2018 BMW X2 Review
Pros & Cons
- Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
- Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
- Costs more than the nearly identical X1 crossover
- Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
When the BMW X6 first launched for the 2008 model year, we were quick to scoff at a high-riding four-door SUV that the Bavarian automaker had the nerve to call a coupe. Who would want a vehicle that was, after all, a less practical and more expensive version of the venerable X5? Time has proven us (kind of) wrong. While the X6 was never a major hit, it's been successful enough that it's still around and has spawned spinoffs: the X4 (based on the X3) and now the new 2018 BMW X2.
Like all of its even-numbered siblings, the X2 shares its underpinnings with an existing SUV; in this case, it's the X1 subcompact crossover SUV. A slight reduction in overall height and length makes the X2 look like a tall hatchback, in contrast to the X1's traditional crossover profile. The X2 also has less headroom and cargo capacity than the X1, and it costs significantly more.
As such, our advice is similar to what we've said about those other stylized BMWs: There's little rational reason for buying an X2. The X1 and rivals such as the Audi Q3, the Jaguar E-Pace and the Volvo XC40 are all more practical and still plenty stylish.
2018 BMW X2 models
The 2018 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover with seating for five. It comes in two versions: the front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i. Both are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Most optional extras are grouped into packages, which include additional safety, luxury and performance features. A number of stand-alone add-ons include leather upholstery, adaptive cruise control and Apple CarPlay compatibility.
Both trims share the same level of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, a power liftgate, push-button ignition, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, power-adjustable front seats (with adjustable bolsters and thigh extension), a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient interior lighting, Bluetooth, BMW's ConnectedDrive services, the iDrive infotainment interface, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a seven-speaker audio system with HD radio, a CD player and a USB port.
A number of packages are available, centering on additional luxury, performance and safety features. Those who enjoy the finer things will want to consider the Convenience and Premium packages. The Convenience package adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, satellite radio and adjustable lumbar support for the front seats. The Premium package includes a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a head-up display, an 8.8-inch touchscreen and a navigation system.
The comprehensive M SportX package starts with the Convenience package and adds sporty upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, aerodynamic enhancements, a sport-tuned automatic transmission, and an M Sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles. A sport-tuned suspension is optional. The Dynamic Handling package further adds adaptive dampers.
On the safety front, the Driving Assistance package includes additional driver aids, such as automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.
Stand-alone options include 19- and 20-inch wheels, different interior appliques, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, Apple CarPlay integration, a wireless charging pad and a rear spoiler.
- Park Distance Control
- Alerts the driver as the X2 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
- ACC Stop & Go
- Maintains a set distance between the X2 and the vehicle in front. Can bring the X2 to a complete stop.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alarm if a forward collision is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.
