Used 2006 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews
Beware the 4.4i N62 engine- known issues
The N62 (X5 4.4) is notorious for a valve stem deal issue which is a $4000 repair. For more evidence search "X5 white smoke cloud." This happens around 130000 miles, which I just reached. Avoid this model at all costs, and stick with the 6 cylinder which is a much more reliable vehicle. Such a shame and a waste of money in my case. The car is awesome with the exception of this fatal flaw.
AN INEXPENSIVE WAY TO LUXURY AND FUN!!!!
I purchased my BMW X5 6 speed with 94K miles on her. She's a 9 out of 10. The truck has every possible option. Navigation is simple to use, the heated seats keep my back relaxed, the tight steering is awesome, the gear box is smooth and easy, and the truck rides like a dream. This is hands down the best SUV I have ever owned, and will look for another one real soon to store away for future use, which I will use, once I drive the doors off this baby I'm in now.............If you want an incredibly fun SUV to drive; a 2004, 2005, or 2006 BMW X5 is your truck. But a MANUAL transmission is the ONLY way to go. They're hard to find. But once you do your research and acquire one, you will not look back. And 23 miles per gallon doesn't hurt either. HAPPY HUNTING!!!
Still The Ultimate Driving Machine
Even though this vehicle is an SUV, it is still a great driving and great handling vehicle. Like all German made cars, this one is no different, over-engineered in every aspect mechanically. That being said however, some driver conveniences are overlooked in the process. Many cabin and driver functions are overly complex. The panoramic moon roof is awesome, but it does not close automatically when you turn off the ignition. The windshield washer always washes the headlights as well. Many controls are hard to find while driving, which causes you to take your eyes off the road. Brake dust is a BMW trait, and the wheels are very hard to keep clean. It's still a BMW and gets lots of oohs and ahhs
BMW lover no more
I owned a 328is which was a truly great car. This led me to believe that buying a used 2006 X5 4.4i with very low mileage was a safe bet. Wrong. We have owned it for 18 months - and had non-stop troubles - expense - and time wasted at the shop. The latest - It has taken BMW 8 months and 5 trips to the dealer to determine what is causing the coolant leak we have. We still aren't 100% sure - but now they think the heads will need to be replaced - or perhaps the entire engine. $25K wasted on this vehicle. I'll never buy BMW again. The ultimate driving machine - for driving to the shop.
Only paid $4500 for it
Its been 11 months since I bought my 06 X5 and it hasn't given me much trouble at all. I loved how it handled the nearly 30 inches of snow NY got earlier this year the AWD is excellent. Im thinking about purchasing a newer X5 soon. My advice to others is still the same... DO NOT purchase this car from a dealer (unless your buying a new one) Buying from a private seller is your best option because used car dealer lots are notoriously greedy and you dont know how long that X5s been sitting there
