Edmunds Rating
7.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)

2019 BMW X2

Type:

What’s new

  • New M35i variant offers more power and sportier styling
  • Navigation and one year of Apple CarPlay are now standard
  • More advanced driver aids are now standard
  • Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
  • Materials quality and build quality are top-notch
  • Quick acceleration and sporty handling
  • Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
  • Ride is overly stiff for a luxury vehicle
  • Grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly in traffic
  • Disappointing smartphone integration
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2018
MSRP Starting at
$36,400
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,382 with Edmunds

2019 BMW X2 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which X2 does Edmunds recommend?

Thanks to its healthy list of standard features, the base sDrive28i is the way to go for most people. It's also worth adding on the Convenience package. That said, if you're considering the all-wheel-drive xDrive28i with the Convenience and M Sport X packages, we say spend a little extra and get the M35i. It includes almost all the features from those packages, plus a handful of performance upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

For many people, a car's good looks don't account for much if they can't take a road trip with friends or fit a stroller into the cargo area. Others, however, use their cars to make a statement, and ultimate practicality isn't a pressing concern. Since one size doesn't fit all, BMW makes two subcompact SUVs that appeal to both sets. The X1 is the more traditionally styled crossover, while the 2019 BMW X2 makes a more compelling fashion statement.

The X2's tall hatchback looks differentiate it not just from the X1 but from most other subcompact SUVs as well. The X2 also has some dynamic benefits. The new-for-2019 performance-oriented M35i isn't available for the X1, for instance. The downsides include a higher sticker cost and a less accommodating cabin, but it's a small price to pay to stand out from the crowd.

2019 BMW X2 models

The 2019 BMW X2 is a subcompact luxury crossover available in three trims. The front-wheel-drive sDrive28i and all-wheel-drive xDrive28i are both powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (228 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque). The all-wheel-drive M35i also uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it's considerably more powerful, at 302 hp and 322 lb-ft.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board. The 28i models have a seemingly endless number of extras grouped into packages, though some are available as stand-alone options. Some of these features are standard on the M35i.

The sDrive28i and the xDrive28i share the same level of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic wipers, front and rear parking sensors, a power liftgate, push-button ignition, driver-seat memory functions, power-adjustable front seats, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, simulated-leather upholstery, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

You also get Bluetooth, BMW's ConnectedDrive services, BMW's iDrive infotainment interface, navigation, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, a USB port, Apple CarPlay integration (which requires a subscription after the first year), and a seven-speaker audio system.

Standard safety features include a rearview camera, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking.

A number of packages are available, centering on additional luxury, performance and safety features. We recommend getting the Convenience package, which adds power-folding mirrors, keyless entry, auto-dimming exterior and interior mirrors, satellite radio, and adjustable lumbar support for the front seats. A panoramic sunroof is also included, but it can be deleted if you wish.

The comprehensive M Sport X package starts with the Convenience package and adds sporty upgrades, including 19-inch wheels, aerodynamic enhancements, a sport-tuned automatic transmission, and an M Sport steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles. A sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels are optional. The Dynamic Handling package further adds adaptive dampers and steering.

The M235i increases power output and includes everything above, except the panoramic sunroof and adaptive dampers. (Both are optional.) It also adds larger brakes, a limited-slip differential on the front axle, a launch control feature and a rear spoiler. Sport seats are optional.

BMW also offers a Premium package for all X2s, which adds a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a head-up display, an 8.8-inch touchscreen, and touchpad functionality for the infotainment controller. Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon premium sound system and a wireless charging pad.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the BMW X2 xDrive28i (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort6.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.0
Though BMW sacrificed practicality to make the X2, performance remains intact. The engine is torquey and smooth, and the X2's handling is as lively and engaging as some of the best hot hatchbacks. The oddly grabby brakes are the only source of irritation.

Acceleration

8.0
This 2.0-liter engine is one of the best examples of the breed. It is smooth and offers plenty of power. At high rpm, it starts to lose steam, but there's plenty of midrange torque to merge or pass. At the Edmunds test track, our test X2 made the 0-60 mph sprint in a quick 6.4 seconds.

