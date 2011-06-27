  1. Home
Used 2012 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB Features & Specs

More about the 2012 ALPINA B7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$122,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.8/477.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.4 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Rear Entertainment Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Four zone climate controlyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
BMW Appsyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
Night Vision w/Pedestrian Detectionyes
Active Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4564 lbs.
Gross weight5699 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length200.2 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume120.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.9 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track64.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Milano Beige Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • ALPINA Blue Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic II
  • Deep Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oyster/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Oyster Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/30R21 100Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles