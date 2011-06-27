Used 2004 Buick Century Consumer Reviews

Best Used Car Ever!!! amee , 05/26/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with over 150,000 miles on it. I was worried about the high mileage at first. I have driven this car over 50,000 miles with no problems. This is the most comfortable and reliable car I have ever had. I did not know it before I purchased this car but I am a Buick fan for life. Great Car, Great gas mileage, high comfort level, great reliability. Report Abuse

Great deals to be had on this car. masonjar , 01/29/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just recently purchased a 2004 Century with 79,000Kms in absolutely mint condition. Nice Metallic Augusta Green paint job with not one blemish. Wasn't on my radar at all until I read in Consumer reports that it had fantastic reliability and could be had for cheaper than comparable Japanese models. I don't see it as an "Old Man" car...the styling is sharp and I mistook an older Lexus for one the other day. Very Very happy with the car..lots of power..nice smooth ride over rough road surfaces. Thinking a nice set of Rims and a better set of tires would really kick it up a notch and I will have a car that will turn heads and last me for years. Report Abuse

Bring Back the Century Brenda in Augusta , 07/03/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my third Buick Century. I bought them because of the comfortable seats and good mileage. We got 34 mpg traveling between Maine and FL this year -- with the car packed full. I want another one, but alas they are no longer made. Report Abuse

Value teapartynow , 07/12/2012 21 of 25 people found this review helpful We bought the year model 2004 used because the previous year models had a gasket problem. This car has a wobbly feel to its wheels which I think is because of poor wheel bearings, not weak side walls of the tires. I have not bothered to pay for new replacements. I recommend these three "upgrades": 1. Pour a can of transmission Seafoam in the automatic transmission by pouring it down the tube of the check stick. 2. Replace the air filter with a K&N or home made from cut reusable air conditioning filter material. MPG will improve 10%. 3. Replace the front door speakers with anything else, 5.25". We hope this car will last a long while. It's a good choice for large people. Report Abuse