Buick Rendezvous CX in Gray
    used

    2004 Buick Rendezvous CX

    83,849 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,955

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Buick Rendezvous CX in Black
    used

    2004 Buick Rendezvous CX

    184,559 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,900

    $1,627 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Rendezvous searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 63 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Rendezvous
  4. Used 2005 Buick Rendezvous

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Rendezvous

Read recent reviews for the Buick Rendezvous
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4131 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Great family car
soccermomtx53,07/18/2011
We bought our Buick used in 2010 from a big dealer (not Buick). Have to admit we used to joke about getting a Buick after we passed 50 and we did. This car replaced a much-love, much driven 2000 minivan that I pretty much drove til the wheels fell off. The Rendezvous was on the back of the dealer's lot and was the internet special that weekend - I had never even heard of one, but now that I own one I see a lot of them on the highways around here. This car is a pleasure to drive - I bought the extended warranty because it had 99,000 miles on it at the time of the sale but we had no reason to utilize it. This car is solid, better handling than anything I've had in the past.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Rendezvous
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Rendezvous info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings