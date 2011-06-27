Used 2009 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

Beware! Unreliable! hchambley , 12/10/2014 CXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 63 of 64 people found this review helpful I purchased my used 2009 Enclave approx. 2 years ago. Carfax report looked good and a friend of mine had one and loved it. I have loved and sang praises of my new car! I traded my 2009 Yukon XL for this car to save on gas and loved the downsize and savings. Since I purchased my Yukon brand new and never had issues, I opted out of the extended warranty on this car thinking I wouldn't have issues either. Boy was I wrong! Within a month one of the coil packs went out but it was replaced at no charge under dealership 30 day warranty. Six months later I started having transmission problems and my transmission needed to be replaced. Within two weeks of it being replaced started having other trouble and had to replace the throttle body. Since then I have had to replace every coil pack, the timing chain and everytime I get it fixed months later there are more problems. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Engine failure with less than 50,000 miles David Romer , 11/09/2016 CXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I became aware of a transmission issue with this make/model of vehicle after purchasing the vehicle from my Wife's grandmother (first owner). The transmission felt like it was slipping and the service engine light came on so I attempted to drive the vehicle into the dealership, but ended up requiring a tow when the vehicle broke down on the freeway. The dealership found a broken rocker arm, opened the engine and determined that the engine required complete replacement (vehicle under 50,000 miles). I was told by the dealership that they could not identify the cause of the issue. GM offered to cover less than half of the cost to replace the engine (My bill will be $5,500). Once the engine is replaced the dealership will have to inspect the transmission and possibly replace the wave plate. My plan is to repair the vehicle, sale it, and never again drive a GM vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Night mare JK Mir , 12/21/2015 CX 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful Bought it new 2009 1. All steering wheel hydraulic parts had to be replaced 2. Water pump went bad 3. Now transmission is gone. Performance Report Abuse

Have to do your homework before you buy one. John Smith , 10/02/2018 CXL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful 2009 AWD CXL Make sure this vehicle has had the timing chain RE-program recall done before you buy or your engine will jump or stop, make sure it has had the water pump replaced. Shock go bad about 80k miles, make sure it has had a transmission fluid flush by 65k miles or you will be replacing that (be nice to your transmission, it is not durable). Do regular oil changes (a must with this engine), Steering wheel has a squeek on most of them, will possibly require coils/plugs at 65k miles, but most GM's do. LCD controls are not easy to navigate, LCD is not very clear with back up camera. Headlights/fog lights rock! Bluetooth works very well, but not easy to connect the first time compared to Ford sync. Gas mileage under normal city driving, maybe 13-15 at best. Highway maybe18-22 at best. When taken care of properly, this is a great suv to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse