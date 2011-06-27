  1. Home
2018 BMW X2 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
  • Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
  • Costs more than the nearly identical X1 crossover
  • Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
Which X2 does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim available, so the choice comes down to picking either the front-wheel-drive sDrive28i or the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i. From there, we recommend adding the Convenience package for features that a modern luxury car should be equipped with, including keyless entry, auto-dimming mirrors and satellite radio. We like the Premium package, but tech-savvy drivers can save money and approximate its features by adding the stand-alone Apple CarPlay and the optional heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When the BMW X6 first launched for the 2008 model year, we were quick to scoff at a high-riding four-door SUV that the Bavarian automaker had the nerve to call a coupe. Who would want a vehicle that was, after all, a less practical and more expensive version of the venerable X5? Time has proven us (kind of) wrong. While the X6 was never a major hit, it's been successful enough that it's still around and has spawned spinoffs: the X4 (based on the X3) and now the new 2018 BMW X2.

Like all of its even-numbered siblings, the X2 shares its underpinnings with an existing SUV; in this case, it's the X1 subcompact crossover SUV. A slight reduction in overall height and length makes the X2 look like a tall hatchback, in contrast to the X1's traditional crossover profile. The X2 also has less headroom and cargo capacity than the X1, and it costs significantly more.

As such, our advice is similar to what we've said about those other stylized BMWs: There's little rational reason for buying an X2. The X1 and rivals such as the Audi Q3, the Jaguar E-Pace and the Volvo XC40 are all more practical and still plenty stylish.

2018 BMW X2 models

The 2018 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover with seating for five. It comes in two versions: the front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i. Both are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Most optional extras are grouped into packages, which include additional safety, luxury and performance features. A number of stand-alone add-ons include leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Both trims share the same level of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable front seats (with adjustable bolsters and thigh extension), a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, BMW's ConnectedDrive services, the iDrive infotainment interface, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a seven-speaker audio system with HD radio, a CD player and a USB port.

A number of packages are available, centering on additional luxury, performance and safety features. Those who enjoy the finer things will want to consider the Convenience and Premium packages. The Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the front seats. The Premium package includes a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a head-up display, an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a navigation system.

The comprehensive M SportX package starts with the Convenience package and adds sporty upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, aerodynamic enhancements, a sport-tuned automatic transmission, and an M Sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles. A sport-tuned suspension is optional. The Dynamic Handling package further adds adaptive dampers.

On the safety front, the Driving Assistance package includes additional driver aids, such as automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.

Stand-alone options include 19- and 20-inch wheels, different interior appliques, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, Apple CarPlay integration, a wireless charging pad and a rear spoiler.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, though we have driven the mechanically similar BMW X1. Based on our experience with the X1, the following is our first take on what's significant about the X2 and what you can expect.

Driving

The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder provides ample power for a vehicle of this size. The steering wheel requires a bit more effort to turn than others in the class, but it's still easy to drive at low speeds. The all-wheel-drive system makes this small crossover feel agile around corners.

Comfort

The seats are narrow and hard, the ride is firm, and the cabin lets in noticeable amounts of road and tire noise. That said, these issues are common among bargain-price luxury SUVs.

Interior

A wide range of adjustments for front-seat passengers makes it easy to set up a comfortable driving position. We also like the X2's high-quality interior materials. The rear headroom is good in the X1, but the X2's sloping roofline reduces that by a few inches.

Utility

The cargo space is inferior to that in the X1: 21.6 cubic feet in the X2 compared to the X1's 27.1 cubes. Maximum cargo capacity decreases from 58.7 cubic feet in the X1 to 50.1 cubes in the X2. Child seat anchors are easily accessible behind plastic covers on the seat bottom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW X2.

