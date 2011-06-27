  1. Home
2003 Buick Rendezvous Review

Pros & Cons

  • Usable third-row seats that fold flat, comfortable ride, lots of options available.
  • Paltry engine, swell-looking but cheap-feeling interior materials, options add up, no off-road ability, not as storage-space-friendly as a minivan.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Rendezvous is a well-rounded vehicle that combines attributes of a minivan, SUV and a sedan. It does everything moderately well but nothing beyond average.

2003 Highlights

With just one year of production under its belt, Buick is already making some substantial content changes to its Rendezvous model line. Instead of offering standard all-wheel drive on its upscale CXL model, both the lower-level CX and the CXL will now come with front-wheel drive, with Versatrack all-wheel drive available on both models. Other formerly standard items that are now optional this year include: four-wheel disc brakes, ABS, side airbags, all-speed traction control and luggage rack crossbows. On the upside, both models get dual-zone climate control. The CXL also benefits from an optional DVD-based entertainment system and optional XM Satellite Radio for extra enjoyment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Buick Rendezvous.

5(53%)
4(23%)
3(13%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.2
178 reviews
See all 178 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

going to miss my Rendezvous
hilzy,08/30/2011
after reading some of the negative reviews I was a tad shocked! My Rendezvous is a 2003 CX and has 210,000km on it.... it has served me wonderfully! I am just sad they no longer make this car as I am now at the point of needing a newer vehicle. I maintained it well, and the car responded accordingly. The only maintenance outside of the usual wear and tear (brakes!) was a transmission replacement that was done under the warranty so did not cost me a penny. I LOVE this car and reluctantly am parting with it.
168,000 and still going strong
snovietoots,10/19/2011
I love it, bought it used with 53,000 4 years ago and it never seems to sit still. I drive 45 miles or more one way to work each day and I get 22 miles to the gallon. I've looked to get a better gas car but for the amount of space I have and the mpg its hard to say good bye to it so I decided to keep it. I have never done anything other than normal wear and tear. I have found that the driver's door hinge is weak and have had to reenforce that once after a big wind got it. but other than that its been a great vehicle and has taken a lot of wear and tear. If they stil made them I would definately get a new one.
Rear differential failures
Treize13,04/24/2010
I've had this Rendez-vous for 3 years. Bought it used with 75000kms on it. It has seen nothing but the mechanic. He should make my payments. 2 months before warranty up replaced differential with a used one, that one just fell out, I'm not impressed. 4 tires worn out in 1 year ABS light always on fuel gauge does'nt work. all wheel drive ot traction light always on. still have two years to pay on it, time to trade in You think!
What a great SUV!
lynzimarie412,11/07/2013
I bought my 2003 Buick Rendezvous in April 2013. It already had 116,000 miles on it. The previous owners had some maintence already done on it, so now it has 126,000 miles on it and I havent had to put any additional money into it. I went from a little 2001 Pontiac Grand Am to this.. I know some people say it looks like an older person's vehicle, but after driving similar SUVs ,like a Ford Escape, the Buick Rendezvous was my favorite! *There are little to no blindspots which is awesome! *It's bulky feeling yet not too big. *The interior feels pretty modern. *After market parts for it are very reasonable. *I would deffinately recommend to anyone in the market for an SUV!
See all 178 reviews of the 2003 Buick Rendezvous
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Buick Rendezvous features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Buick Rendezvous

Used 2003 Buick Rendezvous Overview

The Used 2003 Buick Rendezvous is offered in the following submodels: Rendezvous SUV. Available styles include CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

