Used 2018 BMW X2 for Sale Near Me

United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia

BMW Certified, Excellent Condition, CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 5,442 Miles! Alpine White exterior and Black interior, xDrive28i trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $43,205, FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Turbo, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, WHEELS: 19 X 8.0 LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 511), PANORAMIC MOONROOF, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC, WHEELS: 19 X 8.0 LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOK..., HEATED FRONT SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM with PEARL CHR..., Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here. READ MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $43,205. OPTION PACKAGESPANORAMIC MOONROOF, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL Parking Assistant, WHEELS: 19 X 8.0 LIGHT ALLOY Y-SPOKE (STYLE 511) Tires: 225/45R19 All-Season, HEATED FRONT SEATS & STEERING WHEEL Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, FINE-WOOD 'FINELINE' TRIM with PEARL CHROME ACCENT, TRANSMISSION: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC sport and manual shift modes and Adaptive Transmission Control (ATC) (STD). It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBXYJ5C36JEF80318

Stock: RF22943

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 05-28-2020