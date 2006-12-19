5 star reviews: 68 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 6 %

2 star reviews: 2 %

1 star reviews: 2 %

Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 50 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, From BMW to Buick?

adamsmith1 , 01/21/2007

I am an owner of a BMW M5 and an Audi S4. But I needed a vehicle with genuine luggage capacity for a vacation. I rented a Rendezvous CXL. I really liked it. My wife really liked it. Even our college-bound son admitted he liked it.The Rendezvous offered very comfortable seats and comfortable ride, quiet and reasonable horsepower, though I always would like more. It provides a great view and command of the highway and there was no difficulty in handling city driving. I had been considering the purchase of a BMW X5 as an SUV but I am now seriously considering a Rendezvous CXL, or Buicks successor to the Rendezvous, the Enclave. Congratulations to a fine American car.

5 out of 5 stars, Extremely reliable vehicle...

pjk2 , 10/20/2012

We own 4 Buicks of different years which have all turned out to be extremely reliable. our 2007 Ruby red Rendezvous has 108 cu feet of cargo space .. more than any CUV it's size... and gets a easy 25mpg even going up and down the hilly highways of PA.. I change my own brakes and the Lucas all alloy brakes are very easy to change rotors and pads... never had a bolt stick because the alloy does not rust. The ride is very comfortable and quiet. Take care of this car and it will take care of you. At 4,000lbs it will be safer than the tiny SUVs I see running around with more interior space and the option to take out the rear seats. Very good practical vehicle.

5 out of 5 stars, Buick Rendezvous

bartlw , 12/19/2006

This is one of the best handling cars that I have ever owned. The Rendezvous CXL is very comfortable when driving in town or out on the highway. The heads-up display keeps your eyes on the road and not looking down to set your cruise. The instrument panel is laid out to see your gauges, but are also shown in the heads-up display. My wife drove a Buick LaCrosse, but to her the Rendezvous gives her a comfortable ride and the ease of driving a small car in traffic, but doesn't feel like a full size SUV. It's very nicely equipped and for the money it's a good car to own. I read some of the reviews on the 2005 & 2006 Rendezvous, I feel like a lot of the complaints have been fixed on the 2007 model.

5 out of 5 stars, Unbelievable

Gabster , 01/20/2007

Buick is a step ahead of other competitors, even with GM. I got the CX with all the options available on it. I like the CX because the exterior mirrors are shiny black. The CXL uses body color. I leased this car and was very surprised. It is a luxury SUV with an msrp of $30,000. I leased it for under $400 sign and drive. I have never driven a car that is so refined and drives so smoothly. Another thing going for it is the standard rear park assist. It really helps avoid accidents. Most luxury cars like Benz don't even offer it standard. I can't live without OnStar anymore. I always forget my cell, but I dont need to worry anymore. Leaving my keys in car is a problem too, but no worries anymore. It has features that only the Americans can think of like comfort level and huge compartments. The second row has 2 center pieces that fold away. That means that this car is really wide. It is going to last a long time, will buy again