Braking

6.0
Under heavy braking, the brakes perform to a high standard. They offer excellent control and stability. But we were less impressed with them around town and in slow-moving traffic. In these situations, they are overly sensitive and grabby. It takes a conscious effort to be smooth.

Steering

8.5
The steering is just what you'd expect from a BMW. It's nicely weighted and it provides a good sense of what the front tires are up to without ever feeling too nervous or twitchy. Sport mode provides a higher steering effort, but it's not over the top. The feel of the optional M Sport steering wheel in your hands is excellent.

Handling

8.5
As unconventional as the X2 looks, it's still a BMW when it comes to handling. Nimble without being darty yet stable without being ponderous, the X2 always seems to find the sweet spot. On curvy roads, the X2 can be driven briskly with confidence.

Drivability

9.0
The eight-speed auto is well-calibrated to the character of the strong engine. It's smart enough to know when a downshift is needed as well as when it's not, and that's something that extends to all three drive modes. Both upshifts and downshifts are quick and smooth.

Comfort

6.5
The seats in the X2 seem designed for a rather specific — and slender — demographic, but the stiff suspension causes the most discomfort. You'll bounce around on all but the most pristine surfaces. And while the engine is remarkably smooth, the wind noise features prominently at higher speeds.

Seat comfort

6.5
The front seats are a bit narrow, both in seat cushions and seatbacks. And while not uncomfortable, they're not as accommodating as we'd like. The rear seats can easily hold two adults, provided the front passengers aren't too tall, and they offer plenty of padding and contouring.

Ride comfort

5.5
The X2 is exceedingly stiff on anything other than a perfect road. The ride on broken pavement or roads with concrete slabs borders on annoying and makes us wonder if the optional adaptive suspension is any better. BMW is usually able to strike a better balance than this.

Noise & vibration

6.5
This four-cylinder engine is impressively smooth and has a pleasing engine note. Less impressive is the elevated amount of wind noise that emanates from the windshield pillars and road noise that comes from all corners, especially on rough pavement.

Climate control

8.0
The system will be immediately familiar to anyone who's owned a BMW in the past 10 years. It is straightforward and easy to figure out. Airflow for front-seat passengers is good, and those in the rear seats get their own center-mounted vents.

Interior

7.0
The interior of the X2 has a pleasing mix of BMW functionality and solid ergonomics. But the styling takes its toll, as does some of the packaging. The X2 is a bit awkward for taller drivers, and visibility is subpar.

Ease of use

8.0
The controls are all laid out logically and easily fall to hand. iDrive keeps buttons to a minimum, and it's nice to see the classic analog gauges in the instrument panel, which remain some of the best in the business.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
Taller drivers will find it a little tricky to get in and out of the X2 smoothly since the seatback will likely be partially blocked by the middle roof pillar. Oddly enough, it's easier to get into the back seats, provided the front passengers aren't too tall.

Driving position

8.0
Both the steering wheel and the driver's seat offer ample adjustment, especially for taller drivers. Shorter drivers are also able to find a comfortable compromise. The M Sport steering wheel is easy to hold, and the paddle shifters are nicely positioned.

Roominess

7.5
Due to the lower roofline, headroom is somewhat limited, especially with the optional panoramic sunroof. That said, passengers under 6 feet tall won't have an issue. The rear seats are suitable for two adults or three small children, which is commendable for such a compact vehicle.

Visibility

6.0
Because of the X2's sporty profile, visibility is significantly less than in its more practical sibling, the X1. The view forward is good, and the side mirrors are a decent size, but the thick side and rear roof pillars make for some mighty blind spots. The rear view is also quite limited.

Quality

6.0
Hard plastic is scattered around the inside of the X2, perhaps a bit more than we'd like at this price, but the fit and finish is generally very good. Our test vehicle had a constant rattle from the panoramic sunroof no matter what position it was in. That's disappointing at any price.

Utility

7.0
Compromised by its styling, the X2 still manages to salvage some practicality thanks to its decent cargo opening and split-folding rear seats. But interior storage for your smaller personal items is limited.

