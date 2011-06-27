I love it, bought it used with 53,000 4 years ago and it never seems to sit still. I drive 45 miles or more one way to work each day and I get 22 miles to the gallon. I've looked to get a better gas car but for the amount of space I have and the mpg its hard to say good bye to it so I decided to keep it. I have never done anything other than normal wear and tear. I have found that the driver's door hinge is weak and have had to reenforce that once after a big wind got it. but other than that its been a great vehicle and has taken a lot of wear and tear. If they stil made them I would definately get a new one.

Read more