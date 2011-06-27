  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Rendezvous
  4. Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(234)
Appraise this car

2002 Buick Rendezvous Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available third-row seat that folds flush with the load floor, independent rear suspension, optional rear parking assist.
  • Down on power compared to the competition, minimal off-road capability.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Buick Rendezvous for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$985 - $1,878
Used Rendezvous for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A much improved version of the Aztek, but with an old-tech, low-power V6 and still relatively awkward proportions, it's a tough sell over an MDX.

Vehicle overview

Jumping into the SUV fray with its sights trained squarely on the Lexus RX 300 and the new Acura MDX, Buick hopes the Rendezvous' combination of style, luxury, room and a much lower sticker price than its competition will translate into a fair share of this increasingly-popular market.

Available in either front- or all-wheel drive, the Buick 'ute is propelled by GM's workhorse 3.4-liter V6. Output figures of 185 horsepower and 210 foot-pounds of torque are respectable, but considerably less than its rivals. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available. Fuel mileage is rated at 19 mpg city/24 mpg highway (for front-drivers) and 17/22 for all-wheel-drivers. An independent rear suspension promises a smooth ride along with agile handling and four-wheel disc brakes with antilock technology are at the ready to arrest the momentum of the two-ton SUV.

Two trim levels of the Rendezvous are offered: the base CX and the up-level CXL. The CX can be had in either front- or all-wheel-drive, whereas the CXL comes only with all-wheel drive. Front-drive Rendezvous can be had with full-range (all-speed) traction control. All-wheel-drive models have GM's Versatrak system that operates in a front-drive mode except when slippage is detected, in which case, power is automatically sent to the rear wheels.

Rendezvous has a plush interior with front bucket seats separated by a center console (with a bin large enough to hold a laptop computer), power windows/locks/mirrors, stereo with cassette and air conditioning. Of course, there are luxury options galore such as leather seating, sonar parking assist and even rear footrests for second-row passengers. A new version of GM's head-up display is also available and shows vehicle speed, turn signal status, high-beam indicator and stereo information displayed seemingly outside the vehicle, just above the hoodline. Although GM's OnStar system is available, a navigation system is not. Oh well, you can always ask the OnStar advisor for directions.

Safety is seen to with standard features including four airbags up front. The front bags incorporate dual-mode deployment that varies the speed of deployment according to road speed and seat position. The side airbag system uses a larger, second-generation bag on the driver side that protects both the head and torso while the right-side bag is a smaller design, since that seat could potentially be occupied by a small child.

When it's time to work, Rendezvous is ready with up to 108.9 cubic feet of cargo volume and a 3,500-pound towing capacity.

Buick's first volley into the SUV crossover market appears to be well-thought-out and by offering uncommon features at an attractive price point, may not seem to be the anomaly some initially thought it to be.

2002 Highlights

Who woulda thought -- a Buick SUV? More accurately, the Rendezvous is one of a new breed of crossover vehicles that combines the look and utility of an SUV with the comfort of a touring car. The Rendezvous is based on the Pontiac Aztek, itself based on GM's minivan family consisting of the Chevrolet Venture, Pontiac Montana and Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Buick Rendezvous.

5(47%)
4(26%)
3(18%)
2(8%)
1(1%)
4.1
234 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 234 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice family car
jimk1500,07/09/2013
I bought my 2002 Buick RDZ CXL near 80K miles for $5,500. So far the only significant maintenance that I have had to perform is replacing an expensive sensor in the rear dif. that enabled AWD ($650). Ouch! But no problems otherwise. Nice luxury features for the money. Will probably be switching air ride shocks for stock shocks because the air pump is going, but its just routine care. Not crazy about the lack of power, but it makes me drive slower (my wife is happier). Handled very well in the winter. Surprised that I don't need my truck every time I go to Lowes. Service Records did show that previous owner had trouble with intake. Not my dream car, but a nice cheap drive so far.
LUCKY (I GUESS)
erickadam,02/19/2012
It has been a pleasurable 3 years; I bought this car at a buy here pay here lot with 99000 miles on it, and it has been great. NO PROBLEMS, jus the usual breaks, oil change, and tires (which could get expensive). If I were to say something negative I would probably tell you that it is a gas consumer. Car has no problems, but as some of the reviews here I guess I'm a lucky one. GREAT CAR!!!!
A Mistake
jerezaa,04/12/2011
Bought used but shouldn't have, Luckily I got the extended warranty because 2 months later the transmission went out (While crossing the Bay Bridge into San Francisco- what an adventure!) Took a month to fix. No trouble for a while but then the something computer module which controls nearly everything went and it overheated. Spent tons of money to replace heads and the dealer (Covert Buick in Austin TX) and apparently they did not fix correctly. It's back in the shop after having it back for only 2 weeks. I should have just bought another car. The car is comfortable and I like driving it but it is the second worst car I've ever owned (The first worst was a Renault LeCar) Don't buy it!
2002 Buick Rendezvous get additional waranty!!!!
Suena Olson,05/14/2016
CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I have owned my Buick Rendezvous for almost 5 years. The additional warranty has paid for the car and then some in repairs. First day off the truck had 1000. tranny repair. Dealership I got it from paid due to warranty requirements of 400 miles or 4 mos of ownership prior to claims. I have had bad wheels, drive shaft repairs, differential problems, broken mirror, gas tank levels repairs, air conditioner condenser and compressor replacements, multiple sensor replacements, and now it is going in and out of AWD by itself and the ABS light comes on. I have never driven 10000 miles without a major repair. It had 35000 miles on it when I bought it and only has 78000 now. I am sure glad I have never sold the Honda Prelude it was supposed to replace because at 137000 miles, it still drives like new and apparently will be taking me to Montana in June because the Buick is back in the dealership for repairs once again. I totaled this car and was uninjured. It may have been the worst lemon of a car but it saved my life in the end. Of course, I bought a Nissan and a Mazda when I replaced this car.
See all 234 reviews of the 2002 Buick Rendezvous
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Buick Rendezvous
More About This Model

In response to the growing backlash toward ill-handling, gas-guzzling SUVs, just about every major car company has responded with the development of so-called crossover vehicles. These occasionally misshapen hybrids are an attempt to combine the positive aspects of SUVs (great visibility, all-terrain capability, adaptable cargo room) with the superior handling and fuel economy of sedans and wagons. Sometimes this works: for example, the Lexus RX 300 and Subaru Outback; sometimes it doesn't: can you say Pontiac Aztek?

With the release of the Rendezvous, Buick is hoping to capitalize on the mounting interest in this hot new category, while at the same time broadening its customer base beyond the AARP crowd. Although it shares its platform, engine and transmission with Pontiac's Aztek and targets a similar market — young, active-lifestyle families — the Rendezvous sports tasteful exterior styling and an upscale interior that's infinitely more palatable than its garish corporate brother's.

Like most modern sedans, the 2002 Rendezvous is built on a unibody chassis for superior structural rigidity and handling. Unlike the Aztek, all Rendezvous get a fully independent suspension utilizing coil springs and struts up front, and cast-aluminum control arms and coil springs in the rear. Front and rear antiroll bars keep the tall body from rolling excessively in the corners, and standard 16-inch wheels wearing P215/70R16 tires provide the grip.

Tooling around the city streets of Palm Springs, Calif., at the recent press introduction revealed a surprisingly taut and controlled ride. Gone is the pillowy ride quality so typical of Buick's sedans, replaced by a pleasantly firm but never jarring feel that should please both loyal and first-time Buick buyers alike. We wouldn't go so far as to call it sporty, but trying to make a top-heavy, two-ton utility wagon handle like a sports car is an understandably fruitless task, so we can forgive the Rendezvous in that regard.

Less forgivable is the somewhat breathless V6 under the hood. Borrowed from GM's minivan lineup, this 3.4-liter V6 pushrod powerplant drives the front wheels with 185 horsepower and 210 foot-pounds of torque, and is backed by a four-speed overdrive automatic transmission. Although the engine does manage to move the chunky sport-ute with ease around town, the acceleration at higher speeds could best be described as leisurely. The power delivery is smooth and constant, but the crescendo of noise and vibration at higher rpms isn't quite befitting of a vehicle so calm and composed otherwise. Considering that the Rendezvous' direct competition, the Lexus RX 300 and Acura MDX have 220 and 240 horsepower, respectively, Buick would be well advised to up the ante in the horsepower department in future upgrades. We've got a feeling they're already well aware of that.

To reinforce the idea of the Rendezvous as a vehicle for "active-lifestyle" families, Buick will offer GM's new Versatrak all-wheel drive. Under normal driving conditions, the Versatrak system sends power to the front wheels only, but should the weather get ugly, or you decide to test the limits of the Rendezvous' measly 7 inches of ground clearance, the Versatrak system will automatically engage the rear wheels for additional traction when wheel slippage occurs. The real beauty of this system is that it requires no driver input, engaging transparently with no knobs to turn or levers to pull.

Test-driving the Rendezvous in the balmy high desert of Southern California didn't exactly call for all-wheel traction, but just knowing that it's there when you need it is likely the biggest draw of this system. Off-colored body cladding around the lower portion of the vehicle does gives the Rendezvous a more rugged look, but there's no doubt that this sport-ute is intended for pavement duty only. The aforementioned ground clearance is barely enough to clear minor obstacles, and the lack of low-range gearing further reinforces the urban nature of this semi-SUV.

