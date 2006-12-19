Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous
Pros & Cons
- Fold-flat third row seats, comfortable ride, abundant interior storage, attractive cabin design, above-average fuel economy.
- Can't get all-wheel drive, considerably less powerful than competitors, ungainly handling, some subpar interior materials, dated exterior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Although it's more spacious and fuel-efficient than other midsize crossover SUVs, the 2007 Buick Rendezvous falls short of the competition when it comes to performance and cabin quality. And with all-wheel drive no longer available, its winter-weather utility is limited as well.
Vehicle overview
The early advertisements for the Buick Rendezvous showed an SUV, a luxury car and a minivan driving into a gloomy castle. After a bolt of lightning strikes the castle, the Rendezvous emerges, the gist of it being that Buick had combined the best aspects of those three vehicles in its crossover offering.
Although clever, that commercial was prone to exaggeration. Although the 2007 Buick Rendezvous presents itself like a tall luxury wagon, its performance can't match more powerful rivals, and close inspection reveals several instances of lesser-quality materials. The roomy cabin, with seating for up to seven, does make it a capable people mover, like a minivan. But real minivans still have an advantage in third-row seat comfort and space efficiency. Even light-duty off-roading had proven to be a problem for the Rendezvous in past road tests, and with the AWD (all-wheel drive) option dropped this year, this Buick wouldn't be our first pick for those needing a winter-friendly crossover vehicle. Strongly in its favor, however, is the Rendezvous' relative frugality with fuel -- we've averaged 21 mpg in our road tests compared to 18 mpg in the eight-passenger Honda Pilot, one of the Buick's chief competitors.
With its comfortable seating, sound ergonomics, generous storage and admirable fuel efficiency, the Rendezvous is a decent choice for a family vehicle. And of course there is the purchase price, which is thousands less than comparably equipped competitors with seven-passenger seating. If you can accept its shortcomings, the 2007 Buick Rendezvous may provide the combination of utility, comfort and affordability you're looking for in a family crossover vehicle, though we would recommend that you explore the many other alternatives in this segment before making a decision.
Buick Rendezvous models
The Buick Rendezvous comes in two trim levels: base CX and the more luxurious CXL. Included with the CX are 17-inch wheels, keyless entry, power windows and mirrors, air conditioning, automatic headlights, a CD player, rear parking assist and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Moving up to the CXL adds leather seating, power front seats, a third-row seat, automatic dual-zone climate control, front-seat side airbags, traction control, a trip computer, tire-pressure monitor, Homelink, wood-tone cabin trim and alloy wheels. Many of these features can also be had as options on the CX. Exclusive options for the CXL include a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, leather and suede seating, a head-up display, a six-disc CD changer audio system and heated seats. Optional on both are a power moonroof, XM satellite radio and second-row captain's chairs (a three-passenger bench is standard).
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The only engine available in the Rendezvous is a 3.5-liter V6. Output is respectable at 201 horsepower and 216 pound-feet of torque, though still quite a bit less than most rivals that offer 40 or more horsepower. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission available. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is not available. Performance is surprisingly peppy around town, as the well-matched and intelligent automatic gearbox makes the most of the engine's power. Still, passing and merging power at higher speeds lags behind the Rendezvous' stronger competition. EPA fuel economy estimates are a respectable 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard on the CX, but other safety features, such as traction control and front side airbags are optional. They're standard on the CXL. Stability control is not available on either Rendezvous. In NHTSA crash tests, the Buick Rendezvous scored three and four stars (out of five) in frontal-impact testing, and a perfect five-star rating in side-impact crash tests (though the driver's door swung open when unlocked during this test.) During frontal offset crash testing by the IIHS, the Rendezvous scored an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four).
Driving
Highway cruising yields a comfortable ride quality without the typical "float" associated with some Buick sedans. Push the Rendezvous a little bit harder, however, and the physics of its tall, narrow body take over, resulting in considerably more body roll in corners. Placed in a similar situation, newer competitors feel more athletic and stable. The Buick's steering is also on the slow side and offers minimal feedback. Going off road, especially now that AWD is no longer an option, is not recommended as the Rendezvous' soft suspension calibrations have it crashing over and through even moderate bumps and ruts.
Interior
A variety of wood-tone and metallic accents lend an upscale ambiance to the roomy Rendezvous cabin. The quality of the interior materials is better than most GM products, though there are still cheap plastics here and there. Space for passengers in the first two rows is generous, but the third-row seat is best left to children. Cargo capacity is more than ample at 109 cubic feet, while towing capacity stands at 3,500 pounds.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Rendezvous
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Buick Rendezvous.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- value
- spaciousness
- seats
- appearance
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- driving experience
- road noise
- visibility
- acceleration
- towing
- cup holders
- maintenance & parts
- sound system
- dashboard
- warranty
- engine
- brakes
- electrical system
- lights
- doors
- wheels & tires
- emission system
- oil
- infotainment system
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am an owner of a BMW M5 and an Audi S4. But I needed a vehicle with genuine luggage capacity for a vacation. I rented a Rendezvous CXL. I really liked it. My wife really liked it. Even our college-bound son admitted he liked it.The Rendezvous offered very comfortable seats and comfortable ride, quiet and reasonable horsepower, though I always would like more. It provides a great view and command of the highway and there was no difficulty in handling city driving. I had been considering the purchase of a BMW X5 as an SUV but I am now seriously considering a Rendezvous CXL, or Buicks successor to the Rendezvous, the Enclave. Congratulations to a fine American car.
We own 4 Buicks of different years which have all turned out to be extremely reliable. our 2007 Ruby red Rendezvous has 108 cu feet of cargo space .. more than any CUV it's size... and gets a easy 25mpg even going up and down the hilly highways of PA.. I change my own brakes and the Lucas all alloy brakes are very easy to change rotors and pads... never had a bolt stick because the alloy does not rust. The ride is very comfortable and quiet. Take care of this car and it will take care of you. At 4,000lbs it will be safer than the tiny SUVs I see running around with more interior space and the option to take out the rear seats. Very good practical vehicle.
This is one of the best handling cars that I have ever owned. The Rendezvous CXL is very comfortable when driving in town or out on the highway. The heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road and not looking down to set your cruise. The instrument panel is laid out to see your gauges, but are also shown in the heads-up display. My wife drove a Buick LaCrosse, but to her the Rendezvous gives her a comfortable ride and the ease of driving a small car in traffic, but doesn't feel like a full size SUV. It's very nicely equipped and for the money it's a good car to own. I read some of the reviews on the 2005 & 2006 Rendezvous, I feel like a lot of the complaints have been fixed on the 2007 model.
Buick is a step ahead of other competitors, even with GM. I got the CX with all the options available on it. I like the CX because the exterior mirrors are shiny black. The CXL uses body color. I leased this car and was very surprised. It is a luxury SUV with an msrp of $30,000. I leased it for under $400 sign and drive. I have never driven a car that is so refined and drives so smoothly. Another thing going for it is the standard rear park assist. It really helps avoid accidents. Most luxury cars like Benz don't even offer it standard. I can't live without OnStar anymore. I always forget my cell, but I dont need to worry anymore. Leaving my keys in car is a problem too, but no worries anymore. It has features that only the Americans can think of like comfort level and huge compartments. The second row has 2 center pieces that fold away. That means that this car is really wide. It is going to last a long time, will buy again
Features & Specs
|CXL 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|196 hp @ 5200 rpm
|CX 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|196 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the Buick Rendezvous a good car?
Is the Buick Rendezvous reliable?
Is the 2007 Buick Rendezvous a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2007 Buick Rendezvous?
The least-expensive 2007 Buick Rendezvous is the 2007 Buick Rendezvous CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,190.
Other versions include:
- CXL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $28,765
- CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $25,190
What are the different models of Buick Rendezvous?
More about the 2007 Buick Rendezvous
Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous Overview
The Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous is offered in the following submodels: Rendezvous SUV. Available styles include CXL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and CX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2007 Buick Rendezvous?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Buick Rendezvous and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Rendezvous 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Rendezvous.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2007 Buick Rendezvous and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2007 Rendezvous featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2007 Buick Rendezvous?
Which 2007 Buick Rendezvouses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Buick Rendezvous for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Buick Rendezvous.
Can't find a new 2007 Buick Rendezvouss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Rendezvous for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,974.
Find a new Buick for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,289.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2007 Buick Rendezvous?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
Related Used 2007 Buick Rendezvous info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons