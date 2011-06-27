Estimated values
2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,882
|$26,351
|$28,041
|Clean
|$24,331
|$25,764
|$27,401
|Average
|$23,230
|$24,588
|$26,121
|Rough
|$22,128
|$23,413
|$24,841
Estimated values
2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,750
|$25,167
|$26,796
|Clean
|$23,224
|$24,606
|$26,184
|Average
|$22,173
|$23,483
|$24,961
|Rough
|$21,121
|$22,360
|$23,738