  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X2
  4. Used 2018 BMW X2
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i Features & Specs

More about the 2018 X2
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,400
See X2 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.3/515.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.1 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Driving Assistance Packageyes
Dynamic Handling Packageyes
M SportX Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,400
USB with external media controlyes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,400
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheelyes
Apple CarPlay Compatibilityyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Navigation Businessyes
Wireless Chargingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,400
10 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Panoramic Moonroofyes
18" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheels w/Non-Runflat All-Season Tiresyes
Rear Spoileryes
19" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/Runflat Performance Tiresyes
19" Light Alloy Y-Spoke Wheels w/Runflat All-Season Tiresyes
20" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/Runflat Performance Tiresyes
19" M Light Alloy Double-Spoke M Bicolor Wheels w/Runflat All-Season Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Moonroof Deletionyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Maximum cargo capacity50.1 cu.ft.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight3499 lbs.
Gross weight4398 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height60.1 in.
EPA interior volume115.7 cu.ft.
Maximum payload899 lbs.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Mediterranean Blue Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Galvanic Gold Metallic
  • Misano Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • SensaTec Oyster/Black, leatherette
  • Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Magma Red Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota w/Blue Highlight, leather
  • Oyster Dakota, leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Run flat tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,400
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See X2 Inventory

Related Used 2018 BMW X2 sDrive28i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles