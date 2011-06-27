Used 2017 BMW X5 M Consumer Reviews

Crazy fun for a daily driver Harry , 03/10/2017 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I just came out of an M5. This X5M is better. It handles shockingly well despite being an SUV. It telegraphs its limits better than the M5. The interior is superb. The iDrive and Bang and Olufsen stereo are wonderful. BMW has done a great job in moving the iDrive platform forward. The level of voice control over various functions has improved considerably over my '14 M5. Fit and finish have been excellent and no complaints. When you combine the performance and technology of this vehicle with the quotidian practicality of how much it can haul you will really want to consider it if in the market for a 5-series/E-class/S6-7 Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2017 X5M not worthy of cost W.Lee , 11/30/2018 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Pros: Engine performance and handling are excellent, exterior body style very aggressive looking yet attractive, interior leather dash and ambiance lighting also attractive. Cons: exterior colors and interiors colors options are limited, features such as active cruise control, automatic breaking not available, cabin noise tends to subordinates music quality & listening experience, issue with front park brake release during cold starts in the winter not fully releasing, performance 20" tire replacement cost (including run flat tires, labor, bal., alignment) > $2000.00 from BMW. This tire replacement cost may occur at approx 12000 miles of use without "showboating" cornering and driving, bluetooth connectivity inconsistent with approved phone, rattling from trunk lid or rear seat latches with every X5 I have owned (totaling 5) dating back to 2008. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wait for the 2019 Jerry Laplant , 09/28/2017 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 2018 x5m is going to be $10,000 cheaper. But hold off the 2019 will be redesigned Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyer beware J White , 02/07/2018 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is excellent mechanically and performance wise, aside from averaging about 10 mpg. However there are other critical drawbacks. My major complaint was the quality of the paint on the vehicle. It had noticeable splotches along the front roofline, rear hatch and gas cap lid that became apparent when viewed in direct sunlight. Three different paint experts said this was a systemic problem with the paint application at the manufacturing plant. The dealership replaced the gas cap lid but refused to address the other issues. Their reasoning was that those same splotches were evident on other X5M's. The manufacturer sent a technician out and he said he couldn't see them. Their customer service is the worst I have ever dealt with. We dumped the vehicle and will never buy another BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse