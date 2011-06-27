2021 BMW X2
|MSRP
|$37,595
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$37,595
2021 BMW X2 Review
- Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
- Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
- Quick acceleration and sporty handling
- Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
- Overly stiff ride for a luxury vehicle
- Grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly in traffic
- Disappointing smartphone integration
- Edition M Mesh appearance package debuts
- Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 BMW X2.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|sDrive28i 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$36,600
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|M35i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$46,450
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|301 hp @ 5000 rpm
|xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$38,600
|MPG
|24 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the BMW X2 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 BMW X2?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 BMW X2:
Is the BMW X2 reliable?
Is the 2021 BMW X2 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 BMW X2?
The least-expensive 2021 BMW X2 is the 2021 BMW X2 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,600.
Other versions include:
- sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $36,600
- M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,450
- xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $38,600
What are the different models of BMW X2?
More about the 2021 BMW X2
2021 BMW X2 Overview
The 2021 BMW X2 is offered in the following submodels: X2 M35i, X2 SUV. Available styles include sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2021 BMW X2?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 BMW X2 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 X2.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 BMW X2 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 X2 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 BMW X2?