Small-item storage

6.0
Most of the interior storage for front passengers is located behind a somewhat finicky split-and-sliding storage cubby. The center armrest holds little more than a phone. But since BMW didn't provide any rubberized lining for that armrest bin or the door pockets, your stuff rattles around noisily in them. The rear seats have small door pockets only.

Cargo space

6.5
The low roofline eats into the overall practicality of the X2, and there is 21.6 cubic feet of storage capacity. In comparison, the more traditionally shaped X1 holds 27.1 cubes. But there's a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat for added expanded cargo flexibility.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
The LATCH anchors are clearly marked and concealed under hinged plastic covers at the base of the seatbacks. More hooks are found on the backside of the seats. There's enough rear-seat room for most car seats, and the rear doors open wide enough to allow easy access.

Technology

7.5
We've long been fans of BMW's iDrive, and even though the X2 doesn't get the newest version, this system is still fast and easy to use. The optional Harman Kardon audio system is a worthwhile option. But BMW charging a subscription fee for Apple CarPlay compatibility is silly. More USB ports would be good, too.

Smartphone integration

6.0
A quick-connecting Bluetooth system is standard, but we find it maddening that Apple CarPlay compatibility is a single-year subscription that you must pay to renew thereafter. Other automakers don't charge subscription fees. Android Auto users are totally out of luck because it's not supported.

Driver aids

7.5
Daytime pedestrian protection, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning are all standard. Stability and traction control can be disabled.

Voice control

7.5
The voice controls use a natural language system that understands most commands fairly well, though some navigation commands, such as searching for an address, are better done manually.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW X2.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 37%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 13%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • handling & steering
  • value
  • interior
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • emission system
  • brakes

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, mileage
jellybean,
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

What kind of mileage is everyone getting - quoted 23 in city - I'm getting 19 with conservative driving even on the eco-setting?? That said, I find the seats very comfortable and it drives beautifully.

5 out of 5 stars, Comfort and fun
Brenda kahan,
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is a very comfortable car to spend time in. It hugs the road. The navigation and controls are intuitive. I have only had it a month but it’s the most comfortable car I have ever driven.

4 out of 5 stars, Hot crossover
Beemer,
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is the best crossover I can get below $60000. If It is only car one can have, this is the car. It does everything well.

5 out of 5 stars, Loving it
Ray ,
M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Bought this about 6 months ago, I love driving this SUV. My wife really loved it because I bought this for her. She used to drive a 2017 Honda CR-V and she said this M35i is far more better than the Honda. Handling is outstanding. I love BMW and also drive a 2015 BMW M4.

Write a review

See all 8 reviews

Features & Specs

sDrive28i 4dr SUV features & specs
sDrive28i 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$36,400
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$38,400
MPG 21 city / 31 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
M35i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
M35i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$46,450
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower302 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2019 BMW X2 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite X2 safety features:

Park Distance Control
Alerts the driver as the X2 approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle when parking.
Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Maintains a set distance between the X2 and the vehicle in front. Can bring the X2 to a complete stop.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alarm if a forward collision is deemed imminent. Can automatically apply the brakes at low speeds.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

BMW X2 vs. the competition

BMW X2 vs. BMW X1

The BMW X1 and X2 are slightly different sides of the same coin. Essentially, the X1 has a more traditional profile, while the X2 gives up some headroom and cargo room in exchange for a more stylish look. The X2 is more expensive and less practical, making the X1 a better choice on paper. If you really want the high-output M35i version, however, you'll have to go with the X2. It isn't offered on the X1.

BMW X2 vs. BMW X3

While the X1 and the X2 are considered extra-small crossovers, the BMW X3 is a roomier and more practical vehicle. There's plenty of room for adults, and the cargo area is considerably larger. If you plan on frequently carrying passengers, the X3 is the better way to go. The downside is that it's more expensive.

BMW X2 vs. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Like the X2, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is a swoopy small crossover with compromised rear headroom and a limited cargo area. However, the GLA stumbles in ways the X2 does not, with a harsh ride and unappealing transmission. The X2 is the clear winner in this face-off.

