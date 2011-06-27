2022 BMW X2
MSRP range: $46,450
|MSRP
|$47,445
|Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 12th
|$45,518
What Should I Pay
2 for sale near you
2022 BMW X2 Review
- Unique styling differentiates the X2 from the more traditional X1
- Materials and build quality is top-notch
- Quick acceleration and sporty handling
- Less rear headroom and cargo space than the X1
- Overly stiff ride for a luxury vehicle
- Grabby brakes make it hard to stop smoothly in traffic
- No Android Auto smartphone integration
- Increased availability of dark exterior trim
- Part of the first X2 generation introduced for 2018
Safety
FAQ
Is the BMW X2 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X2 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW X2 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the X2 gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X2 has 21.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X2. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 BMW X2?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW X2:
Is the BMW X2 reliable?
To determine whether the BMW X2 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X2. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X2's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 BMW X2 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X2 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X2 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X2?
The least-expensive 2022 BMW X2 is the 2022 BMW X2 M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $46,450.
Other versions include:
- M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $46,450
What are the different models of BMW X2?
If you're interested in the BMW X2, the next question is, which X2 model is right for you? X2 variants include M35i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of X2 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