So it can't tackle the Rubicon trail — so what? Much more important to our evaluation of Buick's latest crossover entry was its ability to tackle the day-to-day demands of an active family, the one they're so precisely targeting with the Rendezvous.

Competing against minivans and monster sport-utes requires supreme adaptability when it comes to the handling of passengers and cargo. The Rendezvous delivers with seating for seven that can be easily reconfigured for additional cargo space. Bench seats are standard in the second row, optional in the third, and both are easily foldable with simple levers. Second-row captain's chairs are optional, leaving room for one less passenger, but they can be fully removed to provide maximum cargo space. With the second row taken out and the third-row bench folded flat, the Rendezvous boasts a whopping 108 cu. ft. of cargo space. Compare that to 105 cu. ft. for a Chevy Tahoe and 110 cu. ft. for the Ford Expedition, and it's easy to see why the Rendezvous makes a sensible alternative to larger, less efficient sport-utes.

We found the front- and second-row seats in our bench-equipped tester easy to manipulate and quite comfortable. But like most midsize vehicles with third-row benches, actual passenger room in the final row is fairly limited. Kids might have fun with the hideaway feeling of the rearmost seat, but with limited legroom and an intrusive low-hanging seatbelt anchor on the ceiling, adults would be well advised to stick to the front rows. Our only other gripe concerns the third-row release lever on the back of the seat that can be a little hard to reach from the rear when the seat is folded flat, but this is typical of such setups.

The Rendezvous comes in two trim levels: base CX and top-of-the-line CXL. Base CX models come standard with front-wheel drive with the Versatrak system or traction control as options. Standard features on both include front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, remote keyless entry, an AM/FM stereo with a CD player, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the usual assortment of power-operated goodies. CXL models add the Versatrak all-wheel-drive system as standard in addition to leather seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, an in-dash CD changer and body-colored side mirrors.

Regardless of the trim level, the interior of the Rendezvous is stylish and comfortable. A unique gauge cluster is the most noticeable highlight, featuring silver-faced gauges with green backlighting that is both readable and attractive. Dash clutter has been kept to a minimum, but a three-tone color scheme and metallic accents mix things up enough to keep the interior from looking too bland. The audio and climate controls are canted toward the driver for good visibility and a short reach, and the CXL's steering wheel audio controls are well placed for quick adjustments.

The large center console between the driver and passenger is a thoughtfully designed unit that provides enough storage space to swallow a laptop or large purse and still have room left over for CDs or a cell phone. Additional side pockets, an underside storage area, and four cupholders make the console extremely useful, and the soft-touch lid provides a comfortable armrest. If only the rest of the dash could be finished in such luxury. Instead, you're faced with cheap-looking and hollow-feeling plastic that wouldn't be so bad if there weren't so much of it.

Since the Rendezvous is set to do battle with luxury marques like Lexus and Acura in this specialized segment, Buick offers several additional options for those looking for maximum safety and security. GM's OnStar satellite communications system can be added to provide navigation help, concierge assistance and emergency paramedic service (in the event of an airbag deployment). There's also an optional head-up display (HUD) that projects a full range of instrument readings onto the windshield to help keep the driver's eyes on the road. The Rendezvous can also be ordered with a rear parking aid system that alerts the driver to objects behind the vehicle with audible signals and interior indicator lights. If you think you might want to do some light-duty towing, an optional trailer package allows the Rendezvous to tow up to 3,500 pounds, while an automatic load-leveling system (also optional) will maintain a level ride height under heavy loads.

Cramming all these features and options into a single vehicle is one thing, but delivering it all with a competitive price is another. Buick is looking to "set the benchmark for value in premium crossover vehicles" by pricing all-wheel-drive-equipped Rendezvous CXLs at $28,027, significantly less than similarly equipped Acura MDXs ($34,850) and Lexus RX 300s ($36,150). Consumers shopping those vehicles have probably never even thought twice about a Buick, but the Rendezvous certainly presents an interesting package for them to consider. Our brief test drive indicated that while it's certainly not going to win any stoplight shootouts, the Rendezvous does provide substantial cargo room, all-weather traction, a tasteful and functional interior, and just enough style to make people forget about that other GM crossover.

Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous Overview

The Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous is offered in the following submodels: Rendezvous SUV. Available styles include CX Fwd 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and CX AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Buick Rendezvouses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Buick Rendezvous for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous.

Can't find a used 2002 Buick Rendezvouss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick Rendezvous for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,461.

Find a used Buick for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,188.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick Rendezvous for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,869.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Buick Rendezvous?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick Rendezvous lease specials

Related Used 2002 Buick Rendezvous info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles