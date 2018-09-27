Used 2018 BMW X2 for Sale Near Me
805 listings
2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i13,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,895$5,185 Below Market
- 5,442 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,460$7,062 Below Market
- 11,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,199$4,378 Below Market
- 9,478 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,880$4,795 Below Market
- 13,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,600$3,317 Below Market
- 12,094 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,591$4,347 Below Market
- 7,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,000$2,847 Below Market
- 32,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,891$3,048 Below Market
- 35,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,488$4,302 Below Market
- 26,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,900$3,730 Below Market
- 8,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,499$4,752 Below Market
- 34,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,762$3,365 Below Market
- 14,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,750
- 14,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,883$3,156 Below Market
- 11,115 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$27,991
- 14,756 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,999
- 6,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,720$1,946 Below Market
- 8,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,195$2,993 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X2
09/27/2018
xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
We were thrilled when BMW offered their fantastic X2 lease program at the end of August. It's not as great now but still their best lease incentive especially on the X2 xDrive as per their website. The X2 is a fantastic combination of everything BMW in a very cool package that is very different than most everything else in this segment. The X2 is perfect for empty-nesters who are no longer soccer moms and who no longer need or want 7 passenger seating when it is not needed 95% of the time. We had a first generation X1 which we enjoyed greatly and recently a 320 xDrive with a unique sport package. This X2 combines both but feels like so much more. We did not get the latest X1 because it was SO much more expensive and not as cool. The X2 feels more substantial than the 320 with much better steering feel and much better seats. It is also way more exciting to look at and drive. Two Adults easily fit in the back seat with room to spare. The headlights are "flame-throwers" and WAY better than the 320. In the month we have had it, we've seen only two others here in Northeast NJ. The biggest "con" is the rearward visibility which in a word is DANGEROUS. For example, in my sons VW GTI, the back-up camera is protected inside the rear tailgate swing out handle. Therefore it is always clean. The X2 has a similar swing out tailgate handle, but the camera is not located there. It is totally exposed to the elements and the visibility is greatly diminished when it rains. I'm sure it will be much worse when it gets covered with winter grime. Without that camera you will feel like you need a "spotter" especially in the bad weather when the camera is basically useless. The rear visibility in general is like looking through a periscope. If/when you take one for a test drive, please take the time to test that yourself. My wife hates backing it out of our long driveway when it rains. She also parks it very far away from others in shopping parking lots to ensure she does not have to back it up when there are many cars and pedestrians present. At a minimum, please make sure to purchase the PDC (Park Distance Control) option for $800 which provides very accurate visual and audible warnings during tight maneuvers. We wish we did. The X2 should also include rear cross traffic as well as blind spot warnings since the rearward and rear quarter visibility is that bad. We really like this X2 and were downright surprised when were able to get such a great lease deal. It feels and looks very special and different. We just wish we had gotten the PDC option because it REALLY needs that at a minimum for the safety of the X2 passengers and others behind it. We absolutely say you should consider the X2. If you like the solid and technical feel of the VW GTI, you'll love this. Just remember to test drive it in tight reverse parking and get the PDC option at a minimum. Follow-up 19 months later.... LOVE driving this X2. Same goes, it's just pathetic that it is dangerous to drive in reverse and has so many blind spots. We also leased a 2019 X1 (now that they are the new BMW lowest price lease) and it came with PDC standard. I guess BMW listened. But the missing blind spot and cross-traffic monitors and alerts are downright dangerous. You can get the least expensive Nissan Altima with AWD and it will have those features. Now the X1 also does not have them and I was told by BMW it's because of the older architecture of the X1 and X2. I've been told the next gen will have those features. For example, the new Series 2 Gran Coupe which is based on the X1 and X2 platform does have all those features. On a positive note, since w have the unique ability to compare our X2 and X1 side-by-side, they are VERY different. Now our X2 has the Sport seats and 19" wheels so that might help explain why it feels like a sports car. The X1 has the regular seats and larger rear storage so we use it to run more errands to Lowes, grocery shopping, etc... With the 19 inch wheels the X2 definitely rides more stiff than the regular X1. So we really like the X2 but when we are going somewhere that requires tight parking, etc... we take the X1 due to its PDC option and better rear and rear quarter visibility. We will NEVER get an every day car again without rear camera, PDC, blind spot detection, or rear cross traffic alert. So many cars that are half the price have ALL those features and many more as standard equipment. Keep in mind, not long ago anti-lock brakes and air bags were expensive options offered only in luxury cars. Now every Toyota and Nissan has them standard. Wake up BMW! We love you but....