5(28%)
4(44%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
3.8
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Might need a "spotter"
wouldacouldashoulda,09/27/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
We were thrilled when BMW offered their fantastic X2 lease program at the end of August. It's not as great now but still their best lease incentive especially on the X2 xDrive as per their website. The X2 is a fantastic combination of everything BMW in a very cool package that is very different than most everything else in this segment. The X2 is perfect for empty-nesters who are no longer soccer moms and who no longer need or want 7 passenger seating when it is not needed 95% of the time. We had a first generation X1 which we enjoyed greatly and recently a 320 xDrive with a unique sport package. This X2 combines both but feels like so much more. We did not get the latest X1 because it was SO much more expensive and not as cool. The X2 feels more substantial than the 320 with much better steering feel and much better seats. It is also way more exciting to look at and drive. Two Adults easily fit in the back seat with room to spare. The headlights are "flame-throwers" and WAY better than the 320. In the month we have had it, we've seen only two others here in Northeast NJ. The biggest "con" is the rearward visibility which in a word is DANGEROUS. For example, in my sons VW GTI, the back-up camera is protected inside the rear tailgate swing out handle. Therefore it is always clean. The X2 has a similar swing out tailgate handle, but the camera is not located there. It is totally exposed to the elements and the visibility is greatly diminished when it rains. I'm sure it will be much worse when it gets covered with winter grime. Without that camera you will feel like you need a "spotter" especially in the bad weather when the camera is basically useless. The rear visibility in general is like looking through a periscope. If/when you take one for a test drive, please take the time to test that yourself. My wife hates backing it out of our long driveway when it rains. She also parks it very far away from others in shopping parking lots to ensure she does not have to back it up when there are many cars and pedestrians present. At a minimum, please make sure to purchase the PDC (Park Distance Control) option for $800 which provides very accurate visual and audible warnings during tight maneuvers. We wish we did. The X2 should also include rear cross traffic as well as blind spot warnings since the rearward and rear quarter visibility is that bad. We really like this X2 and were downright surprised when were able to get such a great lease deal. It feels and looks very special and different. We just wish we had gotten the PDC option because it REALLY needs that at a minimum for the safety of the X2 passengers and others behind it. We absolutely say you should consider the X2. If you like the solid and technical feel of the VW GTI, you'll love this. Just remember to test drive it in tight reverse parking and get the PDC option at a minimum. Follow-up 19 months later.... LOVE driving this X2. Same goes, it's just pathetic that it is dangerous to drive in reverse and has so many blind spots. We also leased a 2019 X1 (now that they are the new BMW lowest price lease) and it came with PDC standard. I guess BMW listened. But the missing blind spot and cross-traffic monitors and alerts are downright dangerous. You can get the least expensive Nissan Altima with AWD and it will have those features. Now the X1 also does not have them and I was told by BMW it's because of the older architecture of the X1 and X2. I've been told the next gen will have those features. For example, the new Series 2 Gran Coupe which is based on the X1 and X2 platform does have all those features. On a positive note, since w have the unique ability to compare our X2 and X1 side-by-side, they are VERY different. Now our X2 has the Sport seats and 19" wheels so that might help explain why it feels like a sports car. The X1 has the regular seats and larger rear storage so we use it to run more errands to Lowes, grocery shopping, etc... With the 19 inch wheels the X2 definitely rides more stiff than the regular X1. So we really like the X2 but when we are going somewhere that requires tight parking, etc... we take the X1 due to its PDC option and better rear and rear quarter visibility. We will NEVER get an every day car again without rear camera, PDC, blind spot detection, or rear cross traffic alert. So many cars that are half the price have ALL those features and many more as standard equipment. Keep in mind, not long ago anti-lock brakes and air bags were expensive options offered only in luxury cars. Now every Toyota and Nissan has them standard. Wake up BMW! We love you but....
FabulsME X2 M Sport
Elisabeth GS,08/15/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I recently purchased my X2 M-Sport Edition in the Gorgeous Eye catching M-Blue. I was not looking to buy a car for myself when I stopped at my local BMW dealership. I was car shopping for my Son. He was looking at a used car and I decided to wait in the show room. That is when I first saw the X2. I am a car addict and I knew I was in trouble when I opened the door and sat inside. The interior is perfectly laid out where you can keep your eye on the road and still handle things without having to get a computer science degree to figure out (which I do have). I loved everything from the two toned interior to the bright blue exterior. It seats my family comfortably (I am 5’4” and my husband and kids range from 6’-6’4”). I decided to take a test drive in the fully appointed one with the M-Sport Package. It was a thrill to drive. I am not a fan of a “smooth floating car” and this one did not disappoint me. It drove just like I suspected ... I could feel the road like a gentle massage ... a true BMW. I left the dealership after my Son was done and I kept thinking about that X2 and how many ways it could make my life easier (long story) than my current car. I went back 2 more times to price out various options. I even took a test drive with my husband and he knew from the layout of the controls to the height adjustable tailgate that I found the perfect car for my needs. My husband knew that we were going to be buying the X2. We also looked at the other “X” models. Basically the X1 is the SUV and X2 is a sporty “cousin”. The same goes for the X3/X4 and X5/X6. I liked the height of the X2 better than the others. I loved the X6 since it first came out, but it was impractical for my needs. After several rounds of negotiations I finally saw them take the Blue M-Sport X2 off the showroom floor .... we have a saying in our family “we don’t buy until the sales manager cries”. Our sales person worked hard to score me the best deal (this was the 3rd car she has sold us). I have to say that this car did not disappoint me at all. It is gorgeous and everything from the fine details to the way it handles on the road does not disappoint the BMW enthusiast in me. I have received many compliments on my car and I smile each time I drive it. I am so glad that this car came into my life. It has improved my life 10x over. I am able to drive it without getting frustrated and my service dog loves it too. One last thing: BMW offers a Mobility Program to help defray the cost to modify the car to suit a disabled person’s needs (up to $2500). They will permit changes necessary to meet my needs even further! It was pure fate that I found the X2 and I thank every day the broken road that lead me straight to BMW!
This is not for everyone
Rick,09/17/2018
sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Great looking, head turner, good performance, car like SUV and not a BOX. Critics need to understand different requirements for different people. Not everybody needs to have very spacious rear seats, nor everyone needs BOX design SUV.
We bought this car for no rational reason!
NH Driver,01/14/2019
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Edmunds says there is no rational reason to buy this car and we agree. We drove the X1 and the Volvo XC40 T5 Inscription before we drove the X2. The X1 and X2 have the same engine, but the sport-tuned transmission and suspension on the X2 make it feel like a peppier, more sporty car. We also liked the exterior styling and 19" wheels of the X2 xDrive M Sport. Visibility out the back is worse on the X2 than the X1 or the XC40. We liked the Volvo XC40 better than the X1, but we liked the X2 best of all. I should note this is our second car, so we will not rely on it as our primary family car or vacation car.
See all 18 reviews of the 2018 BMW X2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2018 BMW X2 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the X2 models:

Park Distance Control
Alerts the driver as the X2 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
ACC Stop & Go
Maintains a set distance between the X2 and the vehicle in front. Can bring the X2 to a complete stop.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alarm if a forward collision is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.

